'The SEC Will Ban Bitcoin' And Other Common Misconceptions

Photo by pinglabel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After reviewing some of the comments on articles related to bitcoin, it is clear that there is significant need for an 'intermediate level' review of bitcoin, addressing some commonly held misconceptions. Bitcoin, and the broader cryptocurrency community, has evolved significantly since 2017. The pace of bitcoin related innovations may be leaving some people with a casual interest behind, something we will attempt to address here.

This is not a beginner's guide to bitcoin, explaining how it works. For that, we recommend this YouTube video. For a broader discussion of our views on why bitcoin is rising in value, or what the excitement is all about, we recommend starting with this article.

You own bitcoin

If you invested in bitcoin through an ETF such as Grayscale (OTC:GBTC) or a platform such as Gemini, you do not actually own any bitcoin. Many people refer to this phenomenon as "not your wallet, not your coins." It has a lot to do with what the blockchain actually is.

Bitcoin without the blockchain is the same as paper gold, though 'paper gold' instruments are common in finance and serve legitimate purposes. The power of the blockchain rests upon the combination of public and private keys. As long as you retain your private key, whether it be stored digitally or written down on pen and paper inside of a safe, no one can take your bitcoins. Even if you destroyed the devices that hold your wallet software/data, your bitcoins would still be safe because the entire bitcoin network retains the record (i.e. the blockchain).

To make bitcoin more user-friendly, many firms (such as Gemini) offer wallet hosting. This is the same as a brokerage holding your stocks, which essentially reverses the blockchain. A brokerage/exchange is holding bitcoin on your behalf. This is a trade off. These platforms trade wallet sovereignty for the ability to execute trades in their own exchange at a much lower costs than signaling them out to the network, facilitating a P2P transaction.

Other firms, such as Coinbase (COIN) are offering software that lets users self-host "non-custodial" wallets. This returns control over the wallet to the user, allowing them to directly own the coins. These types of systems are popular in China where there is a real risk of confiscation. They sometimes involve elaborate and sophisticated hardware solutions.

The complexity of the crypto brokerage services that have been built on top of the bitcoin network shows how quickly cryptocurrencies are maturing. A lot has changed in the last three years. The internet developed its own currency; now it is ironing out its own banking system.

Bitcoin can't scale / It's not practical

Go to any article about bitcoin and you will see someone in the comments saying this, but it lacks an understanding of the sophistication embedded in the application layer that has been built on top of the bitcoin network. Their argument is usually that because it takes approximately 10 minutes for a bitcoin block to clear, bitcoin could never be used for practical purposes. Apparently these are people who have never used Fedwire to send money before.

(A tap-to-pay system offered via Gemini, Image Source: Gemini)

While we have certainly argued that bitcoin currently makes more sense as a reserve asset, the aforementioned wallet hosting services have also developed applications that allow users to pay with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies at most PoS machines that accept tap-to-pay. This is the vast majority of them. Some companies even offer physical debit cards connected to bitcoin. This adds liquidity to their exchange network because there are transactions looking to swap crypto for cash, giving them more volume to make a market.

In summary, the sophistication of the applications built on top of bitcoin have reached a point where they have solved these early scalability issues of bitcoin. This is why bitcoin reins supreme. Other coins may offer protocols with faster transactions or more privacy, but bitcoin has been able to attract the best developers. This developer community works solve bitcoin's challenges.

It's important to note that bitcoin is more or less a democracy managed by a developer and mining community. There have been several changes to bitcoin's protocols intended to improve speeds and scalability. There will be more in the future. People often do not consider this when discussing bitcoin's current limitations.

Needless to say, you can pay with bitcoin at any given Starbucks.

Bitcoin is anonymous

This is sort of true, but with several caveats. Astute readers will note that we wrote an entire article on the fact that the IRS is decrypting private wallet ID's. This capability is only in the hands of a few, but if you own a "hosted" wallet, then you have a financial account at a registered firm that was never anonymous in the first place.

Depending on how they are set up, self-hosted wallets may offer a solution that preserves privacy in a way that hosted wallets do not. But how does someone make a non-anonymous purchase that preserves the anonymity of their wallet address? This is a significant challenge.

Anonymity is only as good as the anonymity of your wallet address, because the blockchain is a complete record of all transactions that anyone can look at. Some developers have attempted to solve this issue by adding new tools to the application layer built on top of bitcoin, such as the Lightning Network.

