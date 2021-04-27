Retirement Strategy: The Beauty Of Compounding

Photo by Chimperil59/iStock via Getty Images

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article titled, My Son Just Hit It Big, What’s Next?

In case you missed it, he “won $75,000 the other night while playing virtual slots.” And a solid four weeks later, I’m proud to say that he hasn’t blown it yet.

In fact, this 19-year-old of mine has purchased a few stocks such as Consolidated Edison (ED), Prudential Financial (PRU), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and more recently, Altria (MO).

A few days a week, I sit down with him to explain the principles of value investing. And he now has a copy of Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor, which is a book I encourage all my children to read.

I told my son that the common thread throughout the book is the margin of safety concept. It constitutes a “favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.”

Using research tools like FAST Graphs and FactSet, I explained how investors need to look at the business behind the stock and recognize that they’re buying into the business, just like Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank does whenever he accepts an entrepreneur’s idea.

Or, as asset manager Pat Dorsey explained it, “you must view a stock as a piece of a business… by doing so, you remain focused on the cash the business will generate and on its balance sheet as opposed to the opinions of other investors in the market.”

Those are wise words to consider.

Combatting an Age-Old Trap

My son, like most kids his age, is looking for instant gratification. That’s only natural. Almost 90 years ago now, Frank J. Williams explained in his book, If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules, that “The creed of the new speculator is ‘I want to make a lot of money on little capital in a short time without working for it.’”

It’s an age-old trap.

That’s why I’ve been encouraging my son to avoid the temptation of trying to double his money. To quote Williams again:

“The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don’t last. The worst thing that can happen to a new spectator is to make a lot of quick money on his first trade.”

One of the best ways to teach anyone this lesson is to explain the power of compounding: the concept of getting interest on interest. It's understanding the reality behind that “magic” that can create a disciplined approach to investing.

A discipline that pays off too, allowing investors to essentially accrue income like a free ATM machine.

As with most magic tricks though, it’s not so easy to put into practice. The rewards of compounding can’t be felt overnight. In fact, as I told my son, “It’s as boring as watching paint dry.”

Compounding happens over time, so it requires a good degree of patience to eventually enjoy. But when investors figure out how to wait it out, they can create a mountain of wealth for their efforts.

Or non-efforts, as it were.

Unlocking this magic requires two things:

The reinvestment of dividends Time.

As in, the more you reinvest your dividends into the same stocks over time, the more you’re able to accelerate the income potential of your original investment.

Your portfolio amplifies your working money and maximizes its earning potential… just as long as you keep your hands off the principal and dividends.

That's called discipline.

Retirement Strategy: Follow the Money

Some of you may have seen an article I wrote earlier this month: “A Tribute to Regarded Solutions: Keep in Mind What’s Truly Important.”

Written in remembrance of my good friend Alan Saltzman, it was both inspiring and heartfelt to compose. And after reading all the comments from the tribute to Regarded Solutions, I have to admit that became extremely energized.

“With Alan’s passing,” I wrote, “there is an obvious hole on Seeking Alpha. And while I know I could never (in my wildest dreams) fill his shoes, I feel as though I can continue to preserve his legacy by writing the Retirement Strategy series.”

With that in mind, I’m including some valuable commentary from Regarded Solutions, as written in August 2018. below. That includes this snippet (emphasis added):

“If I had to point to the one truth about dividend growth investing that was the most difficult for me to follow, it was to focus on the income stream, its reliability, its continual growth, as well as its future prospects. “What that meant to me is that I had to ignore the fluctuations of my total portfolio value, tune out the noise, and with dividend aristocrats and kings understand that my focus was on my personal cash flow from dividend income.”

This brings me to Altria, which I already mentioned my son just invested in.

This week, iREIT on Alpha added shares of Altria to its Retirement Strategy Portfolio. As such, it now contains a total of seven stocks valued at just over $100,000 with an average dividend yield of 5.5%.

(For more information on our MO recommendation “click here.”)

As Regarded Solutions went on to say:

“Watching the value of my portfolio drop by 20%-50% did give me sleepless nights and plenty of heartburn! To battle these feelings, I would check the health of my companies held, probably more often than a normal person, but it was my way of handling the "truth" I chose. Don't get me wrong, I made mistakes along the way as well as moments of weakness. But… I noticed that my income stream continued to flow and grow exponentially, and I gained more confidence in my chosen path.”

Sounds like something all of us should strive for, right?

Become a Millionaire By 2050

Hopefully, my son is reading this today. Because I want to provide him a blueprint for becoming a millionaire in 30 years.

As already mentioned, he now has around $60,000 (after taxes) and plans to earn a return of around 5.5% annually from dividend income.

The above chart illustrates a $60,000 investment and monthly contributions of $750 for 30 years. Keep in mind, this doesn’t include capital gains. It’s simply a basic back-of-the-napkin illustration of the gains that are backloaded as the snowball picks up steam.

I know it’s hard to stick with a long-term investing plan when it takes a few years for the interest earnings to kick in. That’s one of the reasons it’s so difficult for young people to stick with a long-term savings plan.

You just don’t see much in the way of investment gains when you’re starting out for some time. But if you have the patience and discipline to stick with the plan, you can build up a decent-sized nest egg.

It seems that so many young investors today are looking for instant gratification and they ignore one of the most powerful concepts on the planet - compounding.

