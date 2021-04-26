Photo by NatalyaBurova/iStock via Getty Images

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) managed to climb out of a hole when it posted its first quarterly YoY increase in revenue after four consecutive quarters with declining revenue. Not only did DIOD manage to get back to growth, but the company did it in style by setting a new record for quarterly revenue. In addition, the forecast of 42.5% growth calls for this record to be broken when DIOD releases its next earnings report. All positive signs for the bull case, but there is reason to believe DIOD may not be as well off as it appears. Why will be covered next.

DIOD returns to growth after a year of contraction

DIOD beat estimates when it released its Q4 report. Q4 revenue increased by 16.3% YoY to $350.4M and non-GAAP EPS increased by 13.9% to $0.74. If revenue is broken down by end market, then computing accounted for 23% of revenue, industrial 23%, consumer 22%, communication 20%, and automotive 12%. Growth was led by computing and automotive. The latter grew by 24% QoQ and 40% YoY. A shortage of automotive chips in the market and increased demand for computers with people working from home due to COVID-19 all played a role.

Note that the quarterly numbers were impacted by the Lite-On Semiconductor or LSC acquisition late last year. Exclude LSC and revenue and non-GAAP EPS would fall by $16.9M and $0.02 respectively. If only organic growth is included, then Q4 revenue increased by 10.7% YoY to $333.5M and non-GAAP EPS increased by 11.9% to $0.72.

Furthermore, the GAAP numbers for Q4 FY2019 benefited from a $24.3M gain on the sale of land, which skew the YoY comparisons in terms of GAAP. The Q4 FY2019 non-GAAP numbers for net income and EPS exclude the $19.2M gain on the sale of land, net of tax, making the YoY comparisons a more realistic portrayal of the actual situation. The table below shows the numbers for Q4.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $350.4M $309.5M $301.2M 13.21% 16.33% Gross margin 35.0% 35.9% 36.3% (90bps) (130bps) Income from operations $39.8M $37.9M $61.3M 5.01% (35.07%) Net income $29.7M $27.2M $47.2M 9.19% (37.08%) EPS $0.59 $0.51 $0.90 15.69% (34.44%) (Non-GAAP) EBITDA $67.1M $63.3M $88.3M 6.00% (24.01%) Net income $37.3M $32.8M $33.8M 13.72% 10.36% EPS $0.74 $0.62 $0.65 19.35% 13.85%

Source: DIOD Form 8-K

The top and bottom line may have grown in Q4, but it was not enough to make up for what happened earlier in the year. DIOD contracted in the first three quarters of FY2020. As a result, FY2020 revenue declined by 1.6% YoY to $1,229.2M and non-GAAP EPS fell by 19.2% to $2.35. The table below shows the numbers for FY2020.

(GAAP) FY2020 FY2019 YoY Revenue $1,229.2M $1,249.1M (1.59%) Gross margin 35.1% 37.3% (220bps) Income from operations $134.3M $200.6M (33.05%) Net income $98.1M $153.3M (36.01%) EPS $1.88 $2.96 (36.49%) (Non-GAAP) EBITDA $238.6M $313.6M (23.92%) Net income $122.7M $155.1M (20.89%) EPS $2.35 $2.91 (19.24%)

Source: DIOD Form 10-K

DIOD set a new record in terms of quarterly revenue in Q4, but it's not expected to last very long with a new one on the way. Guidance calls for Q1 revenue of $400M, plus or minus 3%, an increase of 14.2% QoQ and 42.5% YoY at the midpoint. Note that Q1 tends to be seasonally weaker to the tune of about minus 5% in comparison to Q4. For Q4 to increase by 14.2% instead of declining is worth noting. The table below shows the expected numbers for Q1 FY2021.

Q1 FY2021 (guidance) Q1 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $400M +/- 3% $280.7M 42.50% GAAP gross margin 33.6% +/- 1% 34.1% (50bps)

The road ahead looks promising for DIOD if the past is any indication

In some ways, DIOD's return to growth was not completely unexpected. Quarterly revenue was higher than the one before in Q3 and Q2, even though they still contracted YoY. Q4 revenue breaking out to a new high as mentioned earlier simply continued the pattern established earlier. In addition, Q4 FY2020 benefited from favorable comparisons as Q4 FY2019 was the first out of four quarters with declining revenue. The base was lowered, making for easier comparisons as shown in the chart below.

Source: macrotrend.net

The chart also shows that revenue on a TTM basis peaked in Q3 FY2019 after a streak of 15 consecutive quarterly increases, followed by a streak of four straight quarterly declines. Note that quarterly revenue declined four straight times on four separate occasions in the last 15 years, the fourth one ending in Q3 FY2020. The first three times, DIOD proceeded to through a multi-year expansion with the longest lasting as long as 15 quarters.

