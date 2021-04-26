Photo by Kresopix/iStock via Getty Images

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) got off to a good start in 2021, with its Q1 2021 results coming in better than expected. This should help keep it in compliance with its credit facility covenants, although it remains heavily indebted and likely to be focused primarily on reducing its debt over the next several years. Martin is also restricted from increasing its distribution above $0.005 per quarter until its leverage drops below 3.75x, which still looks to be several years away with current trends.

Q1 2021 Results

Martin delivered fairly strong results in Q1 2021, with its adjusted EBITDA ending up at $30.9 million. This compares favorably to the $17.4 million in adjusted EBITDA that it recorded in Q4 2020, although it is a tad lower than the $31.0 million adjusted EBITDA it recorded in Q1 2020. Martin's Q1 2020 adjusted EBITDA included $0.5 million in contributions from Mega Lubricants (sold in December 2020) and $2.7 million from non-recurring insurance proceeds (related to a May 2019 incident at its Neches Terminal). Thus Martin's Q1 2021 EBITDA was around $3.1 million higher than Q1 2020 after removing those items.

Martin mentioned that its Q1 2021 EBITDA was approximately $3.7 million higher than its internal budget, driven by strong fertilizer results (with demand boosted by high prices for corn, soybeans and wheat) along with excellent Butane Logistics performance. Those two segments delivered $17.4 million EBITDA in Q1 2021, compared to $8.3 million EBITDA in Q1 2020. Martin indicated that refineries had been delaying butane purchases in Q4 2020 due to the backwardation of the butane futures curve, so it appears to have benefited from those purchases being made in Q1 2021 (towards the end of the refinery blending season) along with a significant increase in butane prices during Q1.

Overall, Martin's performance in Q1 2021 sets it up well to at least make its overall guidance for $95 million to $102 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year. Martin suggests that its performance is still likely to be in the middle of that guidance range though.

If Martin can deliver $100 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021, then it may be able to generate around $25 million in adjusted free cash flow.

Debt Situation

Martin had $518 million in net debt at the end of 2020. If it can generate $25 million in adjusted free cash flow and pays $1 million in distributions (at $0.02 per unit for the whole year), then it would end up with around $494 million in net debt at the end of 2021. This is around 4.9x its projected adjusted EBITDA.

The debt markets are starting to feel more comfortable about Martin's ability to chip away at its debt over time. Martin's 11.5% second-lien notes due 2025 are now trading at around 103.5 cents on the dollar and yielding 8.6% to maturity.

While Martin is still heavily leveraged, there appears to be a path for it to manage its debt by reducing it $20 million to $30 million per year without asset sales. If it can sell assets at above 6x EBITDA, that would also be beneficial for the company.

Distribution And Covenants

Martin's quarterly distribution is likely to remain at $0.005 per unit, as its credit facility covenants prevent it from making a larger distribution until its total leverage falls below 3.75x. As noted above, Martin's leverage is likely to end up near 4.9x by the end of 2021, and it would probably take several additional years of debt reduction to reduce Martin's leverage below 3.75x.

Martin is also required to keep its leverage below 5.75x at the moment, dropping down to 5.5x in Q3 2021, 5.0x in Q4 2021 and 4.5x by Q4 2022.

Martin looks capable of keeping its leverage below those levels going forward, although not with very much clearance.

If Martin can generate $100 million in adjusted EBITDA, Martin would be valued at approximately 5.85x EBITDA (with $494 million in net debt) at $2.33 per unit. I've valued Martin at around 6.0x EBITDA in the past, so its unit price appears reasonable, although debt remains a significant burden that will likely guide its actions over the next few years.

Conclusion

After a relatively weak Q4 2020 report, Martin delivered much stronger results in Q1 2021. Some of the strength was due to refineries deferring butane purchases from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021, while fertilizer sales were also quite good in the quarter.

This should allow Martin to at least meet its 2021 guidance, and keeps it on track for maintaining compliance with the leverage covenant for its credit facility.

Martin is likely to remain focused on debt reduction for the next few years, and it is restricted from increasing its quarterly distribution above $0.005 per unit until its leverage decreases to under 3.75x.

Martin's common units could have some long-term upside now that the debt markets are becoming slightly more comfortable with Martin's situation. However, the common units remain risky due to Martin's still high leverage and need to reduce debt over multiple years.