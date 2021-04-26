Photo by Warchi/E+ via Getty Images

Background

Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX)and Moderna (MRNA) using mRNA technology and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) using adenoviral vectors developed different COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are not copycat formulas designed to artificially extend company patents or hamstring generics producers. They are not priced extortionately. Rather than being just as good therapies or drugs already on the market, the simple fact is they are novel, they work and are the result of proprietary intellectual property.

Having developed COVID-19 vaccines, it is true the companies stand to earn billions of dollars in profits. Even though J&J has indicated they will sell the vaccines as a non-profit, that is likely to remain true only through the initial phase, as it is improbable that any of the vaccines will provide 100% cures or eradicate the virus causing the disease. Consequently, additional shots will be needed and there will be more profits in later years for these and other pharma/biotech firms. However, the vaccines are like any other novel drug, their commercial value is based on their uniqueness and is their competitive advantage.

So, what happens if you give away the intellectual property? By its very definition, it is no longer a competitive advantage and it no longer has unique value; which means it affects future vaccine pricing and profitability. When the IP that is the basis for the drug is no longer unique but capable of imitation, the drug becomes a matter of competition on price. This is apparent when formerly novel drugs lose patent protection and the barriers to entry are lifted, we know generics then enter the market to compete on price and, as experience shows, will take market share away from the once novel drugs.

This means any discussion of who possesses the intellectual property is neither academic nor theoretical. It is a real-world matter that is a foreboding threat to the companies that worked to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in an astonishingly short period of time. Considering the previously fastest vaccine developed was for the mumps and that took four years, that a coronavirus vaccine was developed in under a year is exponentially quick.

In truth, under normal circumstances making a vaccine can take up to 10–15 years. This is because of the complexity of vaccine development and the incumbent costs, which are usually between $31M and $68M. What reduced the time to develop the COVID vaccines was that, with Operation Warp Speed, the government partnered with companies and multiple institutions, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to develop, manufacture, and distribute 300 million doses even before any company could know their vaccine was going to work.

To be certain, it was said by many scientists that it could not be done in so short a period of time. Early on Dr. Anthony Fauci and others gave a best-case timeline of 18 months. Yet it was sooner and, beyond the funding, the truncated timeframe was the result of existing intellectual property that had been in trials on many kinds of coronaviruses – including four that can cause the common cold, as well as the coronaviruses that sparked the SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, epidemic in 2002 and the emergence of MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome, in 2012.

Still, without the federal financial backing, such an expeditious development would not have been possible, as it was highly unlikely that the various companies would have been able to commit to a singularly costly and maniacal focus.

Companies Committed to Developing Covid Vaccines or Antibody Treatments

Though not an exhaustive list of drug makers who are under contract with the U.S. government to provide either a COVID-19 vaccine or antibody drug shows the extent of the U.S. effort to generate vaccines or antibodies for the American public. Those listed are in alphabetical order:

Analysts from Bernstein estimate the market for COVID-19 vaccines at $39 billion in 2021, falling over 40% to $23 billion in 2022, and falling another 40% to $13 billion in 2023. However, this does not account for the expected need for booster shots each year to attend to variants or continue the immunity, which is not lifetime as with some other vaccines.

That Moderna, Pfizer, J&J, and AstraZeneca are planning to adapt to meet the challenges of COVID-19 is only possible because they have the intellectual property that allows them to conduct research to further vaccine development in a shorter timeframe.

This, of course, raises a couple of points.

The belief is the coronavirus is expected to continue to evolve and create new variants. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will “likely” need a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. He also said it’s possible people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus annually.

Both Pfizer and Moderna see additional vaccinations as likely to be needed. Even after the pandemic is contained, the coronavirus could circulate "in pockets" around the globe, potentially leading to new outbreaks, said Moderna chief commercial officer Corinne Le Goff in a presentation Wednesday.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC's Squawk Box that the Massachusetts-based biotechnology company is developing a vaccine that will protect against both COVID-19 and the flu, reducing the number of booster shots recipients will have to get.

"This virus, as I've said before... is not going to go away. It is not leaving the planet. We have to live with it, and we're living with it like we live with flu... And so, what we're trying to do at Moderna, actually, is to get a flu vaccine in the clinic this year and then combine our flu vaccines with COVID vaccines so that you only have to get one boost.”

