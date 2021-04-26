Curreen Capital Q1 2021 Investor Letter
Summary
- At Curreen Capital, we are passionate about making smart long-term investments to build your wealth. Since the fund launched in June 2013, we have grown partners' wealth significantly - outpacing both the S&P 500 and MSCI World indexes. Curreen Capital's performance demonstrates the power of our investment strategy and delivers meaningful benefits for our partners.
- During the first quarter our fund was up 36.7%. The few changes that we made in the portfolio were to ‘water the flowers and cut the weeds.
- On cutting the weeds, I sold one of the two fast growing ‘test’ investments that we had bought in Q3 of last year, because I was disappointed by its operating performance.
- In terms of watering the flowers, we added to several of our existing investments because their operating performance was better than I had expected.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Select quarterly fund letters.