Photo by CatEyePerspective/iStock via Getty Images

A broad stock index like the S&P 500 or Dow depends on the spending ability of middle class Americans. Over 70 percent of the US economy is based on consumer spending. And consumer spending is based on disposable income or the amount of money left from wages after spending on basic necessities like housing, food and fuel. A change in Interest rates impact the ability to borrow and spend. Similarly, inflation has a negative impact on consumer spending.

In fact, if you ask immigrants from even other developed countries like Australia or Britain or Singapore or Canada on why they came to America, almost always you would likely get the same answer. The answer would be that the United States has higher disposable income and hence lifestyle. After spending on basic necessities like housing, food and fuel, you can save a higher amount of money in the United States than other countries.

In 2014, I published a machine learning-based formula for using this disposable income and predicting the stock market (Is There A Formula To Predict The Dow, S&P For 2014?).

Here is my analysis for Dec 31, 2021 using the same formula and factors that impact disposable income:

Wages:

One would expect that in a pandemic with high unemployment, wages should have gone down last year in 2020. However, due to direct stimulus payments and additional unemployment benefits by the government, workers were in a position to negotiate and wages went up in 2020. In 2021, many companies have announced an increase in minimum wages and there is a discussion on increasing minimum wages by the federal government.

Due to these factors, wages could go up by 5 or 6 percent in 2021, as was the case in 2019. On top of this, If you consider the direct stimulus payments of $2000 per person that is already announced this year, it results in $6000 additional income for a family of 3. The United States has a median family income of less than $50 K per year and a median family size of 3.14, and this stimulus payment is equivalent to a bonus of 11 percent. So, the combined impact of this is around a 16 percent increase in median family incomes for 2021.

Direct Stimulus payments and Inflation:

Despite high unemployment and a pandemic, inflation or CPI increased by around 1.5 percent in 2020. One of the key reasons is direct stimulus payments of around $3000 per family ($1200 per adult and $600 per child for a family of 3 = $3000). In 2021, the direct stimulus would be $6000 for an average family of 3 and there are discussions for an additional $3600 per child for mothers. With so much stimulus and a growing economy, the dollar is falling and inflation should be double of last year. In other words, the CPI increase should be at least double of last year or around 3 percent by the end of this year.

Gas Prices:

While gas prices were $2.25 per gallon in the beginning of January 2021, they are already more than $2.8 in April 2021. With reduced fears of the coronavirus, travel has increased, putting upward pressure on gas prices. This increase is nearly a 40 percent increase in gas prices in the first 4 months.

(Reference: Gas Station Price Charts - Local & National Historical Average Trends - GasBuddy.com)

10-year Treasury yields

While the 10-year treasury yield was less than 1 percent on Jan 1, 2021, it is already more than 1.6 percent in April. Before the pandemic and election year 2020, the 10-year treasury yield was mostly above 2 percent in 2019 and had crossed 3 percent in 2018. With high stimulus, high unemployment benefits and a growing economy, we should expect to see it returning back to the same levels in 2021. However, a proactive Fed would try to keep it below 3 percent. So, I would use the increase in 10-year treasury by the end of 2021 as 2 percent and an increase of 1.5 using the monthly average.

(Reference: Yahoo Finance - Stock Market Live, Quotes, Business & Finance News)

Home Prices:

Last year, in 2020, US home prices increased by more than 9 percent as per the Case-Shiller index. This was partly due to extremely low mortgage rates and partly due to increased demand for independent homes out of fear of the coronavirus. People were trying to move out of congested areas into suburbs. In 2021, the mortgage rates have started rising and the fear of the virus has subsided. Due to these reasons, home prices are already under downward pressure in 2021. Though prices could be slightly negative by the end of the year compared to now, I would use net change of zero for home prices for 2021, for the sake of calculations in this formula.

(Reference: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price NSA Index)

Is America the Next Japan?

Recently, many economists have warned us about the impact of America’s aging population. Many economists feel consumption will go down with more people retiring. The last 30 years of Japan keep scaring us. With increased automation and artificial intelligence tools, it may not be that much of an advantage to keep jobs abroad. Unlike Japan, the US can keep the economy going via immigration and encouraging corporations to bring jobs back to the United States.

Applying the Formula and Dilemma:

The Disposable Income formula uses the increase in wages as an important factor. As explained earlier, while wages this year will likely grow between 5 to 6 percent, the stimulus impact makes this look like an increases of 16 to 17 percent.

The dilemma I have is if I should consider one-time stimulus the same as wage increase for 2021?

I will do two calculations: one via just the wages and the second by adding the stimulus to wages. And then, take the middle point between the two.

Formula:

S&P increase = 20.2 + 3.4* percent increase in Wages -3.4 * percent increase in CPI -0.8 * percent increase in Home prices - 0.5* percent increase in gas prices in first 4 months of the year - 1.4 *(percent increase in home prices * percent increase in 10-year yield) -7.4 * (percent increase in 10-year treasury yield * percent increase in 10-year treasury yield)

Scenario 1 :

Using last year’s CPI increase as 1.5 percent and 10-year treasury yield going up by an average of 1.5 percent during the year and wages going up by 6 percent, the S&P 500 increase percent comes to:

(Source: Author’s calculations)

Scenario 2 :

Using last year’s CPI increase as 1.5 percent and 10-year treasury yield going up by an average of 1.5 percent during the year and wages going up by 17 percent (due to stimulus), the S&P 500 increase percent comes to:

(Source: Author’s calculations)

Final Note:

The basic assumption driving the stock market for the last 6 months has been that the Covid crisis is about to be controlled via vaccinations. With new strains of the coronavirus coming every month, that assumption may well prove to be a doubtful one. This article assumes that the coronavirus situation would be better by the end of 2021.

For predictions of the S&P 500 and Dow, we saw that if we take only wage growth in our formula, the stock market would go down by 1 or 2 percent by the end of 2021, as other factors are negatively impacting disposable income. On the other hand, if we add the huge stimulus payments to wage growth numbers, the stock market should go up dramatically by 36 percent. So what should we do? The stock market this year will give us an idea on the impact of free money vs. wages.

We know that one-time stimulus money does not have the same impact on our lifestyle as a monthly wage increase. Further, I take inspiration from the book ‘Vitamin M for body, mind and soul’ that suggests that free money cannot have the same impact as wages earned through hard work.

Therefore, I use the average of these 2 numbers which is 17 percent growth from the beginning to the end of the year. In other words, the Dow should be around 35,000 while the S&P 500 should be around 4300 by the end of the year.