Obviously, unlike the polio vaccine with its lifetime immunity and, more like the flu vaccine with its annual vaccination, COVID-19 will require what appears to be an annual vaccination, one that would require an annual developmental adaptation to meet the changes wrought by virus variants. Such a vaccine is made possible by applying and extending the intellectual property the companies possess.

But wait, rather than suggesting the answer to the business question lies in science, we have politics seemingly hijacking the discussion, with the potential of upending the equation and, without being melodramatic, will likely lead to unseen numbers of deaths.

Politics Not Science

Some holders of high office were skeptical of the early efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines in record time, indicating they would not trust any vaccines developed in such a short period of time – translated, that means any vaccines developed under the watch of the former occupant of the Oval Office. Yet here we are, with an ever-increasing percentage of the U.S. population having received a shot with one of the three vaccines approved in the U.S. for emergency use.

Moreover, we see the discussion of the U.S. reaching that nebulous state of herd immunity and businesses beginning to see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, as they can once again open for business. Workers, at least those who believe they will make more money working than being on unemployment, will get back to not merely providing for themselves and their families but furthering their career aspirations. One might even say it is the “dawning of a new day in America.”

But this being today’s America, it appears the current political establishment is proposing changing the calculus. Why you ask? Perhaps a little context is needed.

We Are Not Safe Until Everyone Is Safe!

Hyperbolic statements by politicians are expected and, relatedly, some U.S. congressional politicians seek to influence and engage action by the Biden administration by arguing the U.S. and other wealthy countries are controlling most of the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, as inoculation efforts in other countries progress at a slow pace.

That the vaccines were developed by smart people who work for smart companies in the U.S. seems to also be lost on the well-meaning. Not to be too snarky, but U.S. companies developed the vaccines from their intellectual property and the government is paying for the shots to enable its citizens to get first crack at having our population vaccinated. Logical action by a country that seems roughly the equivalent of putting your life vest on first before helping anyone else.

In fact, the Trump administration spent U.S. tax dollars wisely to engage pharma and biotech in what was hoped to be a truncated development process (moving from years to months). Clearly, this investment worked. Based on Operation Warp Speed, we have vaccines that were developed for a novel infection in record time. This reflects well on American ingenuity and for making the point that a capitalistic society has its benefits. Still, there are those politicians who appear to believe that is a privilege too far and we should share with the underdeveloped nations – aka, poorer countries - even if to the detriment of those “greedy” drug companies!

Of course, their idea of sharing is not selling drugs at cost or even charitably giving them to the underdeveloped nations. No, not good enough. We should simply give those who ask the intellectual property to make their own, or at least try, and these politicians want to use the governmental power to make it happen… and they can.

March-In: The Government's Rights

The drug makers argue that stripping them of their patent protections could backfire at a time when they are working to produce boosters to combat virus variants. And they say there are better ways to ensure the vaccines reach the world's population.

The debate will come to a head over the next few weeks as the Biden administration makes critical decisions about who owns the knowledge associated with COVID-19 drug inventions that could impact vaccine pricing and production for years to come.

Currently, vaccines are free to all Americans during the emergency pandemic period, and Biden says the country will have more than enough supply to vaccinate everyone currently eligible. But vaccines may not be free in the future should Americans need boosters and, perhaps, therein lies the rub.

This means Biden will soon have to decide what to do about a rule proposed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency, which could help drug companies maintain complete control over drug prices, even when taxpayer dollars have funded much of the research and development. As such, Biden has the ability to choose a different course under a previous act and, as his actions have shown, whatever Trump was for, Biden is against. (Disclosure: I voted for neither.)

Specifically, the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act allows for the government to "march in" and issue a compulsory license for a federally funded invention if the invention is not available to the public under reasonable terms. Practically, this means the federal government could break patents for federally funded vaccines or drugs to authorize generic competition if regulators determine the price is exorbitantly high. Trump's proposed rule would modify the Bayh-Dole Act in ways that weaken the ability by saying the government cannot use its march-in authority solely based on price. Comments on the proposed rule closed April 5.

