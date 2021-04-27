Carrefour: An Improved Performance In 2020, And An Even Stronger Guidance For 2021

Photo by lcva2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) (OTCPK:CRERF) is a French hypermarket chain which has been facing a few tough years with low profitability and ongoing issues. Fortunately 2020 was much better as the retailer benefited from the COVID-pandemic which changed the behaviour of the consumers. This doesn’t mean the company is out of the woods yet, and the risks remain.

I would strongly recommend trading in Carrefour stock using the Euronext Paris listing which is by far more liquid than any of the secondary listings elsewhere. The ticker symbol in Paris is CA, and with an average daily volume north of 2.5 million shares per day, there’s very little doubt the Paris listing is the most attractive listing to trade in Carrefour stock. Additionally, there are options available on the French listing.

Thanks to hoarding consumers, 2020 was quite decent for Carrefour

While Carrefour’s revenue decreased, its margins actually improved. As you can see on the image below, the total revenue of Carrefour decreased by about 2.3% to 70.7B EUR and after taking all other elements (other revenue mainly related to financing fees and commissions and the cost of the loyalty program) into account, the total revenue came in about 2.7% lower at 72.15B EUR. Hardly a disaster as its COGS decreased by 2.3% and its SG&A expenses decreased by 5.1%. The combination of both actually resulted in Carrefour generating a 74M EUR increase in its recurring operating income, an increase of 3.6%.

I was unable to find if the reduced SG&A expenses are sustainable or if there was for instance a government subsidy involved. For the time being, I’ll operate under the assumption there was no government wage subsidy involved.

You also clearly see the reported operating income was boosted by 57% due t a substantial decrease in the non-recurring expenses which fell from 1.03B EUR to just under 500M EUR. According to the footnotes to the financial statements, this was predominantly related to impairment charges and restructuring expenses and as Carrefour is now well-advanced in its restructuring efforts it’s not really a surprise to see these expenses trending down.

While the operating income increased, the bottom line shows a much worse result as the reported net income came in at just 831M EUR of which just 641M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Carrefour (and 190M EUR was attributable to non-controlling interests). The main issue here is the fact that certain discontinued operations boosted the 2019 results, but had virtually no impact on the 2020 results anymore. The sale of Carrefour China to the Suning.com group was completed in September 2019 and created a one-time capital gain which artificially boosted the reported net income in 2019.

Rather than focusing on the 641M EUR net income (which includes some non-cash impairment charges), I think the cash flow statements of Carrefour are more important as those will provide a better insight in how the company is actually performing.

The reported operating cash flow (above) was approximately 3.4B EUR. However, we still need to deduct some financing cash flows (interest and lease payments, as well as payments to non-controlling interests) from the reported operating cash flow.

After doing so, the adjusted operating cash flow generated by the Carrefour Group in 2020 was approximately 1.33B lower, at 2.07B EUR.

With a total capex of approximately 1.5B EUR, Carrefour generated a total free cash flow result of just under 600M EUR in 2020. Divided by 817.6 million shares outstanding, Carrefour generated a free cash flow result of approximately 70 cents per share.

The company isn’t out of the woods yet, as it will be looking to confirm the performance in 2021

That means the company is trading at a free cash flow yield of less than 5% which wouldn’t make Carrefour interesting at all. Not in the least because 2020 was an exceptionally good year for most competitors which expect 2021 to be weaker than 2020.

But Carrefour is in a special situation. While those competitors are just in a ‘business as usual’ scenario, Carrefour is wrapping up a substantial restructuring program: the hypermarket chain wants to reduce its footprint and has been selling assets (or terminating leases) while it also wants to simplify its product offerings: the assortments have decreased by 15% making inventory management easier.

All eyes will now be on the 2021-2023 plan as Carrefour has identified additional cost savings:

So Carrefour’s future cash flow increases are expected to come from additional cost savings, and a large chunk of those cost savings should be seen in 2021 as Carrefour is guiding for a free cash flow result of in excess of 1B EUR from this year on. That’s doable considering the updated capex guidance of 1.5-1.7B EUR is just marginally higher than the 2020 capex expenses. And fully realizing a cost saving of 2.4B EUR on a pre-tax basis by 2023 could have a positive after-tax contribution of in excess of 1.5B EUR in which case the adjusted free cash flow in 2023 could actually come in at close to 1.8-2B EUR.

Carrefour also wanted to sell 300M EUR in real estate assets and this will likely help to fund a 500M EUR share buyback.

The future looks bright based on the outlook but this also is the main risk for Carrefour investors. The ongoing restructuring plan has to succeed for Carrefour to further boost its margins and free cash flows. In order to effectively achieve the projected cash flows, Carrefour will have to continue its rigorous cost control programs.

The Q1 update confirms Carrefour is on the right track

Although Carrefour does not provide detailed financial results on a quarterly basis, there were a few elements mentioned in the trading update which seem to confirm Carrefour is on track to meet its guidance.

While the like for like revenue growth of approximately 4.2% is excellent but unfortunately Carrefour didn't provide any updates on its cost savings program so we'll have to wait for the H1 results (which will contain detailed financial statements) to see if Carrefour was in deed able to cut costs again.

There was however one interesting element that should make it easier for Carrefour to meet its 2023 targets as the company now still expects to close the previously announced Brazil acquisition in 2022. Carrefour hasn't provided any details on the current EBITDA of Grupo BIG but it estimates that it will add about 260M EUR to the consolidated EBITDA including the synergy benefits and economies of scale that will be unlocked by combining BIG with Carrefour's existing operations in Brazil. Those synergies likely are the only reason why Carrefour pursued this acquisition and why it was able to acquire BIG at just 4 times its post-synergy EBITDA. Carrefour estimates it needs three years to unlock all the synergies, so we will likely have to wait until 2025-2026 to see them pop up in the financial results.

Investment thesis

Anyone who just quickly glances at Carrefour’s annual report likely wouldn’t consider investing. With a free cash flow yield of less than 5%, the hypermarket chain indeed doesn’t look very appealing despite having a relatively robust balance sheet with just 3B EUR in net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities). The entire investment thesis and attractiveness of Carrefour as an investment story depends on effectively cutting the operating expenses by an additional 2.4B EUR by 2023. The company seems to be pretty confident in its future as it is working on a 500M EUR share buyback program which it wants to complete before the end of this year. At the current share price, this would allow Carrefour to repurchase just over 30 million shares, reducing the share count to less than 790M shares. This, in combination with an improving autonomous performance, should drive the per-share metrics in 2022 and beyond.

This year will be a first test and I’m looking forward to seeing if Carrefour can keep its promise to generate 1B EUR in free cash flow this year. If the company can meet the guidance, the current market capitalization of less than 13B EUR could be quite attractive, but for now, I’m on the sidelines. Should the volatility levels pick up again I could consider writing some out of the money put options, but I have no immediate plans to do so.

