Investment Idea

In a nutshell, we believe at current prices, markets are ignoring growth guided by the management. We feel BioSyent's strong financials, previous operational execution, and management's skin in the game makes it a buy. Even if management fails to execute growth, the downside is very limited, making this investment compelling from a risk-reward perspective.

The Business Model

BioSyent is a niche pharmaceutical company that operates in Canada. Their business model is quite simple – they in-license health products approved in other countries with a track record of success. Their job is to act as a commercial platform (distribute the product and conduct marketing) after sourcing them. This business model's advantage is that they don't have to incur any research and development cost or risk, allowing them to achieve a margin similar to a pharmaceutical company.

Additionally, since these products' safety and effectiveness are well established in other countries, this also significantly reduces any blow-up risk. Also, note their product end market has peak sales of less than 20 million; this micro-niche allows them to go under the radar and not attract competition from more oversized local pharmaceutical health products. Equally, competitors catering to these niches internationally cannot enter the Canadian market as geography and distribution networks act as barriers to entry. All in all, we feel they have a clever business model.

The Product Portfolio

BioSyent has a wide variety of products under its wings, which totals to around nine. Although the company doesn't provide a revenue breakdown of the product, it's very evident their cash cow and major contributor are FeraMAX 150 and FeraMAX Powder through historical sales trends and management guidance. We believe this product contributes to about 65%-75% of their revenues.

FeraMAX

FeraMAX 150 is formulated with a patented Polydextrose Iron Complex. What this allows to do is deliver iron directly to the bloodstream without meeting the stomach. Consequently, this leads to better iron absorption reducing many adverse side effects associated with other iron formulation like nausea, constipation, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Since most iron-deficient patients are asymptomatic, it is difficult to comply with if there are side effects without visible benefits. Hence, doctors are more likely to prescribe their iron supplement, which is also more expensive (3x) than other simpler iron supplements.

Source: Company's website.

Another variant of FeraMAX is the FeraMAX Powder, a water-soluble oral iron supplement. It is formulated with grape and raspberry flavor for better patient obedience, especially among younger ones.

Also, note that their FeraMAX brand has strong brand recognition in Canada. The company boasts how Canadian pharmacists and physicians recommend the number 1 iron supplement for the last five years.

Source: Company's website.

Cathejell

It is their second most important product for their top line. It's ready to use surface anesthesia and lubrication for surgical procedures with ease of use and patient comfort in mind. It can be used in "cystoscopy, catheterization, endourethral operations, endoscopy, proctoscopy, rectoscopy, and tracheal intubation. Cathejell can also be used for symptomatic treatment of pain in connection with cystitis and urethritis" according to the company's website.

Aguettant System

These are pre-filled syringes (patented) that can be used for various injectable medications in hospitals and during an emergency when time is of the essence.

Cysview and Proktis-M

Cysview is a pre-filled syringe used in the detection and diagnosis of bladder cancer in a hospital setting.

Proktis is a suppository, designed to help with the healing of internal hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and the prevention of radiation-induced proctitis.

Source: Company's website.

RepaGyn

A vaginal suppository to heal the vaginal mucosa and treat vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy.

Catalyst

"Our two new products together with several product initiatives will give us the fuel to see our revenue grow at a double-digit clip for next 6 to 8 years" – CEO (Earnings Presentation 6/2020).

BioSyent has recently launched two new products - Combogesic and Tibella. The CEO is very optimistic that these new product initiatives will increase the top-line growth.

Combogesic is a unique painkiller with acetaminophen and ibuprofen, introduced in Canada. This will allow significantly faster pain relief and reduction in fever than either acetaminophen or ibuprofen alone.

Tibella is a hormone replacement therapy for the short-term treatment of vasomotor symptoms due to estrogen deficiency in postmenopausal women.

Moreover, due to Covid, a lot of regular activity in the hospital and pharmacy was halted. For example, diagnosis of bladder cancer, which led to a steep fall in demand for Cysview. This led to falling sales during Q2 2020. But as the economy recovers, so will the demand for their products. We saw some signs of recovery in Q4 2020.

Source: Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation

Solid Financials

In the last five years, BioSyent has posted a very high gross margin of around 78%, and they are stable, creating powerful operating leverage for the company to grow.

Source: TIKR

In the last five years, they have posted operating margins between 22.5% to 32%. The operating margin has recently fallen as the expense has increased as they are launching two new products.

More than 20% of the company’s market cap is in cash. According to the CEO, less than 10% of this cash is required for operations. This can potentially lead to share buyback and dividends, and could even create the optionality that management uses this cash for acquisitions to generate more growth.

The company's cash position is strong and building up despite aggressive share buyback, where the share outstanding has been reduced by 12% in the last three years.

