Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is a prime example of a company being in the right place, at the right time. The prospects of Moderna had seemed to be drifting aimlessly since its IPO in December 2018, as pre-COVID the company was viewed as mostly a cash burning biotech with an extremely poor reputation for not having any of its research validated by third parties. Some investors were so skeptical of the company that at one point it was believed to be simply another Theranos.

That all changed when COVID-19 hit the USA full force in early 2020. One meeting with the Trump administration in March 2020 had the Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel telling President Trump that Moderna could have a COVID-19 vaccine ready in only a few months and that changed Moderna's fortunes forever.

Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

Soon after the meeting, the FDA approved clinical trials for Moderna's vaccine candidate and Moderna received $483 million from Operation Warp Speed. That was the beginning of Moderna starting its progression from being just another Theranos to evolving into one of the premier vaccine makers in the world. COVID-19 made Moderna a household name and Moderna's stock price has exploded higher since March 2020 with its new found status.

Data by YCharts

Moderna is not the only COVID-19 vaccine maker, however. Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AstraZeneca (AZN) all have products out in the market in either the USA or Europe. There are also other companies waiting in the wings with COVID-19 vaccines that should be approved soon like Novavax (NVAX).

After the big Biden COVID stimulus package and with a recovery seemingly underway, there might be some investors that are wondering if Moderna is only a one-hit wonder with its COVID product and whether Moderna will eventually have too much competition from all of the companies worldwide that are getting COVID-19 vaccines approved. What happens to Moderna when the pandemic ends and everything goes back to "normal"? Is Moderna a investable idea at current prices? Those are some of the questions this article hopes to answer.

How Moderna Was Born

Moderna was born from the research of Canadian stem cell biologist Derrick Rossi. Rossi initially developed his mRNA technology as a way to improve upon the work of Japanese scientist Shinya Yamanaka who was the first to convert cells from adult skin into Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) in a process called reprogramming. Yamanaka developed this method as a way to acquire embryonic stem cells without actually using human embryos, which was and still is controversial.

The main issue with Yamanaka's method of creating IPSC is that it uses retroviruses to insert RNA into another cell's DNA. The problem is this process can also cause insertional mutagenesis which in some cases can be a precursor to cancer. Derrick Rossi was searching for a better way to create pluripotent stem cells without the use of retroviruses, when he ran across the mRNA work of Hungarian-born scientist Katalin Karikó and her close collaborator Dr. Drew Weissman.

Rossi decided to skip using retroviruses when creating stem cells, in favor of using mRNA in the process. Rossi experimented based upon the work of Karikó and Weissman to develop modified mRNA molecules which were then used to create pluripotent stem cells without the use of potentially cancer causing retroviruses. So, the original purpose of mRNA technology for the founder of Moderna was not to create vaccines but to create stem cells.

Derrick Rossi soon met with his colleague Timothy Springer, another professor at Harvard Medical School who helped him to bring the idea to investors like Robert Langer, who was an entrepreneur, inventor and one of the ten Institute Professors at MIT; Noubar Afeyan, one of the leaders of a VC firm named Flagship Ventures; and Kenneth R. Chien, the director of the Cardiovascular Program of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute.

Robert Langer and Noubar Afeyan were especially excited about the possibilities of mRNA beyond stem cells and it only took a few months before Rossi, Langer, Afeyan, and Chien became the core investors in a firm that they named ModeRNA Therapeutics in 2010. Even in the beginning, though, the primary focus of the company was not vaccines but was more focused on areas like therapeutic treatments for cardiovascular, metabolic, renal diseases, and rare-disease treatments, as well as selected targets for cancer.

The company drifted for a several years bouncing ideas around while attempting to find a profitable drug to bring to market. ModeRNA did not have much success and was at one point compared to the failed biotech Theranos. In December 2018, the company became the largest biotech initial public offering in history and the company was rebranded as Moderna. The newly branded Moderna also began developing more of a focus on vaccines just in time to be ready for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital Efficiency And Speed

Before I had really started looking into Moderna as an investment and before I began understanding mRNA technology, I had thought Moderna was merely a one product COVID-19 company that had simply gotten lucky that the pandemic made the company relevant.

However, as I looked into Moderna more, I discovered that the company was more a platform company that was based on mRNA than it was a traditional vaccine maker. Traditional vaccine makers will often use a one product facility with all the production processes, equipment, and operators dedicated to manufacturing one product.

Moderna's mRNA vaccines, however, use production processes that are so similar across a wide variety of products, that a single facility can be used to make multiple different products. This gives Moderna an advantage over traditional vaccine makers because the company has capital efficiency from using shared manufacturing processes and infrastructure.

