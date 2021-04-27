Photo by e71lena/iStock via Getty Images

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF) reported its Q1 2021 financial results. The company was able to set a new copper production record. And the timing could hardly be better. As the copper prices are at multi-year highs, Copper Mountain also recorded record-high revenues, operating cash flow, and net income.

In Q1, Copper Mountain's 75%-owned Copper Mountain Mine (the remaining 25% is owned by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (OTC:MIMTF)) produced 25.5 million lb copper, 8,187 toz gold, and 160,484 toz silver. The copper and silver production reached new record highs. The production increased mainly due to the higher feed grades. Compared to Q4, the copper grades improved from 0.4% in Q4 to 0.42% in Q1. Also the copper recoveries improved, from 77.3% to 80.2%. The grades improved, as the majority of production came from Phase 3 of the main pit in Q1. However, in the coming quarters, the Phase 3 / Phase 2 ratio will move towards Phase 2 ore that has lower grades. On the other hand, it should have also lower mining costs, as it is situated closer to the processing facilities. Source: Own processing, using data of Copper Mountain Mining

The improved production volumes helped to push the production costs notably lower. The C1 cash cost declined from $1.43/lb in Q4 to $1.15/lb in Q1, or by 19.6%. The AISC declined from $1.58/lb in Q4 to $1.46/l in Q1, or by 7.6%. Compared to Q1 2020, the costs declined by 35% and 22%, respectively. In comparison to the same period of the previous year, not only the copper production volumes but also the gold and silver by-product credits grew significantly, pushing the production costs lower.

The sales volumes increased rapidly, as Copper Mountain sold 27.5 million lb, copper, 8,178 toz gold, and 160,484 toz silver in Q1, which compares very favorably to the Q4 sales of 18.7 million lb copper, 7,253 toz gold, and 96,509 toz silver. Also the average realized copper price grew significantly, from $3.35/lb in Q4 to $3.9/lb in Q1, or by 16.4%. Both the factors together resulted in record-high revenues, that amounted to $130.3 million. It is 56% more than in the previous quarter and 270% more than in the same period of last year. The operating cash flow recorded a quarterly growth by 60%, to $64 million. The net earnings attributable to Copper Mountain's shareholders nearly doubled to $29.5 million. And The EPS grew to $0.14. Although the production and sales volumes should decrease over the coming quarters, the decline shouldn't be too dramatic, as the throughput rate will increase from 40,000 tpd to 45,000 tpd; moreover, it may be compensated for by higher realized copper prices. Right now, the copper price stands at $4.4/lb, and Copper Mountain hedged approximately one-half of its estimated May - December production by buying put options with a strike price of $3.75/lb. There is a good chance that the coming quarters will provide results comparable to the very good Q1 ones.

Copper Mountain's cash position improved significantly, growing from $67.3 million as of the end of Q4, to $110.2 million as of the end of Q1. The total debt remained almost flat, just below $300 million. As a result, the net debt declined by 12%, from $211.4 million to $186 million. Copper Mountain's balance sheet is strengthening at the right time, as the Eva mine construction is nearing and Copper Mountain will need to cover a CAPEX of nearly $400 million.

Copper Mountain experienced a furious share price growth over the last 12 months. It grew from the March 2020 lows of $0.18 to the current level of $3.38, or by a whopping 1,777%. However, back in March 2020, Copper Mountain was very cheap. And over the last 12 months, the financial results of the company improved rapidly. Therefore, Copper Mountain still isn't expensive. Its price-to-operating cash flow ratio (on a TTM basis) stands at 4.88, and the price-to-revenues ratio stands at 2. The net debt-to-operating cash flow ratio declined to 1.28. Adding to it the significant production growth expected from the Copper Mountain mine expansions and the Eva mine, Copper Mountain has room for further share price growth.

Q1 was relatively calm for Copper Mountain. The company appointed Edward Dowling and Paula Rogers to the board. And the most important news came on March 30, when it announced the pricing of the $250 million senior secured bonds issue. The bonds will mature on April 9, 2026, and they bear an 8% interest. The bond issuance was completed on April 9. Copper Mountain subsequently provided a $260 million loan to its 75%-owned subsidiary that directly owns the Copper Mountain Mine. As a result, Copper Mountain will be entitled to receiving 100% of cash flows generated by the mine, until the loan is fully repaid.

Meanwhile, the works on the Copper Mountain mine expansion continue. According to the earnings call, the third ball mill should be commissioned in Q3. In this expansion phase, the capacity of the mine should increase to 45,000 tpd. The next expansion is expected to take it to 65,000 tpd.

As can be seen in the chart above, the growing copper prices elevated Copper Mountain's share price to levels last seen in early 2013. Although the RSI is entering the overbought levels, the 10-day moving average remains safely above the 50-day one. The growth trend should continue as long as the copper market remains in the bullish mode. If the copper prices take some break, Copper Mountain should find support at the $2.2 level.

What I like about Copper Mountain's Q1:

The copper production grew to new record highs.

The production costs declined significantly.

The revenues, operating cash flow, and net income improved notably.

The net debt kept on declining.

