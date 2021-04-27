Small Caps Start The Week Strong (Technically Speaking For 4/26)

Photo by guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

Let's start by looking at the YTD performance of the major index-tracking ETFs and major market sectors:

From Stockcharts

Small caps are still the largest gainers. Large caps have also advanced but to a smaller degree. The long end of the treasury market is lower. From Stockcharts

Let's start at the bottom, which is populated by three defensive sectors. Then note that tech, consumer discretionary, and tech are in the middle of the table, which explains why larger caps have under-performed smaller caps. At the top to the table are financials and industrials, the major components of small and mid-cap indexes.

Overall, not much has changed during the last week for either table.

This week there are several key economic releases.

1.) The BEA releases the first estimate of 1Q21 GDP on Thursday.

Overall, US GDP has regained about 80% of its losses caused by the pandemic. Here is a chart of various estimates of 1Q GDP from the Atlanta Fed: The Atlanta Fed's "Nowcast" (in green) is projecting a growth rate slightly over 8% while the average of the Blue Chip consensus (in darker blue) is just above 5%.

2.) The BEA releases personal income and spending data on Friday. Pay particular attention to the PCE price index, which I reviewed at the end of last week.

3.) The Fed issues its latest policy announcement on Wednesday.

Durable goods orders increased:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March increased $1.4 billion or 0.5 percent to $256.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up ten of the last eleven months, followed a 0.9 percent February decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.6 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.5 percent. Fabricated metal products, up six of the last seven months, led the increase, $1.2 billion or 3.6 percent to $35.4 billion.

Here are the charts of the relevant data:

Durable goods orders (left) have hit very high levels the last three months. The number ex-transportation (right), dipped from a 5-year high. Finally, non-defense capital goods are near a 5-year high.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from Stockcharts: Today was all about the reflation trade, with mostly smaller caps leading the way higher. The QQQ is also on that list, but probably due to its tech-heavy orientation - there are some large tech company earnings coming up. The worst loss was the Transports, and they were only off .35%. Only seven of eleven sectors were higher. But the lower ones were the "right" ones for the bulls: three of them were defensive.

Here are today's screens: From the author's Quotetracker

Let's start with the lower left-hand corner where the Dow was lower for the entire trading session. Conversely, there's the QQQ in the upper right that had three solid advances during the session. The IWM (lower right) had most of its gains by late AM. And the SPY (upper left) was directionless. Finally, notice the large sell-off after 2:00.

The 3-month charts are interesting. DIA 3-Month

The DIA is consolidating. But today's volume was very weak. SPY 3-Month

The SPY is also consolidating. And, like the DIA, its volume today was also really low. QQQ 3-Month

The QQQ is just shy of a record high. But also, note the low volume.

IWM 3-Month

The IWM has the best chart. It has broken through resistance and has about six points to run before it hits more resistance.

If we think of Monday as the start of a five-day cycle, then overall the week started off well. The reflation trade posted some solid gains and the "right" sectors were higher. Let's hope that trend continues.