The Moderna platform also has the advantage of speed over traditional vaccine manufacturers. Once Moderna has the sequence of a virus, a vaccine can be quickly designed to target specific antigens on the virus and a facility can very quickly start producing a vaccine against that specific virus. The time from Moderna obtaining the sequence of COVID-19 to actually producing a COVID-19 vaccine ready to be undergo testing was 42 days.

Pandemic Basics

A pandemic is simply a new virus strain which has no history of infecting people before that begins spreading across multiple continents. During a recent Moderna Vaccine Day, executives at the company ran an educational clinic on many of the different things scientists know from previous pandemics and how that applies to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

The above graph was developed by scientific observations of past pandemics and is the current best guess on how COVID-19 is likely to evolve. The year 2020 was the year of the pandemic. Since the initial devastating waves of the pandemic hit last year, COVID-19 has become the fourth-leading cause of death by accounting for nearly 1 in 20 deaths. Up until April 21, 2021 over 3 million people have died in the initial pandemic waves.

If scientist are correct, COVID-19 is currently in the midst of evolving into a variant epidemic with reinfection coming in waves. What's the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic in the context of COVID-19? Well, a pandemic is an infection that spreads worldwide, while a epidemic is an infection that mostly stays regional. So what scientist are currently saying is that 2021 to 2022 are the years where different COVID-19 variants will arise in different regions of the world to possibly reinfect people that already previously contracted the ancestral COVID-19 or possibly infect people that are already vaccinated against the ancestral COVID-19.

One major thing I have recently learned about viruses is that the cells in the human body are in a perpetual war to evolve in ways to keep viruses from infecting cells, while viruses are always trying to evolve in ways to more effectively breach the defenses of humans to be able to infect the cells. A virus is always evolving or attempting to mutate into different variants of the original virus that have more effectiveness in infecting cells. Experts expect COVID-19 variants to become mostly regional, which is also the plain English version of what endemic means, in the context of a virus.

Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

What is scary in the above chart is the top driving factor that scientists believe will move COVID-19 toward being endemic is immune escape, which is another way of saying that a virus could mutate to evade current vaccine protection or immunity developed from previous COVID-19 exposure to the ancestral virus. Variants could make the concept of herd immunity irrelevant. Immune escape is not just theoretical and is already happening in places like West Bengal in India. Contrary to what some people believe, the threat from COVID-19 is not over.

What does this mean for Moderna? Well, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine platform has a number of advantages.

Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

Almost as soon as variants are identified, within a matter of weeks Moderna can produce a vaccine addressing the variants and eventually these variant specific vaccines can be quickly approved within months by regulators like the FDA. As regulators become increasingly comfortable with the safety and efficacy of the mRNA platform, it is likely that the turnaround from discovery of a new variant to an approved booster shot entering arms will eventually become faster and faster.

In the years beyond 2023, scientists currently expect COVID-19 to become seasonal, similar to other respiratory diseases like the flu. Currently, Moderna management expects that their COVID-19 vaccine program will evolve to the point where the company will manufacture vaccines for specific dominant variant seasonal COVID-19 viruses each year for different regions, similar to what is currently done for the flu.

This answers the question of, "What happens to Moderna when the pandemic ends and everything goes back to normal?", as it currently looks likely that Moderna will eventually be manufacturing variant specific booster shots that will be prudent for people to take every 6 to 12 months. After the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Moderna projects they will still have a healthy business in producing COVID-19 booster shots.

Moderna's SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

Moderna's SARS-COV-2 vaccine uses completely new vaccine technology based upon mRNA. What the mRNA technology in the SARS-COV-2 vaccine does is that it tells cells in the human body to produce an antigen spike protein that very closely resembles the viral antigen spike proteins in the actual SARS-COV-2 virus. This action mimics the process by which natural viral infections occur, where information from viral genomes is used to produce viral proteins from within a cell. The immune system then responds to the antigen spike protein mimics and removes them, which is an action that teaches the body's B and T cells how to respond to the actual virus.

On Dec 18, 2020, Moderna received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for use in individuals 18 years of age and older within the USA. Then on January 6, 2021, the EMA in Europe recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for Moderna's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for people from 18 years of age and older. In total, since December 2020, there have been approximately 132 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that have been delivered to the US and worldwide. Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

Moving forward, Moderna plans on expanding their COVID-19 vaccine production capacity within the USA by using a manufacturing partner. It was just announced that the manufacturing partner will be Sanofi. In addition, Moderna has been expanding internationally by opening commercial subsidiaries in 8 countries in 2020 and the company also plans to add Japan, South Korea and Australia in 2021.

Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

Moderna is also expanding its COVID-19 vaccine into ages lower than 18 years. In March, first participants have been dosed in the KidCOVE study which is a phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273. This is the company’s first vaccine candidate against COVID-19 for children.

Additionally, Moderna plans to make booster shots available against variant strains available by the fall of 2021. Moderna already has an ongoing phase 2 trial for booster shot (mRNA-1273.351) for the B.1.351 Variant SARS-CoV-2 (South African variant) vaccine and a phase 2 trial for multivalent vaccine mRNA-1273.211 which protects against ancestral strains and the South African strain. A multivalent vaccine is designed to immunize against two or more strains of the same microorganism.

Moderna is also running phase 1 trials of next-generation vaccine mRNA-1283, which is designed to be more stable at refrigerated temperatures and effective at a lower dose.

Last but not least, Moderna has long term plans to develop a flu vaccine in the clinic this year and then later on combine the flu vaccine with COVID vaccines to get one booster shot for the two viruses. The "Flu-and Covid" combo shot is expected somewhere around 2023 or 2024. This all presupposes that the FDA gives approval of such an idea.

Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

Moderna Is Not Just An One Product Company

Moderna has quite a robust pipeline of potential vaccines that even if COVID-19 did not explode on to the world stage, there were strong possibilities that Moderna still would have become a major company, only it might have taken longer.

Among the first things I like to look at with an emerging biotech company is their drug pipeline because a big part of the valuation for most early stage biotechs is contained within speculation over the potential future pipeline revenues.

Let's look at Moderna's strategy for their drug pipeline.

Moderna has three separate portfolios in their drug pipeline which are 1) The respiratory vaccine portfolio, 2) The complex antigens portfolio and 3) The public health threat portfolio.

Moderna Respiratory Portfolio

Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

When it is all said and done, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will likely be reflected back upon in future years as a "Proof of Concept" for fighting all respiratory viruses.

In addition to COVID-19, Moderna has developed clinical data for Influenza, RSV, HMPV, and PIV. Recently, Moderna announced that it will soon begin phase 1 clinical trials later this year to investigate its flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010. Moderna also has an ongoing phase 1 study of mRNA-1345 for RSV.

Complex Antigens Portfolio

Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

First, to understand what a complex antigen is, one must first know what an antigen is. The definition of an antigen is molecule or molecular structure that induces an immune response in the body. So a virus that has complex antigens is one that has multiple molecules that produces an immune response in a human body.

In Moderna's complex antigen portfolio, they target often difficult to prevent or treat viruses that have two or more antigens. An example of a complex antigen virus is the CMV virus:

mRNA-1647 is a vaccine combining six mRNAs in a single vial, which encode for two antigens located on the surface of CMV: five mRNAs encoding the subunits that form the membrane-bound pentamer complex and one mRNA encoding the full-length membrane-bound glycoprotein B (GB). Both the pentamer and gB are essential for CMV to infect barrier epithelial surfaces and gain access to the body. mRNA-1647 is designed to produce an immune response against both the pentamer and gB for the prevention of CMV infection. Source: Moderna Press Release

Moderna’s CMV vaccine is the most advanced program outside COVID-19. CMV or cytomegalovirus is a leading cause of birth defects. Moderna will begin a phase 3 study of mRNA-1647 which is the CMV candidate vaccine this year. The Phase 3 study will enroll 8,000 seronegative women aged 16-40 in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. If everything goes well, the CMV vaccine can be expected to hit the market sometime in 2023 or 2024.

Another very recognizable disease that Moderna is attacking in the complex antigen portfolio is HIV, the precursor to AIDS. Once people get HIV, they have it for life. At one point in time, a positive diagnosis for HIV was almost like a death sentence but these days HIV can be managed through proper medical care. Moderna expects to begin two vaccine trials in humans for HIV by the end of 2021. If Moderna successfully gets a HIV vaccine approved, it would almost certainly be a blockbuster.

Public Health Threats

Moderna is also very active in fighting severe public health nuisances. One of the company's primary targets is the Zika virus.

Zika is spread mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. With most cases, Zika often produces no symptoms but mild cases might have the symptoms of a fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes. So, why is Zika virus considered a public health threat?

Well, at its worst, in some patients Zika can trigger paralysis (Guillain-Barré Syndrome) and in pregnant women, it may cause birth defects.

