eBasic Facts: China's Automotive Market

China's vehicle market is almost 50% larger than that of the EU or the US. The market is no longer growing, peaking in 2017 at 28.8 million vehicles. This reflects wider economic trends, as China's working age population is shrinking, migration has slowed to a trickle, and urbanization and infrastructure expansion is complete. Still, 2019 saw sales of 21.4 million passenger vehicles, and another 4.3 million commercial vehicles; 2020 was down slightly, to 20.2 million passenger and 5.1 million commercial vehicles. Sales are highly seasonal, with the sales peak months – January, March, November and December – almost twice those of the slowest month of July. So far we only have data through March for 2021. Finally, sales are now dominated by replacement demand, and expansion of the NEV market requires purchasers to switch from gasoline and diesel vehicles.

Definitions: In Chinese usage, NEVs, new energy vehicles, are EVs, pure battery electric vehicles; PHEVs or plug-in hybrid vehicles that can travel at least 50 km in battery mode; and FCEVs, fuel cell electric vehicles. FCEVs are an extremely small segment. I focus on EVs, 93% of the NEV market.

OK, data caveats complete! One further caveat: I ignore the commercial vehicle market. For individual firms, such as BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), that's inappropriate. For examples, see SA articles by Michael Fitzsimmons, "BYD Continues Making Huge Progress In Electric Buses..." and Nick Cox, "Bus And Truck Divisions Give BYD Auto Further Traction...". Total commercial vehicle EV sales are small, by my count 426 units in March 2021, spread across 62 models, ranging from vans to large buses.

Who buys an EV, and why?

An Example

Mr. Xiao is a businessman living in a suburb of Hangzhou, a "mid-size" city (only 10 million people!). He needs a vehicle to visit customers throughout the metropolitan area, rather than commuting. So what does his decision look like?

Hangzhou, like many large cities anywhere, suffers from road congestion; traffic on average moves at under 25 mph. The city also has periodic heavy fog, which slows traffic even more. So following the lead of Shanghai and Beijing, on March 1st Hangzhou began restricting entry into a "red zone" bounded by the ring road that circles the main city, with even greater restrictions for entering the city center "blue" zone. Access during the workday now requires an "A" license plate.

So how to get an "A" plate? — there are 3 ways.

Enter the license plate lottery. The most recent one had 998,720 applicants for 5,333 plates. That's a 0.53% shot at winning, not an option for Mr. Xiao. Buy a plate at auction. As of February 25, the going rate had hit RMB51,000 for a private purchaser (and over RMB 69,000 for a corporate "danwei" purchaser). The following is from a March 25th news report on auction prices, giving the time, most recent winning bid, current bid, and information on active participants. That's US$7,700 for Mr. Xiao, and $10,500 for a company car. Buy an EV. That automatically gives him an "A" plate at no surcharge. In addition, non-premium EVs qualify for a government subsidy of RMB 13,000-18,000 depending on range. (The Tesla Model Y is too expensive to qualify.) Add that to the surcharge needed to buy a license plate, and the gap between a gasoline car and a 200-mile-range EV is RMB 68,000 or US$10,300 at the March 31, 2021 exchange rate.

Not surprisingly, Mr. Xiao has an EV on order. The icing on the cake is that gasoline is very costly; given the number of miles he drives every day, he expects to save another US$4,500 in fuel per year. Of course not everyone drives enough for operational costs to matter. Furthermore, he's part of the privileged group who have a parking spot with access to electricity for overnight charging. He represents the favorable extreme, but there are many such well-off suburbanites, and so far few have an EV. So he represents a "conquest sale" rather than a repeat customer.

Local dealers report a surge in EV sales, with demand up 30% in the West Lake suburbs, and one dealer focused on new energy vehicles (plug-ins, including pure and range-extended electric vehicles) reporting sales surging from 30-40 a month to 60-70 a month.

Source: Mar 2, 2021. 小客车"区域指标"来了,杭州限牌限行新规实施_汽车_中国网 (china.com.cn).

Government and Business Purchasers

The government has just announced a new policy to push energy-efficient vehicle purchases in 3rd- and 4th-tier cities in select provinces between March and December 2021. (Given the scale of China's urbanization, a "small" city is one with only 1 million people. Some 70 cities in China have over 1 million registered vehicles.) This represents an expansion in both geography and duration from the previous such campaign. (As noted above in the Hangzhou example, official and large business purchasers in Tier I and Tier II cities already have incentives to purchase EVs.) The new policy provides some detail, unlike the central government's policy for the industry, which is filled with abstract goals. In particular, it mentions 18 firms with models in the A00 minicar, A0 subcompact and A compact car bracket. The list is headed by 7 models from BYD, 6 models from GM Wuling, and smaller numbers of models from Geely, SAIC, Changan, Chery, and a long list of others. Some 52 plug-in models are mentioned, including models from small regional producers that may not yet be in production.