But stand by, Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra is an advocate of march-in rights. Before joining the Biden administration, he led a coalition of states asking the Trump administration to use march-in rights to lower the cost of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir or allow states to take action.

Joe Allen, executive director of the Bayh-Dole Coalition, whose members include drug makers, says the lawmakers misapprehend the act and their efforts could backfire. Allen argues that Congress never intended the government to set prices on products and the law makes no reference to a reasonable price dictated by the government. He says advocates and democrats have been purposefully misinterpreting the law for years.

"It will stop collaboration," Allen said, of enforcing march-in rights. "The danger is the next time you have a pandemic, are companies going to jump in to partner with you (the government)?"

COVID-19 drug and vaccine contracts vary on march-in rights. Moderna's contract contains the standard march-in clause, and Novavax's vaccine contract generally tracks with the Bayh-Dole Act, according to Knowledge Ecology International, a nonprofit group whose precursor organization was founded by consumer advocate Ralph Nader. Johnson & Johnson's contract limits march-in rights to the time during the current pandemic. Pfizer's vaccine was developed entirely with private funds and prohibits the government from marching in, so suspending their IP might be an illegal move.

Nonetheless, advocates and developing nations are lobbying the World Trade Organization, which arbitrates international patent disputes, to suspend some intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Further, some U.S. House Democrats are increasingly urging Biden to have the United States join the effort. Many wealthy countries have begun their vaccine rollout, but less developed nations have not and it could take three to four years for them to fully vaccinate their citizens.

India and South Africa are leading a multi-country push to get the WTO to waive drug makers' exclusive rights to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines and therapies to increase supply quickly. The United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom do not support this initiative, but advocates want the Biden administration to reconsider it.

However, drug makers and businesses remain firm in the belief that waiving intellectual property protections would not speed up production and would cause more harm than good.

"Eliminating those protections would undermine the global response to the pandemic, including ongoing efforts to tackle new variants. They would also create confusion that could potentially undermine public confidence in vaccine safety, and create a barrier to information sharing," the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the drug industry trade group, wrote in a letter to Biden asking him not to support the waiver.

A coalition of business groups, including the trade groups for biotechnology firms and medical device makers also sent a letter to the Biden administration asking it to help increase vaccine production through partnerships between private companies, and not by breaking patents. Scaling up vaccine production is complex, and they argue that creating partnerships between drug makers is much more efficient than releasing a vaccine's recipe to the public.

Robert Grant, an international affairs specialist with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a business group that counts drug makers among its members, said that intellectual property has not been a barrier to distributing vaccines in the past. He urged the Biden administration to focus on licensing and partnerships, rather than waiving patents. It's much easier for a government to work cooperatively with an industry partner rather than issue a compulsory license to force a drug maker to allow other firms to manufacture its product.

The Status of Global Vaccinations

Wealthy nations such as Canada, the U.S., and Japan have secured ample vaccines for all willing residents within this calendar year and have generally supported global policies that allow drug companies to negotiate and voluntarily set the price and production level of coronavirus vaccines. The U.S., the U.K., and Switzerland, echoing the concerns of drug makers, reportedly opposed efforts early in the pandemic to share intellectual property and technology for coronavirus vaccines and treatments despite global need.

According to one complaint, wealthy countries representing just 16 percent of the world’s population have already secured more than half of all Covid-19 vaccine contracts. And current projections show that much of the middle-income nations and developing world will not achieve widespread vaccinations for years. Some projections predict that low-income countries such as Mali, South Sudan, and Zimbabwe may not achieve significant levels of vaccination until early 2024.

Does this justify the suspension of vaccine IP? If you think so, you have not been paying attention.

Instead of giving up the IP, why not return to the point where the U.S. has backed the so-called COVAX Facility, an underfunded, multinational public-private partnership designed to distribute vaccines to middle- and low-income countries through donations and private purchases of vaccines. Under the COVAX plan, which the U.S. is supporting with $4 billion in funds, pharmaceutical companies can either directly distribute their vaccines or license partners to manufacture vaccines abroad. This is something these mature and sophisticated companies have the capabilities to accomplish.

For example, the Serum Institute of India has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture more than 300 million doses through COVAX for over 100 low-income countries by June. But that total represents about 3 percent of the population of the countries slated to receive the vaccines.