Moderna was hard at work creating a solution to combat Zika virus long before COVID-19. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1893, Moderna's investigational Zika vaccine.

Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

Other Products: Exploratory Modalities

Source: Moderna

In addition to the virus portfolio, Moderna is also pursuing other areas like therapeutic cancer vaccines with Merck, as well as regenerative therapeutics, intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies with AstraZeneca and Systemic Intracellular Therapeutics.

Investors that are really interested into learning more about Moderna's approach to COVID-19 and learn more about the company's future after the pandemic should listen to the following interview of Moderna Founder Dr. Derrick Rossi.

Source: YouTube

How Moderna Makes Money

In the last earnings period, Moderna recorded total revenue of $571 million for Q4 2020 compared to $14 million for the same period in 2019. Total revenue was $803 million for the full year 2020 compared to $60 million in the prior year.

For full year 2020, Moderna recognized $200 million of product sales of the COVID-19 vaccine, all in late December. The company, however, also reported a net loss of $272.5 million, more than double its net loss of $123.3 million in the same three-month period a year ago.

Additionally, grant and collaboration revenue increased to $371 million in Q4 and $603 million for the full year. Most of the grant revenue was from BARDA to accelerate development of the COVID-19 vaccine. The revenue breakdown, as of the end of Q4 2020 is 60% grant revenue, 35% COVID-19 product sales and 5% collaboration revenue. Investopedia gives a great breakdown of Moderna's revenues here.

By the end of 2020, Moderna had already-signed APA agreements for expected delivery in 2021 for a total of $18.4 billion in anticipated product sales. Many analysts also currently expect that the company will report approximately $17 billion in sales in 2022. The pandemic is expected to wane in 2022 but as the virus becomes more endemic and seasonal, the demand for COVID-19 boosters is expected to expand.

This all, of course, presupposes that booster vaccines are actually necessary. So far, most of the rhetoric concerning possible booster shots have all been coming from both Pfizer and Moderna but there are some healthcare experts that don't believe booster shots will be necessary. Dr. Anthony Fauci has also recently commented on the issue on Meet The Press with Chuck Todd:

It will be a public health decision and it is not going to be a decision made by pharmaceutical companies. We are partners with them because they are supplying it. It will be a FDA-CDC decision. The CDC will use its advisory committee and immunization practices, the way they always do. What we will do, Chuck, is we will look at the durability of the response, namely measure the antibodies. We will hopefully soon get a good correlate of immunity and if the correlate goes down and you see it start to slope down, you can project when it will be so low that you might have a danger of having breakthrough infections. When that happens, clearly, you are going to see a recommendation for a boost. The other thing, is that you might start seeing more breakthrough infections that go beyond the level of the efficacy of the vaccine. Then you might also make a decision to do it [booster shots]. But it will be a public health based decision, not a pharmaceutical company based decision. Source: Meet The Press

So, investors in Moderna must understand that the only "for certain" COVID-19 revenues are in 2021. There is a small chance that booster shots will not be necessary moving forward and that is one risk in projecting COVID-19 revenues beyond 2021.

Even if booster shots do become necessary, there is a very good chance that those booster shots might only be needed for "At Risk" populations, meaning children from 0-5 years and adults over 65 years of age, if COVID-19 follows the path of other respiratory diseases that have become seasonal like the flu.

Source: Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation

Another issue about forecasting COVID-19 revenues moving forward is there is no telling how many competitors that Moderna could face moving forward in the mRNA space. While Moderna is a first mover in the mRNA space and the company has a significant patent portfolio, there are many potential competitors flooding into the space that also either have or are developing patents in the area. Some of these names include BioNTech (BNTX), Pfizer, CureVac (CVAC), and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Another factor to consider is that the Biden administration is now facing pressure to suspend patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help boost the supply worldwide. How this might affect Moderna is not known yet.

There is also the issue of future COVID-19 pricing. Vaccine manufacturers want to raise pricing for possible future booster shots. On the opposite side there are already bills getting ready to be introduced in the US congress to lower drug pricing.

When combining uncertainty over vaccine pricing, possible suspension of patent protections, potential future mRNA competition and the fact that booster shots might only be needed for "At Risk" population and not people between the ages of 5 to 65, Moderna might, at best, only have potential revenues in the low-single-digit billions annually after 2022.

