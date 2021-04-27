Photo by spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) has a lot of assets in the Bakken region of North Dakota. The Arrow system is experiencing good growth while reducing the amount of product delivered to the DAPL system. It appears customers are getting ready for a possible DAPL shutdown.

So many have heard the more public side of the "major crisis" that would result if DAPL shut down. But here is a midstream company that transports oil from different Indian Reservations to DAPL reporting on the steps customers are taking and the results.

Crestwood management has long maintained that the assets in the Bakken would be a solution to any DAPL shutdown. As such Crestwood management did not anticipate any earnings "hit" due to the shutdown. Current events appear to be proving that stance. The combination of alternate deliveries combined with a trucking service has been enough to keep volumes growing so far. This is good news for shareholders. This also implies that the DAPL shutdown may not be as disruptive as some would have you believe.

The gathering and processing part of this system delivers products to another carrier to get the products to market. One of those major connections was DAPL (Dakota Access Pipeline) run by Energy Transfer (ET). The system also has three other takeaways and can truck oil up to their COLT facility or wherever else the customer wants the oil to go. Rail is also an option.

However, it is the customer's responsibility to find enough takeaway for the product produced. Crestwood merely gathers that product and gets it to the preferred destination for the customer.

These considerations are important because this part of the system has the most impact on company cash flow. It is there important when management mentions on the conference call that system volumes are growing. It is also important that customers have other ways of transporting the product if the DAPL pipeline does get shut down. The comments on the conference call appear to make the stance that the customers are preparing for a shutdown possibility of DAPL by already switching product to other pipelines.

The actions taken according to Crestwood Equity Partners management undercut the Energy Transfer argument that the Dakota Access Pipeline is essential to the region and therefore must operate. It would instead appear that there are plenty of alternatives and customers would simply shift product to competitive pipelines or other methods of transportation if DAPL would have to shut down. Such a scenario increases the likelihood of a shutdown.

Most likely there is a lot of available capacity due to the coronavirus demand destruction that followed the OPEC pricing war. This has led to sizable production decreases across the industry of up to 30% (depending upon the source of information). That will create quite a few alternatives that did not exist about 18 months or so in the past. For a gathering system like Crestwood, that available capacity is very good news. It means that Crestwood can grow production because its customers can easily find capacity to deliver that production to market.

The other area of concern has been the "Biden Administration Freeze" as it relates to federal land. But many midstream operators are reporting no impact. So in spite of a lot of commentary to the contrary, the Biden administration has had really no effect on the oil and gas industry yet.

As shown above, when federal land is involved, the operators have permits for several years. Therefore any pronouncement is likely to take years to effect a change on the current operating environment. As shown above, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) for example anticipates no problem at all with its federal leases.

For Crestwood, the federal situation is clearly a minor issue. The single largest cash flow system has no worries about the federal government policy because it is on reservation land. The next two largest systems have a minor amount of leases affected. Even there, the operators pulled permits years ahead, therefore there is no effect on current operations. Volume growth remains unaffected by this issue.

One issue that Crestwood does have is a presence in basins that are not perceived as growth Basins. The Barnett system, for example is located in an area that is really just living off of production in place. Even wells to maintain production levels are not a real common occurrence in this basin. Therefore the discussion is about the speed of the annual decline.

Fortunately, older production declines less. Therefore the cash flow received from this basin can be reinvested in other growth areas that would benefit the partnership. As natural gas prices strengthen, this outlook could change. But for now this system is a "cash cow" and not a place that appears to have growth prospects for the future.

The Southwest Marcellus is a little bit different. There, the liquids rich acreage is desirable while the dry gas acreage is not so favorable. The dry gas production areas could see a decline in volumes while the liquids rich acreage sees an increase in wells drilled and volumes handled. A lot depends upon how profitable this acreage is now and in the future.

This company uses preferred stock to keep the borrowing costs low. Preferred stock is behind the claims of debt. Therefore any purchaser of the partnership debt feels safer. That is reflected in lower debt costs. However, the preferred claims are ahead of the common units. Therefore common unit holders may want to add in the preferred stock to the debt shown above to come up with their own ratio. That ratio would be higher, but not so high as to make the potential investment very speculative.

This company is a play on the natural gas liquids (NGL) business. But unlike much of the business, there is some diversification away from the main exporting ports in Texas and Louisiana. This partnership has volumes on the Mariner East that heads towards Philadelphia where there is also some exporting capacity.

The Future

This partnership long ago set aside funds for reinvestment before the rest of the industry changed to a similar model. That practice will continue in the future.

This partnership has some darn good partners. But they have also been somewhat aggressive by heading into the DJ Basin with Chesapeake Energy. Now that Chesapeake has exited reorganization, that strategy may be about to reap some decent rewards.

The exit of First Reserve and the accompanying transactions will likely be favorable to the partnership.

In the meantime, this partnership, like many is about to generate free cash flow until there is a need for more capacity. Since management mentioned in the conference call that the company has a material amount of excess capacity, it could be a while before the company considers a significant growth project. But that means that distributions and free cash flow can be growing in the future simply from volume growth on existing assets.

Therefore the future is quite bright and these units may still have a ways to appreciate.