Photo by adamdodd/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On Friday, April 23, American Express (NYSE:AXP) delivered a wide earnings beat that came along a much less impressive revenue decline of 12%. Under the hood, the payments and financial services company's first quarter results were decent and in line with the recovery in economic activity and credit quality.

In my view, the stock already looked enticing, after it underperformed most of its consumer finance peers since the start of the COVID-19 correction (see chart below). Following the post-earnings bearish reaction that I believe to be unjustified, shares have become an even better buy, at an earnings day closing price of less than $145.

Data by YCharts

On the first quarter results

American Express's top line is mostly driven by (1) billed business, which primarily impacts the company's sizable discount fees, and (2) loan balances, a key component of interest income earned. Both took a hit in the first quarter, as consumer and commercial activity has yet to return to a pre-pandemic normal.

The devil is in the details, however. While American Express's headline financial metrics continue to look ugly (think total revenues down double digits compared to a pandemic-free first quarter 2019), a large portion of the company's business has already fully recovered from the challenges of 2020. First quarter goods and service billings, for example, have already topped the comparable 2019 period by 11%, driven by robust online spending.

The softness has come from a spending category that represents only 14% of Amex's billed business, but that continues to be substantially depressed: T&E, or travel and entertainment. The month-to-month trends have been positive, to be clear. But T&E billing remains 60% below pre-COVID levels, with the commercial vertical (especially large corporations that now rely less on in-person business dealings) looking weakest. See below.

Source: collage from American Express's earnings slides

Interest on loans accounts for only one-fourth to one-fifth of American Express's total revenues. But here, the company also suffered from some of the same pressures experienced by peer Discover Financial Services (DFS): consumers' more conservative stance through the pandemic months leading to a sharp drop in loan balances. Total interest income was down 28% YOY.

The better news is that a healthy US consumer led to an improvement in credit quality. Financial relief program balances dropped to a pandemic low, while 30 day-plus past due balances are well below the historical average (in part due to some cardholders taking advantage of the COVID-specific repayment programs). As a result, American Express released a whopping $1.05 billion in credit reserves, likely the key factor in EPS that topped expectations by a multi-year record $1.12.

On the stock

American Express's quarter may not have looked pristine, since the global economic recovery is still ongoing. But the company's numbers have been heading in the right direction. Amex still expects to reach its original, pre-pandemic 2020 EPS target by as early as next year, and resume bottom-line growth from that point.

Data by YCharts

The market, however, does not seem to be giving American Express the credit (pun intended) that it deserves for its ongoing rebound. The chart above shows that next-year P/E of 16.7x, while not depressed for a financial services company, is modest compared to the pre-pandemic 19x to 20x.

When so many stocks' valuations appear to be stretched thin, I believe that AXP still presents a rare investment opportunity. I think that the stock is a buy at current levels, before T&E recovers further and investors begin to appreciate this high-quality payments company for its strong fundamentals.