The European Union (EU) sealed a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech for the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine - Reuters. This marks the third contract with the two companies, which have already agreed to deliver 600 million doses under two previous contracts. Earlier this month, the EU exercised its option to purchase extra 100 million doses, bringing the total number of doses to be delivered to 600 million under deal signed on Feb. 17, 2021. Also, the EU is likely to receive a total of 250 million doses in Q2 2021 after Pfizer raised its second-quarter deliveries by 25% on April 14.

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be imported to India by June-July 2021 - report. The vaccine will be imported for "fill and finish" which is the final step in the manufacturing process. J&J is working closely with Indian pharma company, Biological E to facilitate the ongoing tech transfer to India.

In February, Biological E told Reuters that it is looking to contract-manufacture roughly 600 million doses of JNJ's COVID-19 vaccine annually. Biological E’s very own vaccine candidate developed with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and U.S.-based Dynavax Technologies is undergoing clinical trials in India, with late-stage testing due to begin in April. India has said it would fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines authorized by Western countries and Japan, paving way for the possible imports of Pfizer and Moderna shots.

While this leaves many underdeveloped nations wanting, it is a fact that as the COVAX Facility initiative to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines begins to roll out doses in Africa it's unclear what will happen in countries that long denied COVID-19’s very existence – or claim to have already solved the problem.

In countries where no significant proportion of the population is vaccinated, there is a huge risk of sustained community spread of COVID-19 over a prolonged period. The longer the period of sustained community spread, the more likely that the virus will mutate. And this means it could be a breeding ground for the new coronavirus – SARS-CoV-2 – to mutate into more aggressive variants. The mutated variants from the unvaccinated population will be able to infect even those in the vaccinated population.

However, it is worthwhile pointing out that many of these underdeveloped nations are among the most corrupt countries in existence. Which raises the question of fraudulent drugs. Not a novel thought.

Covid & Corruption

Pfizer has identified in Mexico and Poland the first confirmed instances of counterfeit versions of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech, the latest attempt by criminals trying to exploit the worldwide vaccination campaign.

The findings are the most recent involving an effort between law enforcement and drug makers such as Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to stem criminal activity related to the Covid-19 vaccines. According to Interpol – an international police organization – criminal gangs will likely attempt to get their hands on the new Covid-19 vaccines, potentially disrupting supplies of the crucial shots as they become available. The global rollout of shots has provided criminals a fresh opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting people.

This problem would be compounded by allowing the IP for the vaccines to be given out to nations that, while underdeveloped economically, have clear problems with corruption and, with it, the potential for further criminality. The economically fragile countries that might have a high need for vaccinations are also among the most corrupt.

Sorry if I appear skeptical of giving the vaccine IP to such countries or the state-owned drug manufacturing companies within them. In truth, it is likely that any vaccines even charitably given to these countries would end up, like UN economic relief, in the hands of corrupt officials and their representatives and not in the arms of the citizens in need of vaccination against COVID-19. That the story is sad does not make the outcome of getting people vaccinated any more likely.

Further, there should be no doubt that China will use access to the technology transfer to further their global ambitions. It would be political and strategic naiveté to not expect China to seek vaccine dominance. Rather than handing the IP to an adversary, this unpalatable potential demands the need to continue with the effort to engage alliances.

The truth is the demand for knockoff vaccines will be filled by Indian and Chinese companies that don’t do business with Western drug makers and are eager to exploit America’s advanced technology without paying for it. They will also be unbound by American safety standards. But, perhaps, John Kerry can use this as a negotiation tool in achieving greater cooperation in the effort to stem climate change. (Clearly a snarky comment, but is it wrong to suggest?)

Even With A Recipe There Are Problems

Let’s begin with the obvious… even the most capable of companies will have problems. For example, human errors at a manufacturing plant forced Johnson & Johnson to throw out 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine – enough to vaccinate 7% of the U.S. adult population.

But, while errors with an impact of that magnitude sound shocking, they are also a reminder that the U.S. vaccine manufacturing process has strict quality control measures designed to catch these problems before they reach the public.

Vaccine manufacturing is complex, with many potential points for errors. The multiple layers of quality checks by the producer and external inspectors throughout the process are essential to protect public health.

