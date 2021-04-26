Photo by OlenaMykhaylova/iStock via Getty Images

Instrument

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybeans without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the soybean market.

Source: TradingView, Author

Seasonality

The behavior of the soybean market in the current year does not fit into any patterns of seasonality. But to understand how atypically high the current price of soybeans is, I will give the following graph:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

U.S. Export

Since the end of the last year, I have written five articles on this market and in all I, have been positive about the prospects for this market. One of the reasons that gave me confidence was the record rate of soybean exports from the United States. But since then the situation has changed somewhat and the rate of export has slowed down.

So, as of the third week of April, the accumulated volume of exported soybean together with the outstanding sales (sold, but not shipped) in the US amounted to 60.83 million tons. This is certainly a record level, but note that the figure has not changed much over the past month:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Particularly interesting is that the outstanding sales have dropped below the average over the past five years:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

As you can see, the season of soybean exports from the United States has already entered its final phase and in the near future, this factor will not be able to provide strong support to the market.

At the same time, it should be noted that the export demand for US soybeans of the future harvest is also high. But so far the situation cannot be called extraordinary.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Supply And Demand

Lately, when reading the news that the price of soybeans has broken another record, it is often reported that this is due to the growing deficit in the global market. Let's see how reasonable this is.

The situation in Argentina is really not the best. According to the USDA forecast, a surplus of about 2 million tons was expected here four months ago. And now a deficit is expected.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

But in Brazil, the expected surplus has risen:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

China's expected deficit declined over the past six months. Here, at the same time, the forecast for the harvest has grown, and the forecast for consumption has decreased:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

In the United States, the situation has not changed much over the past few months:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Finally, if we look at the dynamics of the expected global balance of the soybean market, we should note that the last few forecasts indicated a decrease in the expected deficit:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

So, despite the local problems in Argentina, on a global scale, there is a tendency to reduce the expected deficit in the soybean market.

Fundamental Price

In the soybean market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the soybean futures.

Looking at the global soybean market from this point of view, we can say that the price of CBOT soybean futures is already deep in the "expensive zone". Please note that the value of the ratio increased in April. In fact, this means that the fundamental price has declined:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

If you look exclusively at the US corn market, the price is balanced:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Funds

A distinct bull market for soybeans has been going on for almost a year now. At the same time, for the last six months, funds have been using this growth in order to reduce their long position in this commodity. In my opinion, this suggests that there is already a little fundamental component in the current growth of soybean prices.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Final Thoughts

Sometimes the market is driven by fundamental factors. Sometimes it is driven by emotion. In my opinion, emotions now prevail. The problem is that emotions are much more difficult to model and predict. Therefore, by and large, now the soybean market is outside the zone of action of rational factors. There is an unspoken rule that the US soybean market passes its local peak after American farmers plant their fields. This will happen around the end of May. But I'm not sure if the market will hold at the current level for that long. Weather in this case is a macro factor that can change everything. But the current price of soybeans, in my opinion, already includes most of the possible weather problems. In my opinion, the soybean market is overbought, this is obvious. But I don’t know how much the market can rally before the correction occurs. And I think it is very important to understand that buying soybeans at the current price is pure speculation. On the other hand, selling now is a good deal for farmers.

So, in summary, I am making a neutral forecast for the Soybean ETF. But if I chose one of the two, I would sell.

Source: TradingView, Author