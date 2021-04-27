Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Fair warning: There’s simply no way to discuss this topic without diving into geopolitics which may be controversial. Nonetheless, this is perhaps the most crucial economic debate of our time. And there’s no better time to have this debate than right now - near the end of a generational crisis.

Investors across the world need to consider the dollar’s position as a reserve currency and its role in global trade. There’s a lot to discuss, but I want to keep this piece focused on the most critical factor: incentives. As Charlie Munger once said, “Show me the incentives and I will show you the outcome.” Here, I want to talk about the incentives of investors, foreign countries, the U.S government and the potential outcome over the long term. But first let’s set the scene a little.

King Dollar’s position

Representing 62% of the world’s currency reserves and over 80% of global trade, the U.S. dollar’s dominance is simply undebatable. In fact, the greenback is so powerful that some countries have fully adopted it for domestic commerce (Panama and Liberia) while it accounts for more than half of the economy in several others (Turkey, Argentina, etc.).

This put the U.S. government in a unique position. It can do two things with nearly unlimited capacity: borrow and control.

Borrowing

Unlike other countries, the U.S. can issue more currency with barely any consequences. After all, what will the U.S. dollar lose its value against? It’s the dominant currency, which means every other nation’s currency is benchmarked against it.

Unsurprisingly, the government has used this power to print an unprecedented amount of capital and fund its tax cuts, public benefits and stimulus measures. At $3.1 trillion, the U.S. budget deficit is larger than nearly every country’s GDP. Former French Finance Minister Valéry Giscard d’Estaing famously called this America’s “exorbitant privilege.”

“The fact that many states accept dollars as equivalent to gold,” he said, “In order to make up for the deficits of [the] American balance of payments has enabled the United States to be indebted to foreign countries free of charge.”

Now consider if you lived in a country that could do the same. Would you want your government to adopt the same “free of charge” spending ability? I believe you would. Keep this incentive in mind for later. First, let’s tackle America’s other privilege.

Control

Since the U.S. dollar has the most trust, by extension U.S. banks (specifically, the central bank) has the most trust too. Let me explain. I walk into the Mumbai branch of an Indian bank to exchange my U.S. dollar for the local Indian rupee. I’m confident the bank will accept my currency and give me the currency I want. It’s a free exchange. But my confidence is based on my Indian bank’s ability to work with a U.S. bank so that they can ultimately use the U.S. dollars I give them. The U.S. bank, in turn, relies on the Federal Reserve. So basically, my confidence is based on the U.S. Fed.

Now, if the U.S. wanted to punish India (for whatever hypothetical reason) it could simply prevent its local banks from working with the Indian banks. This effectively cuts me off from trading with most of the world (since we already know that the U.S. dollar accounts for 80% of global trade). You may already recognize this as the U.S. government power to sanction.

In recent years, the government has used this power to blockade and coerce Russia, Iraq, North Korea and Iran. Recently, the nation also took on a rival of comparative size and influence: China. Although the U.S. sanctions are targeted at individual Chinese officers for now, there’s simply nothing holding them back from expanding the sanctions or even targeting any other nation. Basically, there’s too much power under Jerome Powel’s thumb. For now.

The incentives of investors and other nations

If you’re a citizen of any nation besides the U.S. (which makes you part of 95.75% of the global population), your prime incentive is to find the most flexible, reliable and free currency. China would prefer not being sanctioned. India would prefer to freely trade oil with Iran. The E.U. would like to inspire confidence in its banking system that doesn’t rely on its relationship with the U.S. An investor in Canada would prefer if the local interest rate wasn’t tied to the U.S. Fed’s decisions.

“The extra-territorial application of unilateral sanctions by third countries has seriously affected the EU’s and its member states’ ability to advance foreign policy objectives, to honor international agreements and to manage bilateral relations with sanctioned countries,” a draft document published by the European Commission said earlier this year. “At times, unilateral actions by third countries have compromised legitimate trade and investment of EU businesses with other countries.”