DIOD tends to go through a period of strength after a period of weakness, the former usually lasting longer than the latter. If previous patterns hold, DIOD could be set to grow for quite some time now that it has finished another period of weakness with four consecutive quarterly declines. History suggests DIOD is on its way to new heights. Note that DIOD has grown revenue at a CAGR of 12.3% in 2005-2020. The company is targeting $2.5B in revenue and $1B in gross profit by FY2025, which translates to a gross margin of 40%.

DIOD management may have second guesses about the road ahead

Yet despite all these positive signs, management seems to be having some reservations about the state of the market. It appears DIOD is not totally convinced of the strength of the market for semiconductors, even though the market has been doing quite well recently. From the Q4 earnings call:

"Overall, the markets feel extremely dynamic, right. So, we just need to monitor the situation closely. I think overall, this is not specific to Diodes. I think everybody expect 2021 to be an up market. I think we're definitely not in the position to call the percentage or provide guidance at this moment, but we'll keep you posted as we progress throughout the years."

A transcript of the Q4 FY2020 earnings call can be found here.

A more worrying sign is the selling of company stock by several executives. For instance, Dr. Lu Keh Shew sold stocks worth roughly $5.5M according to a SEC filing on March 23. Several other high-ranking executives have done the same in reducing their exposure to DIOD. The table below shows some of the recent transactions by high-ranking executives.

Executive name Title Shares sold Source Lu Keh Shew Chairman, President & CEO 62,000 SEC form Evan Yu SVP Power Products 6,174 SEC form Francis Tang SVP Discrete Products 16,775 SEC form

DIOD had actually reached a multi-year high when the news broke of executives getting rid of some of their stock. The stock had appreciated by 92% up to that point, but it proceeded to drop by 14.4% in response. The stock has moved sideways since then. The chart below shows how the stock has behaved recently.

DIOD valuations

DIOD Market cap $3.70B Enterprise value $3.85B Revenue ("ttm") $1.23B EBITDA $246.88M Trailing P/E 44.09 Forward P/E 21.42 PEG ratio 1.55 P/S 3.01 P/B 3.81 EV/revenue 3.13 EV/EBITDA 15.59

Source: Yahoo Finance

The table above shows the multiples DIOD trades at. For instance, DIOD's enterprise value is almost 16 times EBITDA. Keep in mind that these multiples are for a company that could double revenue and gross profits by an even greater amount in the next five years if DIOD manages to hit its targets.

Investor takeaways

The bull case for DIOD has a number of things in its favor. DIOD's growth is backed by strong demand for semiconductors, especially for automotive chips. The automotive segment was the fastest growing segment for DIOD with the shortage of automotive chips in the market playing a big role. The forecast sees revenue in Q1, a seasonally weak quarter, growing by 42.5% YoY. FY2020 may have been a down year for DIOD, but FY2021 is shaping up to be a strong year the way the cards are stacked right now.

It's worth pointing out that the stock has done very well in recent years. The stock has been in an uptrend for years as shown in the chart below. While DIOD has gone through some ups and downs, it has consistently managed to end the year higher than where it started the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last five years. Such a track record should not be dismissed.

A look back at history shows that whenever DIOD has completed four consecutive declines in quarterly revenue, like it has recently, the company has gone on a multi-year expansion. Q4 revenue increased by 16.3% YoY and if history repeats itself, then Q4 was just the first in a long string of quarterly increases. The stars seem to be aligning for DIOD to do well in FY2021.

However, it would be unwise to ignore the warning signs. Management does not seem to be totally sold on the state of the market judging by some of their recent earnings call comments. While there may be legitimate reasons for executives to trim their holdings of stock, it's generally considered to be a bad sign by many when insiders sell stock like what happened recently at DIOD. It's no wonder that the stock fell by more than 14% when the insider selling became known. The market reaction speaks volumes.

Note that insider selling does not necessarily mean something is up. There are many different reasons why executives may want to sell. It does not have to be because executives believe, for instance, that DIOD is overvalued or that they believe that the company is heading for turbulence. Having said that, high-ranking executives like the CEO are seen as knowing better than anyone else what's going on inside a company. These executives are in a position to know how well a company is doing since they have access to information that not everyone is privy to. When they sell, it's regarded by many as a bearish sign for better or worse. It's seen as a bad omen of what may lie ahead.

I am neutral on DIOD. Long DIOD looks tempting with a number of factors seemingly in favor of DIOD. Yet there's no denying the substantial selling of DIOD's shares by a number of executives. In theory, they should know better than anyone else whether the stock should be bought or sold. There may be nothing to it, but there's no way to know for sure. When in doubt about the state of DIOD, the best move may be to not move on DIOD at all.