Photo by FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

After a year of declining revenue in 2020, drug manufacturer Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) finds its share price struggling to hold the $10 level. With their lone approved drug showing diminishing returns, a tenuous cash position, and muted trial results, Puma is a stock to avoid.

Financial overview

According to their most recent 10-K report, the company made $225 million in revenue from U.S. sales and European royalties. This figure represents a 17% YoY decline from 2019 when they made $272 million.

With 40 million outstanding shares and a recent closing price of 10.17, Puma’s market cap is $410 million or just under 2x sales.

The company experienced a GAAP earnings loss of $.15 per share in the fourth quarter and a loss of $.60 for the full year. Losses were minimized due to cost-cutting measures. At the end of 2020, their cash position stood at $93 million.

On a more positive note, Puma’s European sales partner, Pierre Fabre, recently expanded their agreement to include marketing of Nerlynx in China. That deal came with a $50 million upfront payment but also required Puma to pay $20 million to terminate an earlier agreement.

The $30 million in net proceeds, on top of their year-ending cash balance and first quarter expenses, indicate a current cash position of around $120 million. That amount matches their debt position, leaving them with effectively zero net cash.

Technical setup

Along with many stocks in the biotech sector, Puma saw its peak in early February and has experienced significant declines ever since. The share price recently bottomed out around $9 and has risen gradually since then.

At first glance, the chart appears to show a new bullish channel forming off of the April 12th low. However, a closer look reveals what might be a bearish wedge forming. A bear pennant develops after a period of decline in stock price and leads to minimal, short-lived gains, followed by further breakdown.

Chart: Puma Biotech 6-month Source: Published by the author on TradingView, 4-25-21

Over the next 2-3 weeks, the shape should appear more clearly. If the current channel grows narrower and more triangular, then odds are this is a bear pennant and the stock could re-test the $9 level.

How the mighty have fallen

It’s hard to believe that less than four years ago, shares of Puma were riding a wave of momentum supported by the FDA’s initial approval of Nerlynx. Traders pushed the stock over $100 by October of 2017, but shares have come nowhere close to that area since then. The stock price has traded under $15 on a continuous basis for the last two years, reflecting the market’s assessment of Nerlynx’s limited sales ceiling.

Nine analysts have a combined average price target of $10.33 on the stock, which is a mere 1% above the April 23rd closing price. No analyst has a target above $16 on the stock.

Puma's own website contains a stark reminder of their stock's dismal performance. Under the site’s menu option for stock information, they provide a convenient investment calculator that shows the returns for any period of time you choose.

A hypothetical $10,000 position held from October 1, 2014 would have resulted in a loss of 96%. Your $10,000, if left untouched during that time, would now be worth just $432.

Looking back

When Nerlynx first reached the market, doctors provided mixed feedback about the trial results that led to its approval. Dr. Steven Vogl shared his view that Nerlynx should not be recommended as an adjuvant in HER2-positive breast cancer patients. Vogl cited the drug’s minimal efficacy over placebo, its high cost, and the incomplete dataset as reasons for avoiding the drug.

Following a significant decline last year, investors must question whether sales of the drug have already peaked in the United States and if the company has enough of a pipeline to warrant an investment. Furthermore, has CEO Alan Auerbach done enough to stay in his position, or should the company’s Board of Directors be looking for new leadership?

Looking ahead

On May 6, the company will provide its first quarter results. Can they show an improvement on last year's Q1 report that included revenues of $48.6 million with a loss of $16.9 million? These will be important indicators for investors to consider whether Puma is making genuine strides toward profitability, something that is reasonable to demand nearly four years into the launch of Nerlynx.

Sales of Nerlynx remain muted, and there are no other drugs in the company’s pipeline. However, in addition to its two currently approved uses - one of which is in combination with chemotherapy drug Xeloda - Puma is hoping to expand the use of Nerlynx into other areas.

Image: Puma Biotechnology’s product pipeline Source: Puma Biotechnology

Their basket trial called SUMMIT includes the use of Nerlynx in several HER2 mutated cancers, namely cervical, salivary gland, and certain lung cancers. The study features multiple cohorts and has four total arms, including three using Nerlynx in combination with other approved oncology drugs.

In one of those cohorts, a group of participants with biliary tract cancer, recent results showed an ORR of just 16%. Consistent with previous trials of Nerlynx, participants experienced significant problems with diarrhea. In the group, 56% reported diarrhea, with 24% having grade 3 diarrhea.

Another cohort from the SUMMIT trial includes 11 patients with non-small cell lung cancer with mutations in exon 18 of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene. Of the 10 patients evaluated, 40% showed a partial response, meeting success criteria for the first stage of this trial. While these results are somewhat promising, they are not enough to suggest a breakthrough indication for Nerlynx.

Conclusion

In order to succeed, Puma needs more robust data. As the SUMMIT trial continues, there is a possibility of significant upside here if they can show Nerlynx is useful in additional populations. Long-term investors who have been waiting for their patience to pay off could be rewarded if that happens. However, for now, I am more comfortable being on the sidelines.

While treatment of cancer is a hugely important clinical need, investors have to maintain a critical eye when examining biotechs like Puma. The company has had nearly four years to establish the market for Nerlynx, and thus far, those numbers have fallen well below expectations.

In addition, the company’s SUMMIT trial to explore new indications for Nerlynx continues to provide results that are best described as underwhelming.

As they continue to burn cash and their sales dwindle, Puma Biotech does not justify an investment.