More on the competitive landscape below, but no models from Tesla, XPeng (XPEV), or NIO (NIO) make it to the list.

In short, the central government is trying to encourage energy efficiency in many ways, but to date policy backed by subsidies has had the greatest impact, and NEV sales are almost exclusively in China's largest cities. Don't read too much into this initiative, detailed March 31, 2021 by auto.gasgoo.com, 新一轮新能源汽车下已启动 共18家车企50余款车型参与, gives no mention of funding. At any given time, each Ministry in Beijing has a campaign or two underway. Some are trial balloons, or pet projects of a senior official. They garner a bit of attention, and then fade away. Others pick up a change already occurring, so "succeed" in achieving their goals. For those familiar with those sorts of campaigns in China, this one is hortatory in nature, with no mention of either carrots or sticks. Indeed, from the context it's clear that the previous campaign pushing NEV sales did nothing. We won't know until mid-summer, with a half-year of sales data available, whether this is yet one more feel-good policy pronouncement, or actually will have teeth to it. In China's regions, local government is a big market, and it's possible that alongside the formal policy there's a mandate that local officials report results. But for now, EVs are a creature of indirect subsidies in China's largest cities, and local governments aren't rich.

Subsidies Won't Last

The bureaucrats in Beijing are pushing EV sales, but they're the ones in the Ministry of Industry. To get money, they have to go to the hard-nosed types in the Ministry of Finance. For 2021, subsidies were cut 20%. For 2022, they're to be cut an additional 30%, or by half from 2020 levels. They're scheduled to be eliminated in 2023, but that termination date has already been extended twice. Still, the direction is clear: the more successful carmakers are in selling EVs, the more costly subsidies become. The more EVs sold, the harder politically to make the argument that EVs are an infant industry in need of subsidies, which primarily go to better-off urban consumers.

Within 3 years there will be no central government subsidies. The same is true of a wide and varying set of province-level subsidies, which have a "buy local" focus. (During the pandemic, for example, the hard-hit city of Wuhan put on a temporary 元3,000 subsidy – Honda is the largest local employer in manufacturing. Of course, Beijing has been promising to rein those in for years, without success. All of China's premiers are former provincial-level leaders. So when the Mayor of Shanghai or the Governor of Hubei (where Wuhan is) calls Beijing, exceptions get made. But again, local subsidies are costly, and will also get axed. Large cities can also use indirect policies, such as forcing government bureaus and taxi companies to purchase local or (buses in Shenzhen) to purchase EVs.

What about Hangzhou's license plate rules? Their stated purpose is to limit congestion. Unless EV sales fizzle, congestion will get worse, and the special treatment of EVs will end. With Shanghai alone accounting for about 20% of EV sales, that will have a major impact on the market. (The latest Chinese "Blue Book" on NEVs contains case studies of 7 cities, which I don't detail here.)

Lessons for Investors from who buys vehicles

It's a formative period for EV sales in China, but sales are currently driven by subsidies, which even in a large second-tier city can surpass $10,000. That should make investors chary to project recent sales growth out more than a year or two.

Seasonality

This graph says it all. Data from sg-auto.com.cn.

New Model Effect

The economics literature finds that in the US market prices drop 9% per annum, or 25% over 3 years. (See my blog post on the automotive model cycle.) The media in China frequently comments on the new model effect. Ditto Japan, where car companies launch a constant stream of limited-edition spiffs to keep in the news cycle. (I'm a former member of the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan.)

My bias is to believe knowledgeable observers.

How about evidence?

I tried several "cuts" at data. My model-level sales database for EVs and PHEVs currently covers Sep 2020 - Mar 2021. Of the 3 new PHEVs since September, 2 sold over 1,000 in March. At the opposite end, the 2 top-sellers in September now sell less than half as many vehicles. Among EVs, 9 of the top 30, selling over 1,000 units, are new, including 4 in the top 20. At the other end, 6 of the top 20 in September have seen sales fall by over 50%.

I also scanned the front page of a number of Chinese car sites. Tesla appears in stories about the person who climbed on top of a car on display at the Shanghai Auto Show, and vehicle fires; the Hongguang appears with news of the cabriolet, and the start of exports. But these pages are dominated by models introduced in the last month, or on display at auto shows. Neither the Model Y nor the Hongguang are news. This is at most suggestive, as I did not try to classify stories.

