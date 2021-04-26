VOOV: Value ETF Review
Summary
- VOOV strategy and performance.
- Comparing VOOV with my value model.
- Why I don't like VOOV strategy.
VOOV strategy and performance
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) has been tracking the S&P 500 Value Index since September 2010. The SEC Yield of VOOV is currently 2.05% and the expense ratio is 0.1% (similar to SPY).
As described by S&P Global, the underlying index selects companies in the S&P 500 index exhibiting the strongest value score based on three ratios: book value to price, earnings to price, and sales to price. It is weighted by market capitalization and rebalanced annually.
Since inception (09/07/2010), VOOV has lagged the S&P 500 (SPY).
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
VOOV
|
12.48%
|
-34.74%
|
0.82
|
14.60%
|
SPY
|
15.41%
|
-32.05%
|
1.04
|
13.56%
The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in VOOV and SPY since VOOV inception.
VOOV was on par with the broad index from 2010 to 2014, then started underperforming. Most value ETFs did the same: this is not a deal breaker.
Comparing VOOV with my Dashboard List model
The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index (occasionally less), updated every month based on simple systematic rules. Eligible companies are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. Then, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: Energy with Materials, Telecom with Technology. Real Estate is excluded. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.
The next table compares VOOV performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: here the list is reconstituted only once a year like the ETF instead of once a month.
|
since inception
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
VOOV
|
12.48%
|
-34.74%
|
0.82
|
14.60%
|
Dashboard List (annual)
|
14.83%
|
-41.35%
|
0.85
|
16.68%
Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123
The Dashboard List beats VOOV by over 2% in annualized return. The ETF performance is real, whereas the model performance is hypothetical.
Why I don't like VOOV strategy
The S&P 500 Value Index has two flaws in my opinion. The first one is to consider valuation ratios are comparable across all sectors. They are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here to go a bit deeper into this topic. A consequence is over-weighting financials where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper. It also disadvantages sectors with large intangible assets, especially technology, consumer discretionary and communication. Intangible assets that are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios may come for example from R&D, branding, user databases. The next bar chart shows valuation heterogeneity results in a sector weight discrepancy between VOOV and SPY:
The second flaw is using the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk in the strategy. Intuitively, a large group of companies with low P/B should have a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e.125 stocks) measured in price/book and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
Cheapest quarter in P/B
|
9.61%
|
-72.62%
|
0.46
|
21.32%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/FCF
|
12.55%
|
-63.39%
|
0.62
|
19.34%
This explains my choice of using P/FCF and not P/B in the Dashboard List model.
The result of fixing VOOV flaws is especially impressive in the last 12 months: the Dashboard List has profited greatly by the coming back of value investing style, while VOOV has lagged the broad index.
|
last 12 months
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
SPY
|
48.71%
|
-9.38%
|
2.47
|
14.71%
|
SPYV
|
42.62%
|
-10.07%
|
2
|
17.17%
|
Dashboard List
|
83.11%
|
-14.82%
|
3.31
|
16.15%
Conclusion
VOOV follows a systematic strategy based on a ranking system using three valuation metrics. It has lagged SPY since 2014, but this is not enough to judge it. However, I think it doesn't meet expectations of bringing added value to the broad index. I see two bad points in its strategy: it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors, and one of the three metrics brings additional risk. An efficient value model should compare stocks in comparable sets (sector, industry), like I do in the Dashboard List since 2015. I also prefer price/free cash flow to price/book as valuation metric. Moreover, a basic profitability rule helps filter out some value traps and normalize the number of components.
