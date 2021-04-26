Photo by urbazon/iStock via Getty Images

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA), the world's leading producer of wood pellets, delivered a blowout performance last year and the Maryland-based master limited partnership looks all set to grow volumes in the future. Enviva Partners is expanding its production capacity to meet the growing demand for wood pellets from Europe and Asia. The MLP's output could climb by more than 30% in the coming years which will push its earnings and cash flows higher.

Wood Pellets Maker

Enviva Partners collects low-grade and leftover wood, which is usually of no use to the forest industry, to produce wood pellets. The company owns nine wood processing facilities in six US states that can produce 5.3 million metric tons of wood pellets each year. The pellets are then sold to buyers in Europe and Asia where they are used by utilities for power generation, mainly as a substitute for coal. Enviva Partners also owns an interest in various deep-water marine terminals that are used for wood pellet exports. The MLP supplies wood pellets primarily through long-term take-or-pay contracts.

What's great about Enviva Partners is that it enjoys unique competitive advantages linked with the size and scale of its operations. No other company can produce as many wood pellets in the world as Enviva Partners. Its processing plants are also located close to forest areas and are connected with export terminals. This helps the company in producing a high-quality product at a lower cost than its rivals. Moreover, Enviva Partners generates reliable levels of cash flows and looks well-positioned to grow meaningfully in the future due to the positive macro-environment.

The resilience of Enviva Partners' business model became apparent last year which was one of the most challenging periods ever for the global economy. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic from China to all over the world brought the world's business activities to a standstill and derailed all major economies, including the US, China, Japan, and Europe. The earnings and cash flows of several commodities' producers came under pressure and many had to slash dividends and distributions. Enviva Partners, on the other hand, didn't experience any material disruption. The MLP not only successfully fulfilled all of its orders on time, but it also signed new supply agreements. Enviva Partners delivered an impressive financial performance in 2020, posting a 34.7% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $190.3 million, a 31.7% increase in distributable cash flows to $114.6 million, and a 13.2% increase in distributions to $3.00 per common unit. In my opinion, it is only going to get better from here.

Looking Ahead

Governments around the world have adopted various measures to tackle climate change. President Joe Biden has recommitted the US to the Paris Agreement on climate change, paving the way for the country to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by as soon as 2050. The European nations have also set ambitious targets. The UK intends to reduce carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 and the EU is targeting at least a 55% reduction by 2030. The EU wants to go one step further by making the climate change targets legally binding. Countries in Europe and Asia are taking various measures to gradually achieve net-zero emissions over the long-term, including by reducing consumption of coal for electricity generation and replacing it with wood pellets which are classified as a type of renewable energy in Europe. Wood pellets are a carbon-neutral and sustainable source of energy since, unlike coal, the consumed wood can get replaced with new plants.

This has led to a surge in the world's wood pellet consumption which climbed by 144% between 2012 and 2019. In the same period, global coal consumption fell by 68%. So far, Enviva Partners and its parent have supplied 20 million MT of wood pellets to power companies, displacing a similar quantity of coal consumption. Meanwhile, the company has seen a 16% increase in its forest inventory during 2012-19, which indicates how its business has been carbon neutral and a sustainable source of energy.

Moving forward, I think the wood pellet consumption might rise further as the world emerges from the pandemic haze and the global economy gets back on the growth trajectory. The pandemic pushed several economies into technical recession but the world's GDP could expand by 6% in 2021, according to the IMF's estimate. This might lead to an increase in spending on climate change initiatives, accelerate the shift away from coal, and could push wood pellet demand higher.

Japan is one country that is aggressively decarbonizing its coal-fired power plants and that has already opened up significant business opportunities for Enviva Partners. Last year, the MLP's parent signed a supply agreement with Japanese buyers and the MLP made its first shipment to the country. Over the long-term, Japan could become a major customer, buying 3 million MT of wood pellets from Enviva Partners each year. Enviva Partners supplied around 4.3 million metric tons of wood pellets in 2020 which primarily went to the European buyers. But by 2025, as the Japanese market opens up, the MLP could be shipping a total of 7.1 million metric tons of wood pellets, half of which will go to Japan.

I think Germany might also emerge as a key market for Enviva Partners in the future. Last year, the country signed a law requiring it to end all coal-burning activity by 2038 to meet its climate targets. All coal-fired power plants are required to either convert to other alternatives or close. The German utilities might consider switching the coal-fired facilities to biomass, which may present opportunities for Enviva Partners. The MLP has previously confirmed that it has been in discussion with some German utilities and power generators for supplying wood pellets and I think we may hear some positive development in the upcoming quarters.

What I like about Enviva Partners is that it seems ready to capitalize fully on the healthy macro-environment. The company is on track to expand its production capacity which will enable it to sign additional long-term supply agreements with new buyers, perhaps from Japan and Germany, and keep growing its earnings and cash flows over the long term.

Enviva Partners got the 500,000 MTPY (metric tons per year) Greenwood plant, located in South Carolina, from its parent in a drop-down transaction in mid-2020. It is currently expanding its capacity to 600,000 MTPY and expects to finish the project by the end of this year. Around the same time, the partnership also acquired the 800,000 MTPY Waycross plant in Georgia.

Enviva Partners is also working on a major expansion project under which it is adding around 400,000 MTPY of aggregate capacity to its facilities in Northampton (North Carolina) and Southampton (Virginia). Following the expansion, which is forecasted to conclude by the end of 2021, each plant will be able to produce around 750,000 MTPY of wood pellets each year and will give a $30 million boost to adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis.

The above-mentioned four facilities are going to play a big role in fueling Enviva Partners' growth in the short term. Enviva Partners is also investing in three plants (Sampson, Hamlet, and Cottondale) to optimize their operations, expand margins, and lift annual earnings by $20 million. Meanwhile, its parent is also working on three major projects, including a fully-contracted plant and a terminal in Mississippi, which can become drop-down candidates in the future. This puts Enviva Partners in a position to potentially expand its production capacity by 7.1 million TPY in the coming years.

Takeaway & Risks

Enviva Partners looks poised to grow wood pellet volumes in the future, which will be accompanied by earnings and cash flow growth. As mentioned earlier, Enviva Partners managed to grow its earnings and distributable cash flows in 2020. Due to the above-mentioned reasons, I believe the partnership will likely continue growing in the current year and beyond. The earnings and cash flow growth will also justify distribution hikes. The MLP comes with a great track record of growing distributions for 22 consecutive quarters and it seems like this trend might continue in the future.

Enviva Partners stock has risen by 18% in the last six months. Its units appear appropriately priced at 12.2x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, above the sector median of 8.3x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. At this price, I would rate Enviva Partners as a hold.

There are, however, certain risks associated with investing in Enviva Partners. Wood pellet consumption has surged in Europe and Japan, which has fueled the partnership's growth. But some scientists and green campaigners believe the burning of wood pellets is not as carbon neutral as usually claimed. In fact, the wood pellet can exacerbate the climate crisis. The pellet combustion results in 65% more carbon emission than coal. Although theoretically, the CO2 will get sucked by newly planted trees, practically, the process might not be as smooth. Over the long term, critics believe that wood pellet production could also cause substantial deforestation. So far, the wood pellets have received support from regulators in Europe who count them as a carbon-neutral renewable alternative to coal. But if the regulators, after facing pressure from environmentalists, change the fuel's classification, then that might seriously dent wood demand. This could not only dent Enviva Partners' earnings outlook but the MLP might also face growing pressure from regulators.