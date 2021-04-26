Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The 2020 results for Adyen showed a deceleration of growth. Management used the year to significantly expand the number of employees and position itself for further expansion. With competition increasing and a large dependency on several large customers, net revenue growth is likely to align with the company target of a CAGR between mid-twenties and low-thirties. Since the beginning of this year the stock roughly traded sideways, a stock price target of €2200 for the next half year, therefore, seems appropriate.

Company overview

Adyen is a payment service provider which summarizes the business as ‘a single payments platform to accept payments anywhere, on any device.’

This may sound somewhat vague, but let’s explain this with an example. Say Joe Sixpack needs a new pair of pants and his favorite brand is Levi’s (LEVI). Joe goes to the closest store to pick up some clothes and pay via the in-store terminal. But what do you know, the store does not have Joe’s size on stock anymore. Within the minute Joe pulls out his cell phone, browses to the Levi’s website, places his order, and checks out online using his credit card. Convenient for Joe, but on the other end, it means Levi’s needs to have a payment method available both in-store and online.

At the same time, a customer in China wants to purchase a pair of jeans as well but prefers using AliPay. Again, a different payment scheme Levi’s has to deal with, including all the wizardry that takes place behind the scenes with gateways, acquirers, and so on. How convenient would it be for Levi’s to have a single point of contact who will deal with all the perks of different payment methods used around the globe, so they can focus on selling jeans?

The core business of Adyen is summarized in an info-graphic taken from the Capital Markets Day presentation, see figure 1. Basically, Adyen simplifies life for the merchant and they charge a fee per transaction in return. To make such a global, yet tailored payments network available against acceptable fees, volumes need to be high. High volumes require big clients which in turn requires a scalable platform to serve new customers without overhead exponentially increasing.

Adyen has been very successful at this and gained the status of unicorn. Although considered a unicorn, Adyen CEO Pieter van der Does coined a new term; cockroaches. In a recent interview with SparkOptimus, the CEO explained everything was built in-house and nothing was outsourced. ‘What’s so new about Adyen is that it combines absolute top quality with a lean and mean company. Those are the cockroaches. They can fit into any possible scenario.’

Figure 1 - The Adyen platform

Targets

Figure 2 is taken from the annual report and shows a selection of results the company has posted since the IPO. The year-over-year growth rates for processed volume, net revenue, and EBITDA are 27 to 28%. These growth rates are not as impressive as the numbers posted in 2019 when the year-over-year growth rates varied from 42% for net revenue to 54% for EBITDA.

Figure 2 - Key figures 2020

What the CEO means by his designation of 'cockroach' becomes clear when looking at the financial targets:

Net revenue growth with a CAGR between mid-twenties and low-thirties.

EBITDA margin of 65%

Capex level up to 5% of revenue

Even though these numbers are impressive, it should be noted they may even be on the conservative side. Since the IPO in 2018, Adyen had a goal of a 55% EBITDA margin. As it stands, the margin was already at 59% for the past two years, handsomely beating the targets. As a result, the EBITDA target was raised to 65% for the current year.

The same holds for net revenue. The target compound annual growth rate of net revenue has an upper guidance in the low thirties. This has been the target since the IPO. The current CAGR of net revenue is 33%, even after a year that showed more modest growth relative to the years prior. Excluding 2020, the CAGR was even 35%.

It is interesting to see management is rather conservative when setting the company targets. Is this a classic story of ‘underpromise and overachieve’, or does management have other reasons to be conservative on the targets? For example, why is the target for net revenue growth not adjusted upward, and which signal does this send to investors?

Growth pillars

The company identifies three growth pillars:

Enterprise

Unified commerce

Mid-market

Most of the growth is derived from the enterprise space. Clients themselves grow as they expand to new regions, offer new products, open up more stores, and so on. Basically, when a company is able to increase the amount of transactions, Adyen grows its business as well.

Secondly, the move towards unified commerce fuels growth. Although this trend has been present for a while, the pandemic accelerated it. Unified commerce is a single platform where a user can view everything from sales to inventory and user preferences.

The third pillar is called mid-market. This category consists of merchants processing up to €25 million annually. The goal for mid-market is to expand the offering and grow the amount of users in this segment. The idea is that mid-market merchants can focus on growing their core business if Adyen takes care of the administration.

Performance

To understand the possibilities for growth the underlying distribution per geographical area is of importance. Figure 3 gives an overview of the revenue booked per geographical area. The revenue is presented as the percentage of total revenue. The area ‘Rest of the World' is not presented as the share of revenue is less than 1 percent.

The areas North America and Europe account for 87 percent of the total revenue. It is safe to say Adyen heavily relies on these areas, but simultaneously, it means opportunities for growth will present themselves in other parts of the world if focus can be expanded.

The same figure, on the right-hand side, shows the net revenue as a percentage of the total net revenue. Whereas revenue is equally distributed between North America and Europe, the same cannot be said of net revenue.

Figure 3 - Revenue and net revenue per geographical area.

To compare performance per geographical area, the net revenue as percentage of the total revenue per area is shown in figure 4. Save for North America, net revenue is approximately a quarter of total revenue. Across all geographic areas, this number is fairly constant. This actually makes one wonder why North America is lagging so much.

