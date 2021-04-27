Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

One of the biggest M&A moves in the gold and silver sector this year was announced on Monday as Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) will combine forces to create a "low-cost global precious metals producer" in what I view as a head-scratching move.

Roxgold shareholders will get .283 shares of Fortuna and C$.001 for each Roxgold common share held. And, upon closing, existing Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders will own 64.3% and 35.7% of the company, respectively. The deal comes with a 42.1% premium for Roxgold stockholders.

Fortuna says that the combined company will produce 450,000 ounces of gold per year at $950/oz all-in sustaining costs, with pro forma average annual EBITDA of $500+ million from 2021 to 2023. Fortuna's CEO commented that the combined company will be in a stronger position to accelerate development of Roxgold's Séguéla gold project, and ramp-up exploration in West Africa and Latin America.

But I believe the deal carries no synergies, meaning the combined company is no greater than the sum of their individual parts (in fact, the word "synergy" was not found in the release.) It's simply a merger of two miners located in completely different parts of the world, and I struggle to see how this merger adds value, other than creating a larger company which will have greater access to capital and higher trading liquidity.

This is a much better deal for Roxgold shareholders, who at least get an immediate share price boost on the 42% premium (Fortuna's stock was down nearly 13% on the news.) I think shareholders can use this move to lock-in profits.

Fortuna Travels 5,000 Miles to Diversify

(Fortuna has built a portfolio of mines in the Americas. Source: Fortuna Silver Mines corporate presentation)

Fortuna is a leading precious metals miner in the Americas, operating the San Jose mine in Mexico, the Caylloma mine in Peru, and the Lindero mine in Argentina, producing both gold and silver, as well as zinc and lead - so why not continue to build assets in this part of the world, such as Peru, Brazil, the United States or Canada?

Instead, Fortuna has decided to diversify jurisdictions into Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire, located in West Africa, approximately 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles away).

Fortuna adds up to 130,000ozAu of gold production from the Yaramoko mine, as well as a strong development project called Séguéla in Cote D'Ivoire, capable of producing 130,000ozAu for the first 6 years starting in 2023/24.

Roxgold is successful in West Africa, but these are considered second-tier jurisdictions and rank below Mexico and Peru in several categories on the 2020 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies.

If I owned Fortuna shares, I would have preferred the miner diversify into North America instead, in countries where it is already successful or into a new country such as Canada. Instead, Fortuna appears to be overpaying for Roxgold.

Roxgold Cashing In?

(Roxgold owns one producing mine and a promising development project. Credit: Roxgold corporate presentation)

Roxgold is a profitable miner, but trades at a rich valuation with an EV/EBITDA of 7.52X and a P/E ratio of 30.71X. The miner has guided for gold production of up to 130,000oz in 2021, which is low for a company with a US$687 million market cap, and especially when compared to Orezone Gold (OTCQX:ORZCF), which has a US$251 million market cap and will produce 133,800ozAu per year starting in H2 2022.

Roxgold is getting a nice premium in the merger, and that is good news for this expensive junior, but shareholders holding out for larger, long-term gains might not be pleased with this news.

I believe Roxgold could have found a better suitor, perhaps a junior gold miner with experience in West Africa, or perhaps in a different part of the continent. Combining with such a junior might have created some synergies between the two and accelerated growth.

One such example of positive M&A was Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) takeover of Teranga Gold, a great move which came with big synergies (for one, Teranga's Golden Hill project in Burkina Faso is situated within trucking distance of Endeavour's Houndé mine.)

But instead of doubling down on West Africa and seeking cost savings, or at least diversifying into a top tier mining jurisdiction, the company has merged with Fortuna. It diversifies into South America, but it doesn't improve its jurisdiction risk by much, with Argentina ranked as one of the least attractive jurisdictions in the world.

Companies that may have been a better M&A fit include West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF), Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF), and Orezone.

Final thoughts

I am all for M&A when it creates value for shareholders, and I think it can really benefit the gold and silver mining sector, which has a history of being a value-destroying sector. But this type of synergy-less move by Fortuna and Roxgold is not the type of transaction I'd like to see, as I don't think it will create much value for shareholders. Instead, it seems like a move to get bigger for the sake of being bigger.