Photo by Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was one of those stocks that was hit pretty hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and in March 2020, the stock declined more than 60%. But right now, the stock is almost back at pre-crisis levels and only 4% below its former all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

In September 2020, I published my last article about Sysco and the stock was trading at $65. Back then, I called Sysco a good long-term investment, but not at that price. In the next few weeks, the stock declined about $10 below $55. But then, the stock increased to over $80 and we have to ask the question once again, if Sysco is a good long-term investment at this point.

Back to Normal?

While the stock price is back to pre-crisis levels, the fundamental numbers are showing a completely different picture. Sysco is the global leader in selling and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities and lodging establishments, and therefore it is not surprising that Sysco was hit quite hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And in my opinion, the stock was also not a bargain before the pandemic. In my article published in August 2019, I was rather neutral about Sysco and pointed out that Sysco is not cheap. Back then, the stock was trading for $73. Now with the fundamental business being in a much worse shape and the stock trading even $10 higher, it is difficult to argue that Sysco can be a good investment.

(Source: Sysco 2Q 2021 Sysco Earnings Presentation)

When looking at the last quarterly results, we see a business that is still struggling with the negative effects of the pandemic. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Sysco generated $11,559 million in sales and compared to one year earlier, this is a decline of 23.1%. Operating income was $212 million and declined 61.6% YoY. And net earnings declined even steeper from $383 million in the same quarter last year to $67 million in the last quarter – a decline of 82.5% YoY. Diluted earnings per share were $0.13 compared to $0.74 one year earlier.

When looking at the different segments, the U.S. Foodservice segment, which generated $7.9 billion in sales, saw 23.9% lower sales YoY and adjusted operating income declined even 33.4% YoY. The international segment generated $2.0 billion in sales in the second quarter, which is a decline of 31.9% YoY and this segment actually had to report an adjusted operating loss of $55 million in the second quarter. The only segment that could report growing numbers was SYGMA. This segment generated $1.5 billion in sales, which is an increase of 4.4% and adjusted operating income was $11 million – a YoY increase of 4.7%.

(Source: Sysco CAGNY Presentation)

I don’t have any doubts that the business will improve again in the next few quarters, but it is difficult to say how quickly Sysco will recover and return to previous levels.

Solid Business With An Economic Moat

While we don’t know how quickly Sysco will recover, we are dealing with a great business, nevertheless. In my first article in 2019, I already pointed out the stable margins (gross margin as well as operating margin) and the above-average RoIC, which are indicating a stable business and an economic moat. And if we exclude 2020, revenue was also growing at a very stable pace in the past, which is also a good sign for a solid business. And if we are once again excluding fiscal 2020, Sysco can also be described as pretty recession proof. 2020 was an exception as the COVID-19 crisis was different from a “normal” recession, but in previous recessions revenue as well as net income usually grew at a stable pace.

Sysco is also trying to transform its business by creating new capabilities for the future and transforming the company for long-term improvement. Sysco is focusing on accelerating digital platforms, transforming its sales as well as reducing expenses.

(Source: Sysco 2020 Barclays Consumer Conference)

And the strategies seem to work. During the last earnings call, management also reported increased market shares, which is also a good sign that Sysco has not only a solid business, but might come out stronger after the recession and pandemic:

I am pleased to report that during the second quarter, Sysco gained overall market share versus the rest of the industry, reflecting the early progress of our transformation and the success we are having in winning new business. We continue to win meaningful business in the national account space and signed an incremental $200 million of net new business in the quarter, which totals more than $1.5 billion of net new contracted business since the start of the pandemic.

And it seems not unlikely that Sysco will gain further market shares in the years to come. As one of the major players in the industry, it seems likely that Sysco will not only survive the current pandemic and recession but might take market shares from weaker competitors and companies that won’t survive the following quarters or years. Currently, Sysco has a market share of 16% in the United States and the company serves about 50% of the independent restaurants that exist today in the United States.

But Sysco also has a competitive advantage (and at least a narrow moat). First of all, we can mention the different brand names, which can lead to an economic moat for a business.

(Source: Sysco CAGYN 2020 Presentation)

And I already pointed out in my last article that it is not so much the brand names, which are generating the economic moat, but rather the cost advantages that result from Sysco’s distribution network and the company’s scale. Compared to its competitors, Sysco is profiting from lower distribution costs: once a distribution network with distribution facilities and the vehicles with the distribution routes are in place, every additional customer is adding additional revenue, but only little additional costs. This is increasing margins, profitability and the bottom line. And especially for new competitors, it can be difficult to match the prices Sysco can offer due to the lower costs the company has.