Like the US or the German markets, there are a plethora of car shopping sites and car blogs. Unless there's a problem, older models don't appear. Anyone doing a systematic search will quickly find a list of comparable models, with comparisons of specs and links to evaluations by automotive journalists. Overall, however, what I find is consistent with a new model effect, even if I can't at present quantify it for China's NEV market.

The Competitive Landscape

The domestic EV market is far more competitive than implied by the focus on firms publicly traded on international markets. There are lots of players. Monthly sales lists are volatile, with models showing up for a few months, then disappearing. Additional players are poised to enter, with the cellphone giant Xiaomi (OTC:XIACF) pledging US$10 billion for NEVs, and Apple hovering in the background. Numerous largely-unknown Chinese NEV ventures are also beginning production, and incumbent firms are adding models at a rapid pace.

So here are the details.

Current Players: Firms

The website auto.gasgoo.com lists sales by model on the Chinese-language side of its website. I compiled a list of both firms and models, and checked two other listings (on dev1.com, biz.touchev.com and www.pcauto.com.cn). I still have a few models to add to the list, but none sell in volume.

First, the players. Note that the similar names appear multiple places, due to a complex set of joint ventures. VW has 50:50 JVs with FAW (First Auto Works, set up initially as a Soviet foreign aid project in the 1950s), SAIC (Shanghai Auto) and a venture whose Chinese partner failed and is now mostly owned by VW, called VW Anhui. SAIC in turn has a 50:50 joint venture with GM (Buick and Chevy brands) and a stake alongside GM in Wuling, though GM has the largest stake and appears to call the shots. But SAIC also has its own operations, under the old Roewe and MG brands and the new EV-only Maxus brand. Oh, and that's ignoring that Audi is part of VW. While VW can try to coordinate product lines across ventures, they can't undermine any of them, and SAIC definitely views FAW as a competitor.

So here's the list, to which I can easily add a couple companies that have no sales in March, but may still be in business.

1. 长城汽车 Great Wall 16. 上汽大通 SAIC Maxus 31. 广汽传祺 GAC Trumpchi 2. 长安汽车 Changan 17. 上汽乘用车 SAIC 32. 东风悦达起亚 Dongfeng Kia 3. 云度新能源 Yundu 18. 奇瑞汽车 Chery 33. 东风小康 Dongfeng Sokon 4. 一汽红旗 FAW Hongqi 19. 零跑汽车 Leap 34. 东风启辰 Dongfeng Venucia (Nissan) 5. 一汽丰田 FAW Toyota 20. 理想汽车 Li Xiang 35. 东风柳汽 Dongfeng Liuzhou 6. 一汽大众 FAW VW 21. 雷丁 Levdeo 36. 东风本田 Dongfeng Honda 7. 一汽奔腾 FAW Bestune 22. 江淮汽车 NIO 37. 大众（安徽) VW Anhui 8. 小鹏 XPeng 23. 吉麦新能源 Jimai New Energy 38. 比亚迪戴姆勒 (腾势) BYD Mercedes (Denza) 9. 威马汽车 Weltmeister 24. 吉利汽车 Geely 39. 四川野马汽车 Yema (Mustang) Motors 10. 特斯拉汽车 Tesla 25. 华晨宝马 BMW 40. 北汽新能源 BAIC New Energy 11. 四川汽车 Sichuan Auto 26. 合众新能源 Hozon 41. 北汽麦格纳 BAIC Magna ARCFOX 12. 神龙汽车 Dongfeng PSA 27. 海马轿车 FAW Haima 42. 北京现代 BAIC Hyundai 13. 上汽通用五菱 Wuling 28. 国机智骏 Zedriv 43. 北京奔驰 BAIC Mercedes 14. 上汽通用 SGM 29. 广汽新能源 GAC New Energy 44. 爱驰汽车 Aiways 15. 上汽大众 SVW 30. 广汽丰田 GAC Toyota 45. 重庆金康赛力斯汽车 Seres 46. 江铃集团新能源 JMEV Auto 47. 枫叶汽车 Maple Auto 48. and Xiaomi is coming...

That's right, not including small truck and EV bus firms, at least 47 companies are making EVs – and February saw sales of 22,000 commercial vehicle EVs.

Some of the firms are very small, focused on NEVs but currently selling under 100 units a month, and under the radar of global investors. A few will ramp up production over the next several months, and gain visibility. Some are larger firms such as Changan that have only just started making EVs. It's a dynamic market. And while the EV market is large, it's not that large. It's likely that 10 or more on the list won't be around come 2023.

