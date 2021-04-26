Photo by damircudic/E+ via Getty Images

An ongoing subject of my research is the apparent growing risks of overvaluation among most growth stocks. Most technology and avant-garde stocks have rarely been as expensive as today, and significant evidence suggests a compendium catalyst may pop the bubble sometime this year. In my view, risks of potentially catastrophic drawdowns are the most extreme in internet-based companies, which have high valuations and growing competitive risks. I believe investors should focus who wish to invest in growth stocks should focus on those with the greatest competitive advantages.

One stock growth-oriented investor may consider the online education/tutoring platform Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG). Chegg offers in-depth homework help for a wide variety of subjects. The platform also offers textbook rentals and sales as well as writing and math services. Chegg is extremely popular among college students and has become the go-to platform for students looking to improve their academic performance.

The COVID period has been a great opportunity for Chegg as it saw its revenue rise by 64% last year. This has come as most universities switch to online education, which has limited students' access to in-person help from professors, encouraging many to look for help online. The platform currently has 6.6M subscribers and, estimating that around 800K are currently international, around 5.8M are likely situated in the U.S. Considering there are around 19.7M college students in the U.S, Chegg currently caters to around 30% of the U.S student population. Indeed, at many universities, Chegg is seemingly mandatory to keep up with the academic competition.

As a stock, CHGG has grown faster and has led to stellar gains for investors. Unlike others, it has had a long track record of steady gains instead of the extreme short-term breakouts seen in many highly speculative growth stocks. That said, Chegg is historically expensive today and has a relatively high short interest meaning many believe the stock will fall. The stock has risen ~140% y/y and has seen its momentum wane as universities plan reopenings. Thus, I believe it is a good time to take a closer look at the company to assess its long-term prospects better.

Growth Must Come From Abroad

Chegg is extremely popular within the U.S as it caters to nearly a third of the college student population. In my opinion, it is among the few online subscription-based companies that lack high competitive risks as it has both a strong "network effect" and substantial intellectual property. Most importantly, the website has in-depth answers to virtually all textbook questions in various subjects, which is invaluable to many students and has taken years to build. There are no superior alternatives that students can use. This gives Chegg strong resiliency and enables the company to generate stellar profit margins with operating cash-flow to sales around 35% today.

On the negative side, Chegg has become so popular that it has limited growth opportunities within the U.S. some students are not active enough to require a service like Chegg and many majors in which Chegg's services are unlikely to be useful. Thus, I expect Chegg's revenue growth to slow over the coming years. While the firm does not publish their international student subscriber count, they expect the figure to research 1M this year. It is not yet clear that Chegg will become as ubiquitous abroad as it is in the U.S, but this opportunity does leave the firm with strong upside potential.

There are some risks to the firm's growth. Most problematically, many universities are increasingly opposed to Chegg since it allows students to cheat on tests (considering many professors use textbook questions on tests). In Citron Research's opinion, this issue may make CHGG "worth zero." While I believe it is a risk factor, I am not as bearish, considering it is largely the failure of university professors to create their own test questions. In an era of online education, students will cheat with or without Chegg as long as professors use test banks.

In my view, attempting to ban or suing Chegg would likely only encourage further innovations among students looking to gain an edge. Chegg has also stated clearly that they will give out student identity information to universities if faculty suspects cheating - an action that has caused an uproar among many of Chegg's customers. For now, I do not believe this issue is a threat to Chegg's income, but it is a risk factor to keep an eye on.

A Look at Chegg's Valuation

Like most growth stocks, CHGG has become far more expensive over the past year despite strong fundamental growth. Both the company's price-to-sales and forward "P/E" ratio have risen by around 60-80%+ over the past twelve months. The company saw its financial debt rise to $1.5B, which is high compared to its ~$130M EBITDA. Chegg also continued to increase its share outstanding through relatively aggressive stock-based compensation totaling $84M last year. As such, Chegg's cash flow is much stronger than its earnings, and, in fact, its price-to-CFO remains within its normal range. See below:

Data by YCharts

There are some oddities in Chegg's financial situation. First, it has surprisingly high financial leverage that caused it to spend ~$66M in interest expense last year. While Chegg usually has positive operating income, its high-interest expenses generally push its net income into negative territory. The company also pays such extreme stock-based compensation, which has created relatively high equity dilution over time.

While Chegg is less expensive than many growth stocks, its valuation is a bit high. The consensus analyst EPS forecast shows a rise to $2.67 by year-end 2024 based on an annual revenue increase to $1.27B (roughly 100% from last year). Overall, I agree with these forecasts as I believe they adequately account for a decline in growth in the U.S, matched with decent growth abroad. These estimates put CHGG's long-term forward "P/E" at 34X, high but not nearly as high as many. Considering it is possible the firm could create new products that may enable faster growth, I would not currently say CHGG valuation makes the stock futile.

The Bottom Line

This year and next year will prove whether Chegg will ascend into an online education giant or get peaked out. The core "homework help subscription" business cannot grow much further within the U.S - particularly considering growing backlash. The company has waded into the textbook sales and internship search businesses which may allow for further growth.

As mentioned in a recent investor transcript, the company is also looking into skills-based learning for students outside of universities. This may be an immense opportunity as COVID's shift toward online education has caused many to question extremely high college costs and fees. Indeed, many are questioning the current university establishment due to the plethora of knowledge found at lower costs on the internet and the high number of underemployed graduates. The current economy has an immense lack of vocational workers and a glut of university graduates. While it is not yet clear how Chegg plans on catering to this issue, it certainly provides a growth opportunity.

Overall, I believe Chegg is an exciting investment today. On the one hand, it seems the stock has solid potential and is in a solid position due to its substantial "economic moat." That said, I would only buy the stock if it saw a correction from here into a more attractive valuation. Thus, I am currently neither bullish nor bearish on CHGG but would not be surprised to see it have a short-term decline this year. The primary reasons for this drop would be a return to in-person education (which will likely slow or reverse subscriptions) and profit-taking due to CHGG's historically high valuation.