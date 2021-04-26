Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

"Honeywell delivered a strong start to 2021 with first-quarter results that exceeded our expectations. We are seeing promising signs of a rapid recovery in some of our markets, and we are poised to capitalize on new business opportunities as they arise." This is the exact thing that we want to see when our CEOs are starting out a quarterly earnings report.

With Honeywell's (NASDAQ:HON) Darius Adamczyk starting off their Q1 2021 report in this manner. HON being in the industrial sector had taken a significant hit last year during the COVID-induced sell-off. This was for good reason as its business segments took significant hits, as we would suspect from a cyclical business.

HON operates "as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide." It operates in several different segments that include aerospace, "Honeywell Building Technologies," performance materials and technologies and safety and productivity solutions. Making it a true "industrial conglomerate."

However, the company's shares have come roaring back and are now pushing some high forward P/E ratios. Coming in at 28.31 - the current P/E is also above the historical range as well.

Data by YCharts

Despite this, as they climb their way out of 2020's figures, the P/E ratio should improve. As they just beat and raised expectations, this is sending them in the right direction.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Earnings Review

Besides the beat and raise that they reported, we have to talk about the company's weakness first. The aerospace segment is still under considerable pressure due to the demand for flights being down. Though they mention that it was partially offset by "growth in U.S. defense and space." This is one bonus when you are a large company and you work with the federal government. No matter the economic situation, they are still spending.

That being said, it was still a sales decline of 22% for the company when they reported. Surprisingly, they still were able to expand the margins in the segment by 110 basis points - a rise to 29%. The caveat here is that it was due to "commercial excellence, cost management, and a one-time benefit." While they don't specify anymore on this one-time benefit, it would indicate that come next quarter, this segment's margins could take a bit of a hit.

With that, sales were still flat year-over-year as their other segments stepped up to offset these declines. One of the benefits of being a diversified industrial business. The safety and productivity solutions segment was the largest contributor by far to offsetting the aerospace declines. Organic growth was up 47% - driven by "double-digit warehouse and workflow solutions, personal protective equipment, and productivity solutions and services growth."

Within that segment, we saw a continuation of high demand for personal protective equipment as the pandemic still exists. We know that can't go on forever - but that isn't the only thing driving the segment. It is the productivity solutions and services as well. This includes software that HON has been moving into, and away from providing hardware only.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Going Forward - Raised Outlook

With more clarity of the market environment overall, I believe that management is getting more confident in being able to forecast where business could go from here. With that, they have raised their full-year sales guidance and raised the midpoint of its adjusted earnings per share and cash flow guidance.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

These are the type of dividend growth stocks that I want to be involved with. A company that can have a ton of free cash flow for paying dividends and the EPS growth to making sure they can continue to grow as well.

At those EPS targets, it puts the company more in line with its 2019 earnings. Which is a big move up from the lows we were seeing in 2020. Thus, its P/E will continue to come down from here.

We also know HON has a history of beating these targets - which means even further upside potential.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As EPS rises, we know that P/E can decline. If the price doesn't just continue its aggressive march higher, that is. Going out to 2022, we see that the forward P/E already drops to below 25 - and 2023 drops below 22.50. I know it isn't always ideal to say that investment looks great if we go out a couple of years. However, during this time there isn't a lot of great value in the market as we are quite elevated. Despite this, we can't just sit in too much cash as there is a risk your money earns hardly anything at all - losing value due to inflation.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The company has also recently approved a $10 billion share buyback program. Under their previous buyback program they hadn't used up all of the $10 billion authorized, but over the years have still managed to reduce their total share count.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Growth

As an income-focused investor, one of the areas I am paying attention to is the dividends the company is paying. If you go to their website, they display that they have been raising their dividend since 2010 - meaning 2020 highlighted their 11th dividend increase.

(Source - Company)

They paused their increases during 2008/09. Due to once again the economic uncertainty at that time. However, they have been paying a dividend all the way back to the year 2000.

Their history also looks a bit strange as the company has had two spin-offs that they also include as "special dividends." The first spin-off was Garret Motion Inc. However, Garrett was then acquired by KPS Capital Partners after the company had filed for bankruptcy.

The other spin-off was Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI). This company still exists and is traded on the NYSE. It hasn't done much of anything in terms of share appreciation as the stock was around $30 at launch, and is now at $31.06 as of typing.

Anyway, this explains the special dividends that are found in HON's history. Where we see an otherwise nice upward sloping trend higher and higher from 2000. Even with these spin-offs, it didn't derail their dividend growth.

(Source - Company)

Based on the $0.93 per share dividend, and the EPS of $2.03 - the latest quarter is showing a dividend payout ratio of near 46%. Based on the full-year guidance we are looking at around a 47% payout ratio if we are using $7.88 EPS as the mid-point. We should also see a dividend increase in Q4 of this year. This is historically when they have increased their dividend.

The current yield comes to 1.66%. Therefore, these dividend increases are welcomed as they aren't paying an incredibly high rate (due to price appreciation). With the last 10-years, we do see a CAGR for their dividend of near 12%. Though this had slowed down with last year's 3.3% increase. Considering the year we were coming off of, I was definitely not disappointed.

Final Takeaway

HON isn't going to be the type of dividend stock that rips your face off with performance. Though the last year pushing 67% returns certainly could make it feel that way. Primarily this appreciation was due to rebounding from the lows - and additionally, the stock is now pushing all-time highs too. Which is right in line with the rest of the market. What HON can offer, is an industrial conglomerate that can be relatively and fairly stable within its sector. Thanks to the diversification that it has within its operating segments - when one zigs, the other zags. They have an increasing dividend - even despite last year's turmoil, they managed to increase the dividend to 3.3%. Noting that the only pause in the company's increases was in 2008/09. They didn't cut but merely didn't raise. For these reasons, this is one of those stocks that I can get behind in my dividend growth portfolio.