Current Players: Models

Using the same source, I've compiled a list of "pure" EVs and plug-in hybrid PHEVs with sales in March 2021. (There are also fuel cell vehicles; sales are too small to matter in the passenger vehicle segment.) My data are almost certainly an undercount among models selling only a few units a month, and at least some new models show up with a month or two delay. But it's a starting point, and errors are for models with few sales.

So what do I find?

First, I was able to quickly locate sales data for 103 EV models and 23 PHEVs. Of the EVs, 12 recorded 12 or few sales in March 2021. On the other hand, 28 recorded no sales in September 2020; they're new to the market. Those include the Tesla Model Y, the Honda CR-V PHEV and the VW ID.4, while the industry's best-selling model, the Hongguang MINI, launched in July 2020. Only 32 EV models sold over 1,000 units in March, with total EV sales slightly down from December.

Another way to cut the data is to ask about the share accounted for by the top 10 firms. That ranges from 57%-60% this year. In contrast, the 50 models at the bottom only accounted for 13% in March. There are a lot of small players that, as of today, are insignificant in the wider market, but may not remain that way.

Finally, how about continuity? Of the top 20 EVs in September 2020, 9 are no longer in the top in March. As argued above, new models fade. Don't count on those in the top 20 today, including models from Wuling, Tesla, XPeng, NIO and Weltmeister to still be there a year from now.

One last observation is sales by market segment. This table is the clearest. The segment classification for the overall data for March is from the China Passenger Car Association, which uses a different data source and slightly different classifications. So it doesn't perfectly match my model-level data. However, it does provide a sense of the overall magnitude of each segment. As can be seen, EVs account for almost all of the A00 segment, are about 1/4 of the A0 segment, and around 10% of the B segment and the midsized SUV segments.

Segment March Model Count EV Sales March 2021 Overall March Sales Sedans 45 126,932 870,000 A00 14 64,189 61,000 A0 5 9,515 39,000 A 21 17,021 449,000 B 4 38,251 245,000 C 1 7,956 76,000 SUVs 58 50,331 875,000 Small SUV 20 7,314 119,000 Compact SUV 15 15,148 495,000 Midsized SUV 15 19,018 155,000 Large SUV 4 7,588 No Data MPV 4 1,263 106,000 Total Pure EVs 103 177,263 N/A PHEVs 22 14,978 N/A Total NEVs 125 192,241 1,754,000

To get a better sense of why this segmentation matters, let's look at the models that sold over 1,000 units in February 2021. Sorry, but I'm NOT going to try to translate model names.

Subclass Firm Model Feb-21 Jan-21 Dec-20 A00 SAIC GM Wuling 宏光MINI EV 20167 36762 32097 B Tesla Model 3 13688 13843 23804 Midsized SUV Tesla Model Y 4630 1641 0 A00 Great Wall 欧拉黑猫 4561 6090 10010 C BYD 汉EV 4100 9298 9007 A00 Changan 奔奔EV 3240 2610 1728 A GAC AION S 2724 6092 5397 Mid+ SUV Li Xiang 理想ONE 2300 5379 6126 Compact SUV SAIC 荣威eRX5 2279 3779 3445 Midsized SUV NIO 蔚来ES6 2216 2720 2493 Midsized SUV NIO 蔚来EC6 2035 2845 2505 Small SUV Hozon 哪吒V 2002 2076 1696 A SAIC 荣威ei6 1639 1004 1122 A0 Chery 奇瑞eQ 1591 6316 7074 A0 Great Wall 欧拉好猫 1534 2081 2016 C Huachen BMW 宝马5系 PHEV 1450 2518 1793 B XPeng 小鹏P7 1409 3710 3691 Mid+ SUV NIO 蔚来ES8 1327 1660 2009 A00 Great Wall 欧拉白猫 1279 2089 719 Midsized SUV Huachen BMW 宝马iX3 1216 1053 857 Compact SUV BYD 比亚迪D1 1166 1002 1000 A BYD 秦EV 1133 1514 3713 Compact SUV Dongfeng Honda CR-V PHEV 1018 1107 0

What we see here are 3 models in the A00 segment, 2 models in the A0 segment, and so on. Not only is the overall market segmented, but that segmentation is reflected in the "top sales" ranks. The biggest 3 segments are the A00 segment led by Wuling, the B segment led by Tesla, and the Midsize SUV segment led by Tesla. All face direct competitors among the top EV sellers and, except for the MPV segment, all segments have at least one model represented.

As expected, NEV sales remain a single-digit share of most vehicle segments. There are two exceptions: luxury "C" class SUVs, where there are few models and few sales, and the A00 minicar segment. I return to that later.