After authorizing a vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must approve and regularly inspect each vaccine manufacturing facility. Before each batch of vaccines is released by the FDA, it undergoes rigorous and extensive testing to ensure vaccine safety. In the case of COVID-19 vaccines, manufacturers are required to submit the results of each quality control test for each batch of vaccines 48 hours prior to its distribution. This stringent quality control process has led to what the FDA describes as the safest vaccine supply in U.S. history.

The quality control process is also how Johnson & Johnson discovered defects within the batch of 15 million doses at the Emergent BioSolutions facility. The U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed has also been involved in quality control. At one point, it deployed 16 Department of Defense personnel in two manufacturing sites to fill gaps in the quality control workforce so production could continue.

While these issues show that the U.S. drug industry has work to do to minimize manufacturing errors, can the world be expected to develop similarly safe and efficacious drugs when they do not have such meticulous attentiveness and oversight?

Given the problems with the quality of drug development in countries like China and India – countries with vast experience in drug development – to give intellectual property to other countries and expect quality products that are fully efficacious is disconnected from reality, one where false labeling and impurities are common and can cause unwanted pharmacological and toxicological effects. Impurities can produce organ damage-causing renal and liver failure. False labeling can lead to precipitated disease progression, which in turn results in negative physiologic effects and treatment failure.

No one would argue the degree of truth in the somewhat hyperbolic and overgeneralized statement that “We’re not safe until the world is safe.” However, that does not mean “vaccines recipes for everyone” is the only route. Such thinking fails the question of what can be learned from reading “The Passage” trilogy by Justin Cronin. There are ways to protect a country, even if some think them ethnocentric.

Still, it is one thing to share our vaccines with poorer nations and entirely another to willingly give up the intellectual property developed by the vaccine makers that can serve us well going forward.

In fact, one might argue this fails the test of gravitas, as it consigns to the decision-making process a “one best way” to help the underprivileged poor.

Sorry, while I may give money to homeless people hanging out on the corner, I am not inviting them to live with me. While I accept the judgment that comes from that statement, it is analogical. Businesses can share with others without giving up their recipes. KFC might hand out food to the homeless, but it is illogical to suggest they provide homeless shelters in their restaurant locations and give anyone who asks their secret recipe of eleven herbs and spices.

Okay, maybe we do have politicians who believe that is a great idea. But, those folks have their minds already made up. There is little that is likely to dissuade them of their belief that suspending IP is the path to global vaccinations. But, I am concerned about decisions by the “big guy” - the current occupant of the Oval Office - who is clearly listening to fellow politicians who strongly consider lifting intellectual property protections afforded to manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccines.

While such a move would allow other countries to attempt (emphasis on the word – attempt) to replicate existing vaccines, problematically it would allow companies and countries that do not adhere to the same quality standards and who are likely to be willing to trim costs of production that could lead to inferior or even contaminated vaccines that would underperform and fail to prevent people from being infected by the virus or, worse, injure or kill people because of the contamination of the poorly manufactured vaccines. What then do we say to engage the less informed, less educated people in these underdeveloped nations, about the importance of being vaccinated?

Developing Novel Drugs Is Neither Cheap Nor Easy

It is well understood that much of the world still does not have access to vaccines and, as a result, it could be 2023 or 2024 before the entire world gets completely vaccinated. As such and unexpectedly, the corollary argument is that monopolistic control over life-saving medicines is akin to “vaccine apartheid” or “vaccine inequality” and is not “social justice.”

However, the reality is the financial commitment made by drug developers is not always realized with a drug that is approved and commercialized. In fact, we know that the time from drug discovery through development takes about 12 years and only 5 in 5,000 drugs that enter preclinical testing progress to human testing, with just one of the five drugs tested in people is approved. The chance for a new drug to actually make it to market is, thus, 1 in 5,000. Not very good odds, even when money is not the issue.

Moreover, developing a new prescription medicine that gains marketing approval is estimated to cost drug makers $2.6 billion, according to a 2019 study by Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development and published in the Journal of Health Economics. This is up from $802 million in 2003 – equal to approximately $1 billion in 2013 dollars, and thus a 145 percent increase in the ten-year study gap. Furthermore, while the average time it takes to bring a drug through clinical trials has decreased, the rate of success has gone down by almost half, to just 12 percent.

