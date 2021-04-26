Photo by wwing/iStock via Getty Images

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) (TSE: IPL) shareholders have been suffering for years during the biggest bull market of our lives. The company - which at one time advertised itself as excellent dividend growth and income stock (and it was, which is why I bought shares) - totally changed its profile when it announced its intention to build Canada's first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene complex back in December of 2017. It was a massive multi-year and $3.5 billion capital expenditure commitment. Most IPL investors, myself included, assumed IPL would take on a significant partner to help fund the project and reduce the associated risks. Yet no partner ever materialized. The project was coming in over-budget and the schedule slipped. Dividend increases were put on hold, and then the dividend was slashed 72% in April of last year. As a result, IPL - the operator of excellent and world-class oil sands pipelines that throw off tremendous free-cash-flow - has been a severe market laggard (see graphic below). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), smelling blood in the water, swooped in with a C$16.50/share offer. While IPL management said the bid severely undervalued the company, it was still ~40% above where IPL stock was trading prior to the news that Brookfield was stalking it:

The Offer To Purchase

According to Brookfield's bid to purchase Inter Pipeline, IPL shareholders are given a choice. They can elect to:

Sell their shares for C$16.50 or to

Receive 0.206 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC”) for every share of IPL.

The third option, as IPL management strongly recommends, is that shareholders can do nothing and simply hold onto their "undervalued" shares and, hopefully, cash-in on HPC once it finally goes into operation (now scheduled for early 2022, see update below).

Yet Brookfield makes a rather compelling argument for why IPL shareholders should sell. BIP notes the severe underperformance of IPL by pointing out that the company is dead last in 1- and 5-year total returns among its Canadian infrastructure peers:

Brookfield also points out that IPL has continued to lag the market even though the price of crude oil rallied some 40% of late. Much of that has to do with a rather simple mistake by the IPL management team with respect to HPC: basic risk mitigation. The project was a massive and multi-year capital-expenditure commitment that - by any objective measure - needed a significant partner in order to reduce the financial and execution risks involved with such a huge undertaking that was, arguably, outside of IPL's core competency (building and operating pipelines).

Meanwhile, the contrast between IPL's performance as compared to BIP is - in a word - stunning:

As can be seen, BIP has returned 226% over the past 5-years while IPL's total return was negative.

The difference in the dividend trajectory is also stunning. As mentioned earlier, at one time IPL was an excellent dividend growth stock. The monthly dividend grew from C$0.075/share in 2010 to C$0.1425/share in 2020. On an annual basis, that equates to a 90% increase from C$0.90/share in 2010 to C$1.71/share in 2020. Since the massive dividend cut last year (47%), IPL's monthly dividend is now $0.48/year - significantly below where it was a decade ago. Obviously, BIP's dividend growth rate has been superior and has grown at a 10% CAGR over the past 10 years (see graphic above).

IPL's Response

Inter Pipeline has responded to the hostile takeover bid by telling shareholders to sit-tight while it conducts a "comprehensive review of strategic alternatives (the “Strategic Review”) to maximize shareholder value." That statement was made in a March 31st press release announcing the company had "adopted a limited-purpose supplemental shareholder rights protection plan (the “Supplemental Rights Plan”), following a recommendation of the Special Committee of independent directors."

Fortunately for IPL shareholders, the "shareholder rights plan" does not prevent them from selling their shares to BIP.

Strategic Review Update On HPC

Last week Inter Pipeline released an update on the HPC project. Highlights included:

Construction of the propane dehydrogenation plant is now expected to be "substantially mechanically complete" by May 2021.

Construction of the polypropylene facility is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Production of polypropylene is now expected to start in early 2022.

Currently, ~60 percent of HPC’s production capacity has been contracted under take-or-pay agreements with seven buyers with an average contract duration of ~9 years.

In the first full year of operation - 2023 - IPL expects HPC to generate annual adjusted EBITDA in the range of $400-450 million.

For its first year of operation - 2022 - IPL expects HPC to generate roughly two-thirds of its 2023 guidance (or an estimated $283 million at the midpoint). That compares to IPL's $969 million in full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA.

No big surprises with any of this guidance, but given the project's history, it may have been some relief to shareholders that there were no big disappoints either. That said, Seeking Alpha reported:

Stifel FirstEnergy analysts say achieving 60% contracted sales is below target but "likely above market expectations," but Inter's adjusted EBITDA forecast is less than expected.

Indeed, investors may remember that when IPL first announced the HPC project back in 2017 (four years ago...), long-term annual EBITDA was expected to be in the range of $450-$500 million. That is, the midpoint of EBITDA guidance has dropped by $50 million, or more than 10%, since the projects' inception. No reason has been given for the reduction.

Not surprisingly, the stock didn't budge on the update, and volume remains subdued. Investors and shareholders were clearly underwhelmed.

Summary & Conclusion

Inter Pipeline's strategic review to "maximize shareholder value" has - at least so far - done nothing to change the dynamic of the Brookfield offer or to increase the share price. IPL has, after many years, still not found a significant partner to share the cost of building HPC, which has fully fallen onto the shoulders of shareholders - at the cost of their dividend income and a declining share price. A one-two punch during the biggest bull market of our lives.

Meantime, it would appear the best way for IPL to "maximize shareholder value" and to increase Brookfield's bid, is for IPL management to simply open the books on HPC to Brookfield. After all, Brookfield said in its initial bid, that it would consider raising the bid to C$18.25 (i.e. an additional 10.6%) if IPL management simply allows the company access to the books in order to perform "due diligence". To the best of my knowledge, IPL has refused BIP access to HPC's order and price book.

Note: BIP's bid is valid until June 7, 2021, at 5pm.

For now, it would seem the best strategy for current IPL shareholders is to hold onto the shares. There appears to be a little downside, and there may be some - although rather limited - upside. Me, I'd like to see BIP succeed in the takeover of IPL because I would much rather hold BIP shares as compared to IPL shares. That is because BIP's management team has, quite obviously, demonstrated a much better track record of delivering total returns for shareholders as compared to the IPL team - which has a net-negative 5-year total return track record.

I'll end with a 10-year stock price chart of IPL versus BIP: