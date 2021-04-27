Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

CMG reports better than expected results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) reported better than expected first quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings per share (that excludes the impact of one-time items) of $5.36 per share beat analyst expectations by $0.45 per share (Street estimates were $4.91 for 1Q21) and increased by an impressive 74% from $3.08 recorded in the prior year period. Subsequently, the stock rose 0.4% in the extended session. Since the beginning of 2021, Chipotle shares have gained 11.8% versus the S&P 500's which moved up 10.8%. So, can the momentum go on. I feel it depends, as long as the company is able to outperform and deliver consistent organic growth.

The solid first quarter results were driven by a continued strong momentum in digital sales. Total revenues increased 23.4% year-over-year to $1.74 billion, marginally lower than the Street estimates of $1.75 billion. Sales growth were primarily driven by higher digital revenues, which grew by an impressive 133.9% and contributed 50.1% of total sales. Comparable restaurant sales were up 17.2%, in-line with expectations.

Menu innovation, such as the launch of Quesadillas on the online platform, along with effective marketing kept the consumer interest going. Further, a pent-up desire to dine out is supported by government stimulus payments to consumers, which contributed to first-quarter revenue growth. A record $2 trillion surge in cash hit the deposit accounts of U.S. banks since the coronavirus first struck the U.S. in January, according to FDIC data, led by several government stimulus and lack of consumer spending.

With the recovering economy, as noted in the decline in jobless claims and improving employment situation, we expect the growth momentum in restaurant sales to continue. The company is well equipped to increase capacity for in-restaurant dining as the government allows restaurants to open.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The company continued with its plans to open 200 restaurants in 2021 and opened 40 new restaurants during the first quarter. During the quarter, 26 of the 40 new restaurants included a Chipotlane. As the company provides more consumer convenience by building chipotlanes in its new and existing restaurants, it will be able to cater to a larger customer base, which should propel revenues. In addition, CMG’s ability to provide healthier food options at an economical rate makes it a preferred consumer choice. For the second quarter, Chipotle expects that new menu items such as quesadillas and cauliflower rice aid in sales growth. I expect management to deliver on the higher end of its comparable restaurant sales growth target in the range of high 20% to 30%.

Restaurant level, operating margins expanded 468 basis points (bps) to 22.3%, due to menu price increases and a mix shift towards higher margin proteins and lower waste. With an estimated lower marketing investment during second quarter and higher expected sales we believe restaurant level margins to improve.

The company remains financially strong with $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) and $500 million of unused credit facility. CMG generated free cash flow of $219 million and has zero debts. We believe the company has ample liquidity to meet its contractual obligations and planned expenditure of opening 200 stores by the end of 2022. In an effort to enhance shareholders' value, CMG restarted its stock repurchase plans and have announced additional $100 million for stock buyback, bringing to a total $153.8 million repurchase plan.

At the end of the first quarter, CMG repurchased 61.2 million shares worth $87.2 million. The company invested in Nuro, an autonomous delivery vehicle start-up with plans to eventually test the company's cars. If this works, it would significantly enhance the digital sales, while bringing cost efficiencies. In November, Chipotle said it would open its first restaurant focused solely on digital ordering.

Valuation

The company is currently trading at a premium based on a P/S of 6.56x ttm sales per share. This is higher than the industry average of 1.56x ttm sales per share and the company’s 5-year average of 4.54x ttm sales per share. Considering a forward P/S multiple of 6.4x on street estimated sales per share of 259.0 for 2021, I have derived a target price of $1657, reflecting an upside potential of 12.9%.

CMG P/S ttm 6.56 Industry average 1.56 5-year average 4.54 Est sales per share 259.05 Est P/S 6.40 Target price 1,657.91 CMP 1,468.53 Upside 12.9%

I remain optimistic about the company’s future growth prospects given its ability to consistently deliver higher organic growth. Enhancing digital capabilities have significantly added to this growth. We expect consumer demand to remain upbeat given a preference to eat healthier food options. Chipotle’s ability to deliver greater food quality at a budget price along with providing convenience of home delivery and order pick ups should sustain revenue growth.

Higher digital sales should also lead to improved margins as it lowers the turnaround time and cater to a larger customer base. As the economy improves, we expect increased consumer spending on restaurant food. Although the stock is trading at a higher P/S multiple, we believe this premium valuation is justified due to its ability to deliver highest organic sales in the industry. As the future outlook on the company’s growth prospects are positive, we remain upbeat on the stock.