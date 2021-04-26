Photo by stockstudioX/E+ via Getty Images

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is the poster child of the 2021 cannabis rally that has faltered just as quickly as it began. The stock surged from ~$9 at the beginning of 2021 to over $60 for a brief period before falling back to $17 recently. With the merger with Aphria (APHA) progressing as planned, Tilray will soon become the surviving stock that will house the combined company. For investors, despite the recent significant pullback in share price, we still think the stock will face continued downward pressure in the near future. It is important to understand the historical context of how Candian LPs shares have traded along with the cannabis industry and Tilray is one of the most volatile stocks due to its early U.S. listing and awareness among retail investors.

(Company Logo)

The 2021 Lesson

Tilray had an extremely challenging 2019 and 2020 as its stock lost more than 90% of its value from the high watermark it reached shortly after the IPO. The stock was traded heavily by various market participants as the cannabis sector experienced a wave of excitement at the beginning of Canadian legalization. As the excitement receded and the Canadian cannabis market stumbled right out of the gate, Tilray had an endless selloff as its private owners continued to sell down their stake and its financial performance remained weak. Fast forward to early 2021, Tilray announced that it will merge with Aphria and the U.S. election led to a surprising Senate majority for the Demoncrats. The cannabis market entered a period of euphoria as hopes for federal legalization soared. Combined with the rise of retail traders and Reddit stocks, Tilray became one of the most volatile cannabis stocks together with Sundial (SNDL). The stock surged 6x in a matter of two months and collapsed only days after reaching the high. Tilray's share price also deviated from the exchange ratio with Aphria shares significantly, another sign of the euphoria at the time.

(Source: Google)

However, for someone like us that have been following the cannabis sector since 2017, it is no surprise that Tilray was the stock that saw the most action in early 2021. Since its IPO on the Nasdaq, Tilray has become a target of speculators when the cannabis market enters cyclical bull markets. This is an important point because Tilray's share price has been impacted by the broader sector sentiment more than its own performance. The stock now trades at 22x EV/Sales which is not justifiable by any reasonable assumption. Investing in Tilray stock cannot be justified by near-term financial projection and it represents more of a macro bet on the long-term potential of cannabis globally. Even taking a macro perspective, it is difficult to justify Tilray's valuation given the negligible size of cannabis markets outside North America and the uncertainty of Tilray's ability to benefit from those markets.

(Source: Author)

We have been vocal about the challenging business profile and irrational valuation of Canadian LPs when compared to U.S. MSOs. The valuation discount observed is not explained by fundamentals and can only be attributed to the lack of access to senior stock exchange listing and federal illegal status of cannabis which limited the ability of retail and institutional investors to invest in U.S. MSO stocks. Both Tilray and Aphria are trading at more than 20x revenue and unprofitable with no near-term path to improve margin meaningfully. Aphria has said that it will become the largest cannabis company globally by revenue after the Tilray acquisition but it is disingenuous to mix cannabis and non-cannabis revenue. Investors should realize that most of about 2/3 of Aphria's revenues are from non-cannabis sources and this number will only go up after the acquisition of a beer brewery recently. Tilray also has about a quarter of its revenue from Manitoba Harvest which sells hemp-based food and snacks. We don't think the valuation of large Canadian LPs makes sense including Aphria and Tilray.

Outlook

Going forward, we expect Aphria to continue trading at elevated valuation until we get close to federal legalization in the U.S. Given Biden has been opposing federal legalization, we think progress will be slow under his term. The best-case scenario at this point is the passage of the SAFE Banking Act or similar legislatures that could open up financing and uplisting for U.S. MSOs. Therefore, we don't think Aphria/Tilray could access the U.S. market anytime soon thus the run-up in its share price in early 2021 will prove to be unfounded. What is not helping is that the Canadian business of Aphria and Tilray has been losing market share to smaller LPs and independent brands. After the initial dominance by large LPs, the Canadian market is now highly fragmented with the top 7 largest LPs taking only ~30% of the adult-use market. Canopy and Aphria are the largest LP but they each only hold 7-8% of the market. Aphria and Tilray combinedly hold 12% of the market but both companies have lost market share during 2020. Canadian legal cannabis sales doubled between January and December 2020 but neither company grew sales nearly as fast, indicating market share loss last year. We have observed anecdotally that private craft growers and independent brands have been gaining share from large LPs due to better product quality and shifting customer preferences and desire for more competitions.

(Source: Author)

Due to the lack of growth opportunities in Canada and Europe, we expect Aphria/Tilray to continue looking for adjacent acquisitions. Similar to its acquisition of Sweetwater, the company could buy other beverage or CPG products that share some connections to cannabis. However, this strategy doesn't support its high valuation at the moment. We think the reason why investors might be willing to pay high multiples for cannabis stocks is the immense growth potential but these adjacent product categories do not support that assumption. We think it is unwise to pay 20x revenue for a beer company or a hemp food company, even though they are somewhat related to the cannabis story. On the contrary, U.S. MSOs probably represent the closest asset class to the original cannabis thesis centering around growth and profitability. We see investing in Canadian LPs as risky and speculative while U.S. MSOs represent more fundamentally sound options.

Conclusion

Tilray will soon become the surviving stock that absorbs assets of Aphria after the merger is completed. The stock has gone through another familiar period of short squeeze that ended badly in early 2021. Both Aphria and Tilray shares have appreciated considerably in the last 6 months, prompting us to turn cautious on the stock. Our last five calls on Tilray had been spot on as we focused on the stock's popularity among speculators and the fact that Tilray's share price reflects the ebbs and flows of cannabis stocks. We think the mania brought on by the 2020 U.S. election has ended and Tilray could experience another prolonged period of deflation in the coming months or years. The Biden administration is unlikely to pursue federal legalization in our view and we see few catalysts to support Tilray's astronomical valuation. We think it is a no-brainer for fundamental-focused investors to see the valuation disparity and prefer U.S. MSOs over large Canadian LPs like Tilray.

(Source: Author/SA)