Balance Sheet

Without doubt, we are dealing with a solid business. Nevertheless, Sysco is facing some challenges right now – and aside from the above-mentioned challenges, the balance sheet is also not perfect. On December 26, 2020, Sysco had $1,366 million in short-term debt as well as $12,463 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. When compared to total equity of $1,427 million we get a D/E ratio of almost 10 – a number that should make us rather uneasy about investing in Sysco. But we also have to point out that Sysco had $5,767 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which would be enough to repay about 40% of the outstanding debt.

And we can not only compare the outstanding debt to the shareholder’s equity: it makes more sense to compare it to the amount of cash the business can generate in order to repay the debt. We can either use the operating income or the free cash flow as both numbers are showing the ability of Sysco to generate cash. When subtracting the cash from the total debt, $8,062 million in debt remains on the balance sheet. In fiscal 2020, the operating income was $750 million, and it would therefore take more than 10 years to repay the outstanding debt. But fiscal 2020 numbers might not be representative (due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the negative effects): When using the operating income of fiscal 2019 or fiscal 2018 instead (and we can assume that Sysco will return to pre-crisis levels), it would take about 3.5 times operating income to repay the outstanding debt, which seems acceptable.

In March 2021, Sysco also announced that it had reduced the outstanding debt by a total of $1.1 billion:

On March 9, the company repaid the remaining $700 million in outstanding borrowings under its long-term revolving credit facility that expires on June 28, 2024. In addition, on March 10, Sysco’s United Kingdom-based subsidiary, Brake Bros Limited, repaid £300 million of its £600 million in aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding under its commercial paper program, equating to approximately $417 million in debt reduction.

Sysco’s balance sheet is certainly not perfect, but we should not be worried about liquidity and solvency. However, if Sysco won’t be able to return to pre-crisis levels in the foreseeable future, the high debt levels could be a problem.

Dividend

Another important aspect for investors could be the dividend. Sysco is a dividend aristocrat and has been paying a dividend since 1972. In most years, Sysco also increased its dividend, but now Sysco could keep its dividend only stable at $0.45 for six quarters in a row.

Sysco still has time to increase the dividend in one of the next two quarters to keep its status as dividend aristocrat. But considering the extremely high payout ratio, I don’t know if a dividend increase is a good idea. And as the balance sheet is also not perfect, Sysco should maybe preserve its capital right now. Considering that Sysco could not be profitable in the last four quarters or in fiscal 2020, it doesn’t make much sense to calculate a payout ratio using the company’s earnings. Instead, we can look at the amount Sysco had to pay in dividends ($856 million) and compare it to the free cash flow ($898 million) – this would lead to a payout ratio of 95.3%.

I think Sysco can keep the dividend stable at this point as the business will improve again, but a dividend raise is probably not the right step to preserve capital.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at simple valuation metrics, Sysco seems to be rather expensive. Right now, Sysco is trading for the highest price-sales ratio in over two decades, but the current sales numbers are rather an outlier, and we can expect higher sales in the years to come. While the current P/E ratio is not a realistic number, we can look at the price-to-free-cash-flow, which is probably the best metric to value a business. Right now, Sysco is trading for a P/FCF ratio of 32, which seems rather expensive. We can point out that Sysco was also trading for rather high multiples in the last decade, which makes the current valuation seem in line with past multiples.

Data by YCharts

One can call the picture of these simple valuation metrics rather mixed – in my opinion, Sysco is expensive at this point. We can also use a discounted cash flow analysis to determine a fair value for the stock. In my last article, I calculated an intrinsic value of $62.19 for Sysco making the stock overvalued at this point. I assumed 6% growth for the years to come and 5% growth till perpetuity. I would still consider 6% growth being a realistic number, which is not only in line with past growth rates, but also seems to be realistic for the future. Revenue can grow about 5% annually and share buybacks might add another 1% to the bottom line. For margins, we can expect stability leading to about 6% growth for the bottom line. But this time we can be a little more optimistic and also assume 6% growth till perpetuity and while we can assume a similar free cash flow in 2022 as in fiscal 2019, I would be a little cautious for fiscal 2021 and calculate with a similar free cash flow as in the last four quarters. Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate) would lead to an intrinsic value of $78.78 and the stock would still be a bit overvalued at this point. However, I consider these assumptions rather optimistic.

Conclusion

I still believe that Sysco is a high-quality business that will overcome the challenges due to COVID-19 and maybe come out stronger on the other side. But I also think that the stock price is not reflecting the fundamental business and that Sysco is overvalued at this point.