Source: Koyfin

BioSyent is cash positive and typically generates a 20%+ FCF Margin.

Source: TIKR

CEO also has skin in the game with 13% ownership and is also the largest investor.

Source: TIKR

DCF Valuation

We calculate BioSyent's intrinsic value based on its capacity to generate cash flow in the future. As management is guiding double-digit growth going ahead, we can account for this via the DCF model to calculate its fair value. Later, via the EPV model, we assume no growth and assume current earnings are sustainable until eternity.

We assume the cost of equity to be 7.5%. However, if we go by the CAPM model and adjust for illiquidity as we are dealing with an illiquid microcap (1% additional risk premium), we get a 6% discount rate. In our opinion, this adequately reflects the low risk associated with the business model of this company. Using a 7.5% discount rate allows us to be even more conservative and negate any arguments that the upside is being derived by tinkering the discount rate lower. Inputs for the CAPM calculation are summarized below.

Source: Moat Investing

We have assumed a 10% sales CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Management has guided the company to grow at a double-digit clip for the next 6 to 8 years, so 10% CAGR is the minimum growth we would observe if the company executed its promise.

We have assumed the EBITDA margin to be 32% by 2026, growing from 25% currently. This is because historically the company has enjoyed 30%+ EBITDA. We are observing a lower EBITDA margin currently as the company has launched two new products. Hence, marketing costs are elevated, but we are confident that they will normalize in the next few years.

We have also assumed a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%, and 70% EBITDA to FCF conversion. This is slightly lower than the historical FCF conversion. BioSyent is an asset-light model with no debt – 70% conversion ratio also makes sense intuitively because of this.

Source: Moat Investing

Based on these assumptions, we estimate an equity value in the region of CAD 147 mln, which delivers CAD 11.32 per share with a potential upside of around 47%.

Sensitivity Analysis

The sensitivity analysis is critical as it shows how value drivers impact our valuation. Here the value drivers are the discount rate, perpetual growth rate, and CAGR in revenues.

In the tables below, we have tested our target price by changing:

The discount rate and the perpetual growth rate

The sales CAGR

By assuming a discount rate between 7% and 8% and a perpetual growth rate between 2% and 3%, our valuation range is CAD 9.53 and CAD 14 per share. This leads to a potential upside between 24% and 82%. If we took the discount rate to be 6%, which could also be argued to be fair, we get a target price of CAD 16.46 with more than 100% return.

The sensitivity below also shows the implied P/Sales 2022. Our valuation delivers 5.4x P/Sales 2022E, which, in our view, is a reasonable multiple given the nature of the business and how it is expected to grow going forward.

Source: Moat Investing

All other things equal, we have also seen how our target price is sensitive to the sales CAGR. Currently, we are assuming 10% sales growth, which is conservative and lies at the lower end of management guidance. If the company grows 17.5%, target price could be CAD 16.35 with a 112.3% return. And conversely, if the management fails to execute and produces only 2.5% growth, the target price is CAD 7.68 with a -0.3% return. It should also appreciate how asymmetric risk-reward is at the current prices and how at the current prices market is ignoring the double-digit growth guided by the management.

Source: Moat Investing

Value Investing Approach: Earnings Power Value

This approach allows us to value the company without incorporating any growth. Here, we consider the business's historical figures (last three years) to get the normalized earnings and operating margin. To calculate the sustainable earnings, we smoothed out the company revenue for the previous three years to CAD 21.8 million and then calculated the firm's average operating margin (28%) to arrive at the sustainable Operating Income of CAD 6.1 million.

We add back the expenses typically spent on growth. Since the company is asset-light, we do not have any growth Capex, but we estimate around 15% of sales is spent on growth marketing, i.e., promotion and advertisement. Hence, we add this back as this expense is not required if the firm was not aiming to achieve growth.

We assume a normalized tax rate to be 25% and the estimated cost of equity at 7.5%. We estimate Earning Power Value of the operating business to be CAD 96 million (CAD 7.38). To that, we add the non-operational cash (CAD 20.29 million). Since we have zero debt to subtract, we would arrive at an implied market cap of CAD 116.3 million or CAD 8.95 price per share, with 16% upside potential, without incorporating any growth.

Source: Moat Investing

We also constructed sensitivity tables with the discount rate and operating margin. The implied price per share ranges from CAD 8.32 to CAD 9.66, indicating an 8% to 25% upside.

Source: Moat Investing

With this valuation approach, we are trying to establish that risk-reward again is very asymmetric. Even if we assume no growth, the company is undervalued; and by accumulating shares at current prices, one could buy the company's growth free of cost, which could lead to a substantial return. Additionally, even after no growth at current prices, the stock still has a 16% upside, which could be regarded as a margin of safety for owning this stock to mitigate any unforeseen risk.