The Lightning Network essentially scrambles identities with an off-blockchain mesh network of payment channels that ultimately settles on the blockchain once the channels are closed. It's sort of like a computer science version of thimblerig.

Bitcoin is bad for the environment

This one has crept up recently and it's really not clear where this myth came from. Because Bitcoin's supporting infrastructure requires so much power, bitcoin miners typically operate in areas where electricity is cheap. This means most bitcoin mining is powered by renewable sources, most often hydro, in remote areas.

Some estimates have pegged renewable energy penetration in bitcoin mining around 77%. Renewable energy is so key to bitcoin that mining hash rates have seasonality factor tied to the rainy season in the Sichuan region of China. Other popular areas for mining include Iceland, where there is an abundance of cheap geothermal power.

Bitcoin will max out at 21M coins

Now we are entering into the realm of opinion, but strictly speaking this is not a certainty. It's possible that bitcoin will maintain its original design and max out at 21M coins, but it is also possible that the bitcoin community will elect to adopt a new protocol that will enable more coins to be created at a similar pace to what exists today.

We expect this to be an area of significant debate in the future. There is a massive amount of hardware around the world that is "mining bitcoin", creating security that impenetrable in all but the most hypothetical scenarios. If the reward is not high enough to support this infrastructure when bitcoin automatically converts to a transaction fee system, it could weaken bitcoin's imperviousness.

Alternatively, the bitcoin community may decide that growing circulation by a slow/moderate rate may be in the best interests of all bitcoin adopters.

There are $ billions worth of "lost bitcoins"

No. These bitcoins aren't "lost" as all bitcoins can be immediately located on the blockchain by anyone at any given time. People have just lost access to these bitcoins because they have lost or forgotten their private keys needed to access the corresponding wallets for those bitcoins.

The Govt./SEC/Fed will shut down bitcoin

This is perhaps the second most common comment on any bitcoin related article. But no one ever bothers to explain how exactly they would do this or on what authority.

Not only have some influential policy makers, such as the IMF, taken a laissez-faire view of cryptocurrencies, but the SEC commissioner said it would be difficult to ban. She has even said, explicitly, that it would be "foolish" to even try.

I think it’s very difficult to ban something that’s essentially a peer-to-peer technology. I think the goal, as with any technology, is to prevent people from using it for illicit purposes and only allow them to use it for legal purposes. That’s what I expect to happen. -SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce

On what basis would the government be able to shut down bitcoin? To the point of bitcoins detractors, bitcoin is little more than an entry into a distributed database. It's not tangible! Buying data or paying currency in exchange for having data entered into/transferred through a database is now illegal? Good luck writing a legal definition that exclusively applies to cryptocurrency and doesn't also apply to a significant portion of ecommerce activities.

Let alone the challenge of shutting down a global, peer-to-peer network... More likely a strong-handed regulatory move would just embolden the libertarian ideology that underpinned bitcoin's creation. We've seen how developers created an application layer to make bitcoin more scalable. Those same developers, now pissed that the government attempted to destroy their holdings, would quickly create a security layer to keep the network running.

Worth noting that the government recently approved the first federally chartered digital asset bank.

Bitcoin is a scam!

We saved the best for last. While it's true that octogenarian Warren Buffett once called bitcoin "rat poison squared", value investor Bill Miller recently stated that he believes bitcoin not in a bubble, but is going mainstream. Ray Dalio called it "one hell of an invention".

Even Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, walked back his comments on bitcoin saying that he regrets calling it a "fraud". In his recent annual shareholder letter, Dimon called fintech an 'enormous competitive threat'. No doubt this includes bitcoin's disruption of central banking and reserve assets. JP Morgan is now setting up a bitcoin fund.

Goldman Sachs has been setting up a cryptocurrency trading desk. CBOE says it will roll out more cryptocurrency products as demand rises. China developed its own cryptocurrency, the digital yuan, but don't worry... it's not ready for cross-border use... yet...

BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY; Doubts Raised on Number of Internet Users -The New York Times, 1994

Some people are slow learners... So all of these entities are loosely coordinating to pump up bitcoin and scam everyone? The Chinese government even created their own competitor to open source cryptocurrencies, mainly bitcoin, just to get in on the joke? Bitcoin has been around for over a decade and continues to grow, but sure. It's totally a scam.

The Federal Reserve System that is backed with the 'full faith and credit' of a government that has $28T in debt, $163T in unfunded liabilities, and is increasingly the subject of civil unrest? Totally not a scam. It's a national treasure that the zoomer generation is eager to inherit.