The Company

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) is a small-cap that sells hardware and software needed for mobile hotspots, routers and other wireless applications. It has seen booming sales as of late, with 2020 revenue more than 100% higher than that of 2019. The latest quarter was even more impressive with revenue to December 31st, 2020 almost 5x that of December 31st, 2019.

Valuation

As a result, the company has generated substantial amounts of cash. Cash balances have risen from $15 million one year ago to $76 million at the end of 2020. For a company with a market cap of just $150 million, this is a significant source of value for shareholders and downside protection.

Enterprise value is just $75 million. Compared to the company's TTM operating income and net income of $24 million and $18 million, respectively, results in an EV/EBIT ratio that is one of the lowest in the entire market.

Risks

Unfortunately, three weeks ago, the company received some bad news. Major customer Verizon is recalling 2.5 million wireless hotspots because of "15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries."

These devices were imported by Franklin Wireless. Normally, while unfortunate, this kind of incident would not be a show-stopper; management would be embarrassed, insurance would likely help cover costs, the company would eat a deductible, and business would eventually return to normal.

But the risks here could compound because of what I consider an under-appreciated risk: customer concentration. Franklin disclosed in its latest quarterly report that "[f]or the six months ended December 31, 2020, sales to our two largest customers accounted for 59% and 33% of our consolidated net sales".

It's safe to assume that Verizon is one of these customers. It's also not a leap to assume that Verizon would be re-evaluating the value-add that Franklin provides them. To avoid this kind of incident in the future, Verizon may wish to take better control of its international sourcing and cut Franklin out of its supply chain entirely.

Losing this customer would likely relegate Franklin to the barely-profitable firm it was prior to 2020: the company's total EBIT from 2012 to 2019 was negative.

Management / Insiders Behavior

It's not clear whether losing Verizon is a significant risk at present because the company has not been forthcoming about the current situation apart from downplaying the incident-to-unit-sales ratio. In a tersely-worded, one paragraph press release titled "Franklin Wireless Responds to Verizon Jetpack Recall", the company asserts that "fewer than 20 reports of trouble have been received with over 2 million devices in sold" and ends on that note.

There is no explanation of what were the causes, possible fixes, costs/liabilities, whether there is insurance, and/or what the relationship with Verizon looks like going forward.

Sadly, I don't expect this to change going forward, either. The company is not exactly forthcoming with information, providing only the bare minimum on its required quarterly filings. There are no conference calls where investors can probe for more color on certain aspects of the company, either.

Management's interests are, however, aligned with those of shareholders. Insiders own 34% of the company as per the company's latest proxy, and management's salaries are very reasonable, with the company's President and COO combining for total compensation in 2020 of under $500,000.

With this incentive structure, you can bet that management is doing all it can to put Franklin in the best possible position to emerge from this situation. The question is whether it can get through it while keeping its relationship with Verizon intact. On that subject, outside shareholders have very little information to go on.

Conclusion

Franklin Wireless is a cashed-up, cheap company trading at a tremendous discount to its current earnings. The problem is those earnings are now under threat because of a major product recall. The company's customer concentration provides an additional element of risk, as the possibility looms that the company will not emerge from this recall with that relationship unharmed.