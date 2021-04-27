Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images News via Getty Images

By having the highest debt burdens among its peers, it’ll take a much longer time for American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) to recover to its 2019 levels in the post-pandemic world in comparison to others. Therefore, it’s very unlikely that the airline will be able to create additional shareholder value anytime soon. On top of that, there’s also a risk that American Airlines shares will depreciate in the near term due to the weak outlook for the industry for the next few months. Considering this, we believe that the opportunity cost of holding the airline’s shares is too high at this stage and it’s better to look for other opportunities that are present on the market.

The Recovery is Nowhere Near

While the United States plans to ease most of the pandemic-related restrictions in the next couple of months, it will still take a while for the overall economy and the air travel industry, in particular, to recover to its 2019 levels. As one of the worst-performing airlines with one of the lowest margins in pre-pandemic days, American Airlines will continue to suffer the most from the ongoing crisis in comparison to its competitors since it also has the highest debt burden in the industry. While the airline was able to receive federal help and raise over $30 billion since March 2020, we still believe that its upside is limited as it will take years for the business to deleverage itself and start to generate positive FCF.

Right now American Airlines stock trades close to where it was in pre-COVID-19 days. Considering this, we believe that it’s safe to assume that the price is detached from reality and it was able to appreciate in recent months solely thanks to the overall bullish sentiment, which helped the stock market to quickly recover from its March 2020 lows and reach new highs. Not only has American Airlines increased its long-term debt since that time, but it has also used most of its assets as collateral to raise liquidity and it’s unlikely that it’ll be able to raise more cash especially via capital markets later on.

In addition, the airline’s latest earnings for Q1 show that the recovery of its business is far from over. In Q1 its revenues were down 52.9% Y/Y to $4.01 billion, while its GAAP EPS was -$1.97 and its net loss was -$1.3 billion. The only positive thing about American Airlines is that it ended the quarter with $17.3 billion in liquidity, so it has enough cash at this stage to stay afloat and not to declare bankruptcy.

However, the problem is that American Airlines currently holds nearly $40 billion in long-term debt and it was one of the few airlines, which decided to sign a $5 billion loan agreement with the Treasury last year. This is a sign that the airline was still desperate for cash at that time, while other major airlines found a way to fund their operations on their own. If American Airlines continues this spiral of leveraging itself like there’s no tomorrow, then it’s very unlikely that it’ll be able to successfully compete with its peers later on, since a large chunk of cash will go to service its debt, leaving little resources to fund its growth.

Another downside of American Airlines is that it already spends over $1 billion on interest expenses every year and starting from 2023 most of its debt begins to mature so the airline has no other choice but to quickly improve its performance in order to meet its obligations and avoid insolvency. However, due to the expected slow recovery of the industry, it’s unlikely that American Airlines will be able to service all that debt. For FY21 the street forecasts the company’s EPS to be -$7.92, while its FY22 projected revenues of $37.82 billion are ~17% below its 2019 revenues. Considering this, we still believe that the risk of bankruptcy down the road is still real and since American Airlines stock already trades above the street consensus, we find it hard to justify a long position in it.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The biggest problem of American Airlines is that it’s exposed to things outside of its control, so it doesn’t matter what it does, it still won’t be able to significantly improve its performance. The latest IATA report suggests that it’s too soon to talk about returning to normalcy, as the recent data shows that cash burn will haunt the airline industry for a while. According to the report, the airline industry will burn $75 to $95 billion in 2021, significantly above the previous estimates of only $48 billion. In addition, IATA also sees that the summer demand for air travel during its peak will reach 38% of 2019 levels, so talking about the full recovery of the business is too premature at this stage.

To tackle this problem and spur demand, American Airlines started to offer discounted flights and increased its capacity in recent months. However, the problem is that the airline will continue to lose money on those flights as it has one of the biggest unit costs and operational expenses among its peers. For that reason, we stick to our opinion that it will take years for American Airlines to return to its pre-pandemic levels and there’s no guarantee that it will be able to recover at all without filing for Chapter 11 due to the high cost of servicing its debt. Even if the airline manages to improve its top-line performance quicker than expected, its bottom line will nevertheless continue to suffer. Considering this, we believe that the recent rally of its stock presents a good opportunity to sell American Airlines stock, as its upside is limited at the current levels.