What all this means is that even with Moderna's first success, the COVID-19 vaccine, the company is still relatively speculative moving forward and will also need some of the other products in their pipeline to be successful and produce revenues in order for Moderna to eventually scale into profitability and Moderna has a long way to go in order to become profitable.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Moderna will continue pouring a lot of money into COVID-19 vaccine clinical development activities, headcount increases, and building out worldwide production capacity throughout 2021. Moderna currently plans capital investment in the amount of $350 million to $400 million for 2021. Roughly half of that investment is to further expand the COVID-19 vaccine supply capability. Quarterly reported expenses should increase on a continuous basis throughout 2021 compared to the Q4 2020 run rate. It is important to remember that Moderna is a company still heavily in investment mode and profitability shouldn't be expected any time soon.

How Is The Balance Sheet?

Since profitability isn't expected any time soon, Moderna will need a strong balance sheet to carry the company until additional products in the pipeline can start contributing to revenues.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Moderna has liabilities of US$4.39b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$386.6m in long-term liabilities. Offsetting these obligations, Moderna showed at the end of last quarter, cash of US$4.60b as well as receivables valued at US$1.40b due within 12 months. So has at the end of last quarter, US$1.22b more liquid assets than total liabilities. Moderna also has no long-term debt.

Moderna also has a quick ratio of 1.37. A quick ratio above 1 indicates that a company is fully equipped with enough assets to be instantly liquidated to pay off its current liabilities.

Moderna's balance sheet looks to be conservatively positioned and in very good shape moving forward as of the end of last quarter. Moderna should also have enough cash for the company to continue building out its platform over the next several years.

Valuation

Source: Yahoo Finance

I recently wrote an article about CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), where I explained that the stock was a "story stock" where the stock price moves less on fundamentals and earnings releases but more on news of what is happening in the drug pipeline.

Moderna is slightly less speculative than CRISPR Therapeutics because Moderna does have an actual product on the market producing revenues, however, the fact remains that Moderna is also a "Story Stock", where a majority of the stock price movement will rely on news about what is happening with COVID-19 and news about what is happening in Moderna's pipeline.

I don't really believe in assigning price targets to Moderna, for similar reasons that I don't think price targets are useful for CRISPR Therapeutics either. Both stocks are currently too speculative.

For instance, a DCF analysis attempts to figure out the value of an investment today, based on projections of how much money it will generate in the future. The problem with using a DCF on Moderna is that there is no way to figure out how much money the company can generate over the long term or even over the next two or three years with any degree of accuracy.

The potential uses of the mRNA technology are virtually unlimited and the potential monetary upside of Moderna's stock is also unlimited, as well. Moderna could potentially design vaccines that could cure viruses like HIV and diseases like cancer and how can anyone place a potential value on the blockbuster potential of successfully producing those solutions?

However, there are also many risks that Moderna has like potential competition and the fact that there is a risk that Moderna might not see the same level of success in their pipeline in areas like the HIV virus, Zika virus, and vaccines for cancer. There is also a risk that regulatory authorities might ultimately decide that there is no need for additional booster shots for COVID-19, which could make the revenues a lot less than expected in 2022 and moving forward.

There is a wide variety of opinion on where Moderna should be valued. The most pessimist analyst values Moderna at $80 and the most optimistic analyst values Moderna at $234. Which of those price targets Moderna gravitates to will be mostly determined by how successful Moderna is in developing further products on its platform. Moderna, while promising is still a very speculative company to invest in.

Conclusion

In a recent article by Barrons that was noted by Seeking Alpha, it was mentioned that Moderna's forward earnings trades at a discount to some of the leading biotechs that have headwinds to their top-line growth such as Biogen (BIIB) and Regeneron (REGN) and that investors that believe in the Moderna's CEO vision should probably invest now.

In my opinion, considering what is happening currently in India with the explosion of COVID-19 in that country and the appearance of the B.1.618 variant that is rumored to possibly be capable of compromising all current COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, there will likely be a need for booster shots, especially against variants. There is a chance that companies like Moderna could spend the next several years playing whack-a-mole around the world creating different COVID-19 boosters for different variants. So, I think at the very least, Moderna should produce at least some annual revenues from COVID-19 moving past 2023.

How investors will treat Moderna moving forward also greatly depends on the next drug in the pipeline, which is CMV or cytomegalovirus, which is just now entering phase 3 trials. If Moderna is successful in bringing a CMV vaccine to market, it will be a "Proof of Concept" that mRNA technology can be successfully used against a virus with complex antigens and really give hope that a vaccine with high efficacy could eventually be produced to prevent HIV. So investors want to watch any and all news pertaining to the success (or lack thereof) of the progress of the mRNA-1647, the CMV vaccine.

In my opinion, Moderna is currently a buy for risk tolerant investors willing to add a high risk-high reward company to the speculative part of their portfolio.