Tufts breaks down its $2.5 billion figure per approved compound to include approximate average out-of-pocket cost of $1.4 billion and the expected returns that investors forego while a drug is in development of $1.2 billion.

Furthermore, the estimated cost of post-approval research and development of $312 million “boosts the full product lifecycle cost per approved drug” to close to $3 billion. Also, additional R&D costs that would be applicable to COVID vaccines include studies to test new indications, new formulations, new dosage strength and regimens, and the need to monitor safety and long-term side effects in patients, as required by the FDA as a condition of approval.

As previously stated, the IP developed by pharma for COVID vaccines are not copycat formulas but truly novel drugs developed by novel intellectual property owned by the companies. Consequently, it is without question that intellectual property has been at the forefront of drug business development and, in greater measure, is the coin of the realm for pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to further R&D and develop their product portfolios that aid mankind. Not only is it the basis for scientific breakthroughs, it is the basis for business success.

After all, those companies that have developed or are developing vaccines or anti-body therapies for COVID-19 are businesses for profit. It is the successful development of drugs that meet patient needs and are commercialized – for profit – that enable the drug companies to reinvest in R&D to create newer drugs to meet the ever-expanding challenges of a population with increasing co-morbidities. That this seems to be lost on politicians would – in support of Hanlon’s Razor – assume stupidity or malice aforethought. With politicians, it is often hard to discern which might offer the best explanation. Nonetheless, the temporary suspension of intellectual property protections that the Biden administration is contemplating would apply to all medical technologies to treat or prevent Covid-19.

Relatedly, the White House convened a meeting of deputy-level policymakers on March 22, a senior administration official said, but they reached no final decision. Hopefully, it was because someone recognized the folly of the proposal. But I am not holding my breath.

There is also the real risk of having to develop new vaccines altogether to combat the new virus strains, which can be deadlier than the circulating ones. Thomas B. Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, argued that waiving intellectual property rights is not the way to get everyone vaccinated. Cueni suggested that abrogating a patent would discourage companies that have been working incessantly on developing these vaccines within tough time constraints. It would also indicate the companies do not and would not have intellectual property rights even during a global catastrophe such as this or future pandemics; something that would reduce their incentive to rapidly develop vaccines in future emergencies.

"Taking away patents now or imposing a waiver wouldn't give you a single dose more," said Cueni. Instead, he argues that the issue is not about the possession of intellectual property but about managing the complex logistics of rolling out vaccines from credible drug developers.

Relatedly, the manufacturing capacity for vaccines is well below the levels necessary in an epidemic or pandemic. This is because it is often expensive to maintain those plants between health crises. After the emergence of COVID-19, it took months to build up the ability to produce more vaccines, in part because pharmaceutical companies waited for vaccine candidates to get closer to the end of the approval process before doing so.

“The pandemic has illustrated both political and market failures in vaccine development,” says Professor Lisa Ouellette, an intellectual property and innovation law expert at Stanford Law School. “Current COVID-19 vaccine prices are rewarding developers with only a fraction of their social value.” (Has anyone clued the politicians in on this?)

That mismatch leads pharmaceutical companies to under-prioritize investment in vaccines relative to other, more lucrative medicines, which ultimately costs lives.

The gaps in incentives for vaccine production begin at the research and development stage. Part of the benefit of vaccine research is that it serves as a kind of insurance, a precaution in the case that an epidemic does happen. But “private firms generally aren’t compensated for R&D spending related to risks that don’t emerge,” says Ouellette.

So, pharmaceutical companies wait and see. They hold off on critical research until ascertaining that a disease has emerged and is likely to cause enough harm to provide a return on research investments. “We have a system in which waiting for demand to increase pays off, as opposed to conducting R&D that may be useful to prepare for or respond to the onset of disease,” says Professor Ana Santos Rutschman, a health law expert at St. Louis University, who added, “By that point, health crises have expanded and lives have been lost.”