Basically, the world would adopt a better alternative to the greenback if it could. But that hasn’t happened yet because all the potential rivals have failed to live up to expectations. Investors and traders clearly don’t have enough confidence in the Euro. China’s yuan has had some success, but not enough to unseat the King Dollar. For most countries, including India, it’s not clear there are any benefits to replacing the King Dollar with the King Yuan. Essentially, we’re at a stalemate.

But there is an alternative that could garner global consensus.

Bitcoin - an emerging alternative

A politically-neutral asset that is more convenient than the U.S. dollar could end this stalemate. Indulge me as I get a little theoretical here. Based on Game Theory, participants will seek out a Nash Equilibrium. Basically, the game is over when no participant has any incentive to deviate from the current strategy. Each player's strategy is optimal when considering the decisions of other players.

Put simply, the world would trade on a neutral currency (like gold) if it could. To a certain degree, that’s why central banks hold gold in reserve. But gold needs to be stored, isn’t easy to trade and can be seized by physical strength. In other words, The U.S. military can intervene to seize gold from other nations and even its own citizens as it did in the 1930s. The U.S. can also control the monetization of gold through its allies, as Venezuela found out recently.

But digital gold is harder to control and easier to use. That’s where Bitcoin (BTC-USD) comes in. Bitcoin replacing the U.S. dollar may seem like an insane concept, but some experts have started to take this possibility more seriously. Ray Dalio and Peter Thiel have both said Bitcoin could undermine the dollar’s powerful position. Thiel even said China could weaponize it to undermine America’s economic influence.

If you’re China, the best case scenario is if the world adopts the yuan as a reserve currency. That would give you the control and power the U.S. currently enjoys. But if you can’t have that power, perhaps the second-best case scenario (or the most practical one) is when no one has that power.

Most other nations might come to the same conclusion. Some nations might see the value in serving a growing base of Bitcoin investors and traders. Malta, for instance, has positioned itself as a "Blockchain Nation" by fully adopting crypto and clearing up regulations. They’ve managed to attract some heavyweights, including cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 71 million Bitcoin users (larger than Britain’s population) and Bitcoin is already the 3rd-largest currency in the world by valuation. Put simply, there are enough people in the Bitcoin ecosystem to consider them a quasi-nation.

Note that the value of all the outstanding U.S. currency in the world is $2 trillion right now. Bitcoin is already 50% there. Perhaps replacing the dollar isn’t as unimaginable as it might seem.

Implications for investors

I personally hold Bitcoin, so it’s fair to say I’m bullish on its long-term prospects. That being said, I believe investors should prepare now for an eventual retaliation from the King Dollar.

In other words, I expect the U.S. to either adopt and try to control BTC or (more likely) ban its use. This is, after all, a government that seized gold from its citizens in the 1930s on the pretext of a crisis. I doubt they’ll let their grip on the global financial system slide without a fight.

In a recent interview, writer Dror Poleg summed it up best: “The government is clearly losing its scarcity cred. But it might soon show us that it has violence cred.” In other words, the U.S. could ban the currency, tax it prohibitively, coerce allies to stop supporting it on a national level and sanction countries that do.

China, meanwhile, hasn’t made its mind up about Bitcoin yet. They’re simultaneously experimenting with their own digital currency, clamping down on mining but calling it a legitimate "alternative asset."

India, too, hasn’t made up its mind yet. They’re debating an outright ban. However, if the world divides into two camps: US allies using the dollar and a China that has “weaponized Bitcoin” to tackle the dollar’s dominance, major countries like India and the European Union could be the dark horses. I expect all of these countries to try launching their own digital currencies first, like Britain announced this week, but if none of these countries could dislodge the dollar with their existing currencies, I don’t expect their digital equivalents to have better chances.

Bottom line

The world has been looking for a viable alternative to the U.S. dollar for global trade and reserved status. Bitcoin’s growing adoption and its politically-neutral framework could make it the best alternative in the years ahead.

This possibility should encourage almost everyone to have at least a little exposure here.