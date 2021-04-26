Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Qingshan Capital Management as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

With a fantastic business model, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) appears to be a company that should be followed carefully. The company's M&A strategy seems to be working well because the EBITDA margins are decreasing. Besides, the company can find new regions in the international markets where the business continues to grow. Equifax Inc. also appears to be trading undervalued as compared to some of its peers. With that, the industry is not cheap. Perhaps buyers want to wait for some time before acquiring more shares.

Business Model

Founded in 1899, Equifax Inc. is a tech, analytics, and data company. The company offers IT solutions for other companies, governments, and consumers.

Equifax Inc. uses machine learning and its proprietary software tools to assess data in order to offer decision-making solutions. While the company provides its services to many sectors, the mortgage and financial industries represent more than 50% of the company's total revenue:

The company is also strong in delivering workforce solutions. In 2020, workforce solutions comprised of more than 30% of the company's revenue:

The company's business model appears to be well-diversified. In my view, most investors will appreciate that Equifax obtains its revenue from many countries. If there is an issue in one region of the world, it will not matter much. The company will be able to grow its sales in other parts of the world. Equifax is present in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Canada:

Equifax Inc. Reports More Than 30% EBITDA Margin

In 2020, Equifax Inc. reported sales of $4 billion and net income of $520 million. In 2020, sales growth was equal to 17%. Market analysts expect sales growth of 5%-7% y/y. I agree with the general sentiment in the market. In my opinion, we cannot expect double-digit sales growth in the future because Equifax Inc. is already a massive corporation with an enterprise value of $25-$26 billion. It was also founded a long time ago.

In my opinion, investors will appreciate the company's EBITDA margin. It is expected to be equal to 33%-36% in the next two years, with an operating margin of 22%-26%. Notice that the company's EBITDA margin and net margin are expected to increase quite a bit. Besides, from 2018, the net margin increased from 8% to 12%. The company is implementing cost reductions, which shareholders will most likely appreciate:

Assets

In order to grow, Equifax Inc. is acquiring a significant number of competitors. Notice that the company's goodwill is equal to $4.4 billion, which is 46% of the total amount of assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company had $1.6 billion in cash. I wonder whether the company will use the cash to acquire other competitors. If this is the case, I believe that financial investors will appreciate Equifax Inc. Notice that Equifax will quickly grow its revenue line by acquiring other companies.

According to the annual report, Equifax Inc. acquired net assets of $111 million and $278 million in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The goodwill registered represented more than 50% of the total amount of net assets acquired. It means that the company expects significant growth and cost savings from the acquisitions. In my opinion, shareholders will most likely appreciate learning this information:

In my view, investors will most likely study the company's intangible assets carefully. The company reports $1.37 billion in capitalized internal use of software and purchased intangible assets of $0.9 billion. If the auditors decide to conduct impairments of the intangible assets, I would expect a reduction in the worth of assets. As a result, the share price would decline.

The company's long-term debt seems to be under control. If we assume an EBITDA of $1.5 billion, the long-term debt is below 3x EBITDA. I wouldn't expect shareholders to panic at the company's long-term debt. Keep in mind that the company has a significant amount of cash in hand. As far as company's short-term debt is concerned, Equifax Inc. has sufficient cash in hand to pay its short-term obligations:

Risks

In my view, cybersecurity threats are extremely relevant here. I can imagine that most hackers would love to change their credit ratings in the company's database. Notice that the company suffered an attack in 2017, which harmed the company's ability to win new business. In this regard, the company offers the following commentary:

Insider or employee cyber and security threats are also a significant concern for all companies, including ours. Source: 10-k For example, as a result of the 2017 cybersecurity incident, we lost certain key certifications, which caused certain customers and business partners to stop or pause doing business with us and temporarily limited our ability to win new business. We had to spend significant resources on remediation activities in order to obtain these key re-certifications. Source: 10-k

If there are more cybersecurity incidents like that of 2017, the company's access to data may get more expensive. Notice that the company gets access to credit data from most lenders in the United States. If they start having legal issues with Equifax, the costs will increase. As a result, I would expect a decrease in the net income of Equifax. In my view, in this case scenario, the share price may go down:

This data includes the widespread and voluntary contribution of credit data from most lenders in the U.S. For a variety of reasons, including concerns of data furnishers arising out of the 2017 cybersecurity incident, legislatively or judicially imposed restrictions on use, additional security breaches or competitive reasons, our data sources could withdraw, delay receipt of or increase the cost of their data provided to us. Source: 10-k

Share Count And Valuation

I like that the company has not issued a significant number of shares since 2016. As of December 31, 2020, the share count was equal to 122 million. In 2016, the share count was equivalent to 121 million:

Equifax Inc. is a massive corporation. It has different competitors in different markets, which makes valuing the company's business a bit difficult. The lines below offer information about some of the company's competitors:

In the U.S., LifeLock is a national provider of personal identity theft protection service. Also, there are competitors offering free credit scores including Credit Karma in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., ClearScore in the U.K., and Credit Simple and Credit Savvy in Australia. Source: 10-k Competition for our commercial solutions products primarily includes Experian, Dun & Bradstreet and Moody's. Source: 10-k Competition in the Verification Services market includes companies, such as Corporate Cost Control, Thomas & Company and First Advantage. Source: 10-k

Among the public competitors, I identified Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF) (OTCQX:EXPGY), Dun & Bradstreet (DNB), and Moody's (MCO). Competitors trade at 15x-22x forward EBITDA and 7x-11x sales. If we assume sales of $4.6 billion and an enterprise value of $25-$26 billion, Equifax Inc. trades at 5.6x sales. If I assume an EBITDA of $1.5 billion, the company sells at 16x EBITDA. With these figures in mind, the company is a bit cheaper than its competitors.

Having said that about the valuation of Equifax Inc., I would like to point out that the industry overall appears a bit expensive. From 2007 to 2014, most companies traded at less than 5x sales. In 2005, Moody's was sold at 10x-11x sales. I don't want to say that the share price of Equifax Inc. will not continue to increase. In fact, I want to point out that the industry is not cheap.

If we look at the PE ratio of Equifax, we see again that the company appears cheaper than its competitors. Other competitors are trading at 45x-49x. I believe that Equifax Inc. may not sell at a higher valuation because it is more diversified. It has some other business segments that Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, and Moody's don't have.

Conclusion

I like the business model of Equifax Inc., and I believe that the recent acquisitions will enhance business growth. I also think that the company is undervalued as compared to other competitors. With that, in my opinion, the industry is a bit expensive. The current trading multiples are expensive as compared to the trading multiples paid from 2007 to 2014. With this in mind, investors perhaps want to wait a bit to see if Equifax gets cheaper. In my view, Equifax Inc. would represent an exciting opportunity at 10x EBITDA. Notice that Equifax traded at 8x-13x in 2010.