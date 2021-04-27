Photo by Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) announced a big divestment, one which was well-received by its investors. The company has been divesting its infrastructure and automotive business in a deal which values these activities at the same multiple at which the remaining core business is valued. Given the fact that this will become a focused company, with activities focused on rapid growth and higher margin potential, this move is to be applauded.

While I like the deal made by management, I fear that even despite this nice sale, the remaining valuation remains too steep for me to see great appeal here.

Divesting Infrastructure & Automotive

Silicon Laboratories has reached a deal with Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to sell its infrastructure and automotive businesses in a $2.75 billion cash deal. Unfortunately, Uncle Sam and advisors will take a chunk of the proceeds, with net proceeds pegged at $2.3 billion of which the company intends to return $2.0 billion to its investors. The accompanied deal presentation confirms that the unit generated $375 million in the fiscal year 2020, suggesting that a gross sales multiple of 7.3 times has been achieved.

After completion of the divestment, Silicon becomes a pure play on intelligent and wireless connectivity for IoT, just when opportunities in this segment are exploding. The deal is anticipated to close in the third quarter, with minimal regulatory hurdles anticipated.

Some Calculations

Early In February, the company reported its 2020 result. Full year sales rose 6% to $886 million. The company reported merely $12 million in earnings, or $0.28 per share on a GAAP basis while adjusted earnings came in at $3.01 per share. Roughly half this difference stems from a real stock-based compensation expense as other adjustments look fair, so I peg realistic earnings around $1.50 per share.

The company ended the year with $724 million in cash and $563 million in convertible debt, for a net cash position of roughly $160 million. A share count of 44 million shares works down to a $6.8 billion valuation at $155 per share, for a roughly $6.6 billion operating asset valuation. Note that this is based on the share price reaction after the divestment has been announced, after shares traded at $145 ahead of the deal announcement, revealing that investors like the move.

If we look at the quarterly revenue composition we see that the remaining IoT business generated $147 million in fourth quarter sales, while no margin details have been announced. The infrastructure and automotive segment generated $95 million in fourth quarter revenues, suggesting a roughly 40% revenue contribution for all the business during the quarter.

Based on the $6.6 billion valuation, the entire business was valued at 7.4 times sales, which shows why investors like the deal announcement. After all, the company get a similar sales multiple for its underperforming business as for its core business, which likely sees higher growth and better margins than the divested activities.

Note that the sale cannot be seen in isolation as the company reported preliminary first quarter revenues of $255 million, above the midpoint of the revenue guidance at $242 million issued alongside the fourth quarter results. This makes it hard to see which part of the reaction is attributed to the deal announcement and which part can be explained by a solid quarter.

A Final Remark

The big question is how the margins of both segments are comprised, to get a gauge to see how adjusted earnings of close to $3 per share could develop. Needless to say, investors can look forward to huge payoffs, as a $2.0 billion cash return to investors could result in a potential dividend of $45 per share.

In that case, the remaining business is valued at $120 per share, while operating with a flattish net cash position (or actually some net cash). The question is what earnings power can look like. Undoubtedly, the adjusted earnings of $3 per share (and realistic earnings of $1.50 per share) will take an unknown beating, which makes it hard to see appeal based on the current earnings power.

Hence, it seems that based on relative valuation the company is making a nice deal although transaction costs and taxes are quite substantial. While the deal likely will improve the growth profile at a similar sales multiple, I have real issues with the valuation already. Hence, I think that the deal looks nice and creates a more focused player, yet that the valuation was too high from the get go to make the improved situation result in a compelling investment case.