More than simply sharing the IP for vaccine development, the bigger issue related to global reach is about manufacturing and distribution. So, why not engage those processes? In truth, more companies able to produce the vaccine from the IP of those creators still need access to capacity for manufacturing and distribution. This means it is not simply drug development from IP but the creation of a more effective value chain.

The alternative might well be the retention of patents with the licensing of the know-how. Covid-19 is an unprecedented and acute challenge to human health globally. While global cooperation offers the best chance for the fastest effective responses, it should only be done by ensuring information transparency and respect for IP rights.

Undeniable Socio-Political Realities

Yes, the U.S., with only 4% of the world’s population, has purchased almost half of Pfizer’s total expected supply in 2021. In fact, 10 countries had gobbled up 75% of the world’s Covid-19 vaccines while people in more than 130 countries had yet to receive a single dose.

Often cited by the "suspenders" as an example of why COVID IP sharing would work are the drugs developed for AIDS that were shared globally. However, that lacks the context of scale. Those suffering from AIDS were not all people in all countries, as is true of COVID-19. As such, absent the suspension of IP, specific solutions for expanding manufacturing have included some instances of pharmaceutical companies transferring the know-how and rights for a vaccine’s production to other companies, such as AstraZeneca allowing the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's SK BioScience to produce its vaccine.

But this time it isn’t a matter of punching out a bunch of pills, a relatively simple process. Covid vaccines require a complex manufacturing process that requires difficult-to-secure ingredients and equipment, meaning there are not enough of these materials anywhere in the world, and competition for it comes down to the prices reflected in supply and demand. So, allowing other manufacturers to appropriate the intellectual property would not increase the supply of the starting ingredients. Rather, it will make it harder and more expensive for the currently approved drug makers to produce more vaccines, as raw ingredients are diverted to new manufacturers with far less efficient production and, as these new companies would then run new clinical trials on copied vaccines, world-wide production of Covid vaccines would decline, not expand.

Knowledge transfer alone will not solve the problem of ramping up manufacturing nor cure the reality that not every country is ready to move forward with an ability to produce and distribute a vaccine.

As previously noted, vaccine manufacturing is a complex process requiring unique equipment for each stage and for each type of vaccine, as well as strict quality standards and highly trained employees. And just because a country has existing manufacturing capacity doesn’t mean it can easily retrofit a plant to produce COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccine production requires high upfront investments, but there aren’t enough incentives to invest because of uncertainty around long-term sustainability, said Dr. Githinji Gitahi, CEO at Amref Health Africa.

Right now, there are shortages of COVID-19 vaccines globally, but there could be excesses later as more people are inoculated. Rather than giving up IP, the U.S. government can put additional resources behind the immediate development of more manufacturing capability, building facilities to make the starting materials, and buying more of the specialized mixing machines. The Biden administration can also support the donation of more vaccines by protecting U.S. companies from foreign litigation.

The U.S. program could complement global partnerships like the United Nations program Covax, which is already distributing vaccines donated by U.S. drug makers to low-income nations. Low- and middle-income countries are no less deserving than Americans of a vaccine that meets U.S. standards for safety and efficacy.

In fact, Biden administration officials are anticipating the supply of coronavirus vaccine to outstrip U.S. demand by mid-May if not sooner, and are grappling with what to do with looming surpluses when vaccine scarcity turns to glut. So, why the threat to vaccine IP when there are unknowns around the need for vaccines in the future that include the effectiveness against new variants of the coronavirus, the length of protection that inoculation offers, and whether booster shots are needed?

All of this relates to the use of IP by vaccine makers to create the booster shots needed to further immunization and in development of a vaccine to further guard against variants. The truth is any country can build capacity, but if they are not able to manage production to meet demand and distribute accordingly, the reality will be a lot of dormant manufacturing sites.

For example, starting in 2005, the World Health Organization worked to expand production capacity for pandemic influenza vaccines in 14 countries, including Egypt and South Africa, for over a decade. But the high cost of production relative to demand shuttered many plants. When you look at sustainability, it's not such a rosy picture. Many of those facilities are either already shut down or at risk of being shut down,” said WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan at a recent conference. The African continent also has segmented markets, with many countries and small economies. Vaccines are often produced in large quantities at low prices, creating the necessity for large markets.