From: sg-auto.com. The dark bottom slice and the two above it are, respectively, the A00, A and B sedan segments, by month from January 2020 through January 2021. Small-vehicle segments dominate the market.

A future article will analyze the success of GM's Hongguang model, and contrast GM's strategy with those of BYD and Tesla. As a teaser, here's a photo that conveys just how small China's minicars are.

The Hongguang Mini EV.

Churn Among Top Players

Here is one more cut: firms in the "Top 20" EV category in one or more of the 4 months from Dec 2020 through March 2021. There's lots of overlap, with #21-25 and #27-28 having been in the Top 20 in one or more previous months. But there are also models ranked #38 and #46 out of the 103 models in my pure EV list.

In addition, 2 PHEVs would have been in the Top 20 in February, 1 additional model in January and 2 additional models in December. I left them off as I am focusing on pure EVs, and some – but not all – PHEVs are at the cutoff of 50 kms range in battery model.

Again, my apologies for not translating model names, but my focus is turnover among top sellers, not individual models. I've not taken this analysis back to September; turnover would be greater. This shorter timeframe suffices to make my point.

Sales Turnover Among Top 20 Pure EV Models

Mar rank Firm Model Mar 2021 sales Feb 2021 sales Jan 2021 sales Dec 2021 sales 1 GM Wuling 宏光MINI EV 39745 20167 36762 32097 2 Tesla Model 3 25352 13688 13843 23804 3 Tesla Model Y 10151 4630 1641 0 4 Changan 欧拉黑猫 8527 4561 6090 10010 5 BYE 汉EV 7956 4100 9298 9007 6 GAC 祺 AION S 5738 2724 6092 5397 7 Chery 奇瑞eQ 5310 1591 6316 7074 8 Li Xiang 理想ONE 4900 2300 5379 6126 9 Changan 奔奔EV 4076 3240 2610 1728 10 Hozon 哪吒V 3206 2002 2076 1696 11 NIO 蔚来ES6 3152 2216 2720 2493 12 SAIC 荣威eRX5 2973 2279 3779 3445 13 XPeng 小鹏P7 2855 1409 3710 3691 14 Leap 零跑T03 2827 371 1637 2981 15 BYD 比亚迪D1 2796 1166 1002 1000 16 NIO 蔚来EC6 2576 2035 2845 2505 17 BYD 秦PLUS DM 2509 347 106 0 18 SAIC 科莱威 2486 13 5176 2213 19 Weltmeister 威马EX5 2482 992 2014 2588 20 Great Wall 欧拉白猫 2406 1279 2089 719 21 XPeng 小鹏G3 2247 814 2305 2729 22 Great Wall 欧拉好猫 2116 1534 2081 2016 23 SAIC 荣威Ei5 2035 970 1581 3895 24 SAIC 荣威ei6 1745 1639 1004 1122 25 BYD 秦EV 1663 1133 1514 3713 27 JAC 来ES8 1529 1327 1660 2009 28 BMW 宝马iX3 1313 1216 1053 857 38 SAIC 名爵EZS 852 417 713 4303 46 GM Wuling 宝骏E100 534 217 478 3651

Takeaways for Investors

Because they're accessible, investors have focused on a handful of players in the Chinese EV market. There are many, many more. Sales continue to be driven by subsidies, and subsidies won't last. Today's top sellers exhibit a strong "new model" effect. Furthermore, of the firms that show up in February's top sellers, only BYD is 3 of the 10 major passenger vehicle market segments. All face a competitor or two, even within this limited subset.

To reiterate, short-run data provide a poor guide to which models and firms will be doing well a year from now. Above all, there are a lot of firms and models in a very small market, and only some have gone through an IPO or raised capital.

Finally, only 2 firms currently sell models in 6 different segments, BYD with 12 models, and SAIC with 7 models. VW is in 5 segments, and GM, Hyundai, Chery and GAC (Guangdong Auto) are in 3. All have large distribution networks and the engineering capacity to churn out additional models, both critical to future expansion. VW and Hyundai do not yet have significant sales, and Toyota and Honda are just starting to roll out EVs. While Tesla is doing well, their next product launch will be a pickup truck, a very small segment in China. They and the other new ventures (Levdeo, NIO, XPeng, Hozon, Leap) face great challenges, as they need to both expand their segment range, keep new models rolling out, and expand their sales and service networks.

Finally, for a wider take on the Chinese auto industry, see Chap 5 in Smitka and Warrian (2017), A Profile of the Global Auto Industry: Innovation and Dynamics, Business Expert Press. It's an inexpensive eBook.