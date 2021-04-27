Photo by valiantsin suprunovich/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Leju Holdings (Real Estate Services) (NYSE:NYSE:LEJU) back in December of last year when we stated that gains were only getting started. The reason for our bullishness at the time was the fact that LEJU was reporting sound profitability numbers and the balance sheet was going from strength to strength. Fast forward just over four months, though, and shares find themselves down over 10% in value since we penned that piece. Suffice it to say, our timing was wrong and we take 100% responsibility for this.

Our long-term pretense, though, has not changed for reasons we will get into. In that December article, our reasoning for being interested in LEJU was the fact that it was a low-priced stock, was optionable and we believed shares had significant downside support. This kind of set-up is perfect for consistent covered call writing, especially if shares were to trade in a rangebound manner. Obviously, we were wrong in the short-term. We believe, though, that the downturn over the past few months will finally come to an end. In fact, the bottom may already be in here.

If we look at the daily chart, we can see that shares of LEJU had been caught in a trading range predominantly below $2 a share between July 2017 and July 2020 (3 Years). Then we finally got a breakout back in July of last year when news broke of E-House (Real estate firm) purchasing a 56%+ stake in the company in order to build an online platform together with Alibaba (BABA). Breakouts invariably mean that a new trading range has begun. Furthermore, we see no evidence that this move was indeed a false breakout. The reason being is that shares have firmly remained above $2 a share since the breakout. In fact, there are strong possibilities that we have bottomed here as shares are once more trading above their 10-day moving average.

A company's technicals, though, are only one side of the equation. If indeed shares can manage to bounce back up to the upper part of their new trading range ($3.50+), we should be seeing evidence of the sound technicals in the financials.

Management recently reported Q4 and annual numbers which were very impressive when compared to previous years. Top-line sales of $719.5 million, EBIT of $24.1 million and net income of $19.3 million were all up compared to 2019 corresponding numbers and were also the best numbers we have seen in the company's history. It wasn't just the income statement which reported encouraging trends. Shareholder equity grew by over $42 million on the balance sheet and operating cash-flow grew by $88 million in the fiscal year.

This elevated amount of cash-flow resulted in a significant increase in the company's cash balance at the end of 2020. At the end of LEJU's latest fiscal year, cash and cash equivalents came in at just under $286 million. Suffice it to say, LEJU's current cash balance is now on a par with the market-cap of the firm ($287 million). This significantly reduces downside risk in our opinion.

While some investors may state that holding this amount of cash means the company is not taking enough risk, we would beg to differ here. Although profitability can undoubtedly improve, LEJU's assets returned 3.31% in fiscal 2020 and its equity returned 7%. A very large cash-balance means that it becomes much more difficult to see write-downs on the balance sheet. Furthermore, if indeed future earnings growth did not pan out as expected, excess cash means the company would not have to dilute, borrow or sell some of its assets in order to raise funds. All of this ties in to LEJU's limited downside risk argument.

What we did learn, though, from trading covered calls in LEJU is that its options are not very liquid. Therefore, the right course of action, in our opinion, when there is a clear absence of liquidity, is to just hold shares or to sell a long-dated call in order to keep trading to a minimum. We have learned that when there is an absence of tight bid/ask spreads, we end up giving up profits because we do not get good fills. Selling a long-dated covered call is more of an investors approach and is well suited to a stock such as LEJU.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, although shares remain well down from their recent February highs, we believe shares have most likely bottomed and should resume upward movement once more. Considering the technicals discussed above, along with the ultra-low valuation, increasing profitability and a growing cash-balance, we believe it is only a matter of time before the market finally prices shares higher here. We look forward to continued coverage.