Even without these barriers, there are global shortages around materials, such as vials and stoppers, needed to manufacture vaccines. The U.S. banned the export of filters and bags, among others, to ramp up domestic production. Because of this, scaling up the number of manufacturers fighting for the same supplies might not make sense.

The big question is whether these countries are going to have access to the vials, syringes, and the raw materials when even the existing manufacturers are having problems. In fact, the current vaccine manufacturers are competing over the same number of limited resources. This does not require a post-doc in economics or supply chain management to recognize the potential costs or attendant problems.

Summary

As this article noted, the Quad – a group comprised of the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia that seeks to counter the influence of China – announced a complex financing deal that would enhance manufacturing of vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region where there has been a shortage. The group set a goal of delivering up to 1 billion COVID vaccines to underdeveloped nations by 2022.

Amidst all the noise, the EU has fallen behind in their commitment to provide vaccines to the United Nations for vaccinations of people in poorer countries. As might be expected, when the going gets tough, a donnybrook of sorts breaks out and the supposed EU went from “we are all in this together” to a “grab what you can.” Germany has secured some 50 million Moderna shots and Hungary and Slovakia have turned to the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, without an EU approval. And now the new administration in the U.S. wants to give the IP away! Does the U.S. really need to do that? Perhaps, left to hacking Russia, China or North Korea will get it without our capitulation.

If it is not clear to politicians it should be, business executives run American pharma and biotech and China intends to do everything it can to undermine the U.S. in any and all of its businesses. While it is an entirely different conversation, American businesses in China have long understood that access to China and its enormous population comes at a risk if not cost to IP and the outcome is a world more dependent upon China.

China has indicated clearly it will tighten international production chains by employing “powerful counter-measures and deterrent capabilities” that amount to an effort to accumulate IP and exert economic leverage to achieve its political objectives on a global basis. For the U.S. government to give away American pharma IP is nothing less than giving aid and comfort to an enemy.

However, if the current administration follows its own words – that China is the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustainable challenge to a stable and open international system – then there can be no sharing of the IP for a COVID vaccine or antibody.

It is not simply a matter of business success, it is a matter of the value of democratic freedoms that enable American businesses to create, develop, and succeed where others do not. Should we apologize for the values of our country that enable success? Is this another version of guilt-inducement for being successful? It should not be. From a strategist’s perspective, the strength of American enterprise is when it is not constrained by political ideology and when success is not something to apologize for, or to give away those intellectual secrets that are competitive advantages.

A U.S. program could complement global partnerships like the United Nations program Covax, which is distributing vaccines already donated by U.S. drug makers to low-income nations. While low- and middle-income countries are no less deserving than Americans of a vaccine, they are similarly deserving of a vaccine that meets quality and efficacy standards.

Yes, we can expect demand for knockoff vaccines to be filled by Indian and Chinese companies that don’t do business with Western drug makers and are eager to exploit America’s advanced technology without paying for it and that will assuredly be unencumbered by American safety standards.

The U.S.-based health charity – CARE – estimates that for every $1 spent on vaccine doses, governments need to spend $5 extra in getting the shots into people’s arms. But the COVAX division meant to help countries prepare for the rollouts have received only $600 million leaving an operational needs gap of $7.3 billion. The World Bank has only committed $2 billion of the $12 billion expected for financing vaccines and strengthening the systems. Perhaps, U.S. and global politicians should impress upon the World Bank the critical need for operationalizing their committed investment.

So it is that patent-breaking politicians are presenting a false choice about the need to give away intellectual property to ensure global public health. The evidence is clear that breaking patents won’t accelerate vaccine production or distribution to poor countries. Pharmaceutical companies are ramping up manufacturing as fast as they can to enable distribution, including in low-income countries.

Rather than giving up IP, the U.S. government can put additional resources behind the immediate development of more manufacturing capability, building facilities to make the drug materials, and buying more of the specialized mixing machines. The Biden administration can also support the donation of more vaccines from U.S. vaccine-producing companies by allowing U.S. companies to retain their intellectual property.

Perhaps, the vaccine makers should argue the retention of their IP is an investment in infrastructure or a means to offset climate change. Clearly, those two areas have the Biden administration’s undivided attention.

All I am left to say is – Hey Joe, c’mon man. Don’t give away our IP.