Figure 4 - Net revenue versus revenue per geographical area

Management addresses this issue in the 2020 letter to shareholders:

‘Historically, we have mainly helped North American merchants process payments outside of their home markets, mainly due to the North American payments market’s relatively static nature. In recent years, we saw complexity increase, especially in the domain of unified commerce. This allowed us to board domestic volumes that previously might have been out of reach. Illustrative is how we partnered with DICK’S Sporting Goods to process their in-store, in-app, and online volumes. These are volumes that would not have been a logical fit in prior years — we are now seeing that shift.’

In the same letter, management also states net revenue in North America showed a 70% year-on-year increase. Although an impressive increase, it must be put in perspective. In table 1, the revenue numbers for North America have been combined to paint a clear picture. The net revenue growth has indeed been high at 66%, but it should be noted the revenue grew by 89%. This actually means the net revenue grew as a result of revenue growth, but the increased complexity does not yet translate into a higher net revenue.

Nevertheless, the recently announced partnership with DICK’S sporting Goods (DKS) signals a change. The increased complexity of unified commerce should enable Adyen to expand in North America. This trend may be accelerated as in-store payments in the US are more and more done with digital wallets. On the other hand, the conservative net revenue target signals this growth will take time to materialize.

Table 1 - North America; revenue and year-on-year growth (values in EUR thousands)

Valuation

With Adyen currently trading at €2100, the question arises whether it is still worthwhile to purchase this stock. To understand how Adyen is positioned relative to competitors, a comparison of several key metrics for Adyen, Square (SQ), and PayPal (PYPL) is shown in table 2. In the table, the earnings per share are displayed in USD. For the Adyen EPS, a EUR/USD conversion factor of 1.2 has been used. In this overview, only competitors with a stock listing are shown, companies such as Checkout and Stripe (STRIP) are therefore not included.

Table 2 – Comparison of Adyen, PayPal, and Square

At first glance, it appears Square is in a league of its own considering valuation. PayPal on the other hand is more conservatively valued with Adyen positioned somewhere in between. The large differences, especially for the EV/EBITDA ratio, may give a distorted view.

A better picture of performance is presented by the development of earnings per share, see figure 5. Of course, this number can be affected in multiple ways, but after skimming the 10-K filings of the three companies I feel confident to use this metric.

Figure 5 - EPS development

The trend in earnings per share is haphazard when Square is considered. For a company which is growing fast, this need not raise alarms immediately, but in this case, the contrast with Adyen is stark. Adyen manages to both grow business and earnings per share at a continuous upward trend. Further, it is noteworthy Square booked lower earnings in a year when the pandemic pushed growth of mobile payments.

For Adyen, a similar observation can be made, the growth of EPS started to decelerate, from 77% in 2019 to approximately 10% in 2020. PayPal on the other hand performed as one would expect and posted a 71% year-over-year growth in EPS.

The decelerated growth in EPS for Adyen is not necessarily a bad sign. To position for growth, the company grew the amount of employees from 1182 FTE at the start of 2020 to 1747 FTE by the end of the year. This massive gain in employees caused personnel costs, including social securities and pension costs, to increase by 47%. In other words, expanding the pool of employees affected earnings per share by an amount of EUR 1.90. Expanding the number of employees is logical for a company growing at the rate of Adyen, but simultaneously it creates the expectation growth will accelerate the coming year.

Risks

As always several risks are present which may have a detrimental effect on this investment thesis. A selection of risks that will be discussed:

Losing large customers

Increased competition

Heavy selling by early investors

To a large extent, the turnover of Adyen is determined by several big players, the top 10 merchants were responsible for 38% of revenue over the past year. The annual report further states no single merchant accounted for more than 10% of total revenue. The exact distribution of revenue per merchant is not shared, but nevertheless, all of these 10 accounts are big fish. No doubt insiders will know exactly which companies these are and this means competition for these accounts will be fierce.

In addition, the competition is increasing. In this article several companies have already been mentioned; PayPal, Square, Stripe, and Checkouts. These companies are just a selection as there are many more new players such as Worldpay (WP), Klarna (KLAR), and in China for example Alipay and WeChat Pay. All the companies mentioned are relatively new, and most likely more will emerge. Also, it can’t be ruled out (part of) the traditional banks will want to regain market share and increase their efforts to compete with the likes of Adyen.

The aforementioned risks are related to the business of Adyen and the growth of revenue, but the stock price can be affected in other ways. Recently several Dutch news outlets reported an undisclosed early investor decided to sell a large stake. The size of the stake was 450,000 shares representing approximately 1.5% of the total amount of shares. At the day of the announcement, 22nd of February, the stock posted an intraday loss up to 10%. Now, 2 months later, the stock nearly recovered to levels seen prior this sale. An estimated 50 percent of the stocks are still in the possession of early investors, this implies a repetition cannot be ruled out.

Conclusion

Based on this assessment, several conclusion can be drawn:

Growth decelerated in 2020 and moved towards the targets of management.

Growth will need to be booked outside Europe and North America as well, the company increased the workforce to support this growth.

Performance in North America should increase. The increasing complexity in this market will help Adyen expand business in the coming years.

The company has been able to consistently grow revenue, EBITDA, and earnings per share. Even though management has proven to be conservative in setting targets, it is also known they take a long-term view. This makes it likely growth rates will be more in line with the targets going forward. Over the past year, the stock showed impressive performance but traded roughly sideways since the beginning of 2021. It remains to be seen what the market will make of the next investor update, but a limited stock price move towards €2200 over the next half year seems to be appropriate. Note 1 ordinary share (EUR) is represented by 50 ADR (US$).