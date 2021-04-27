Another Day In Paradise

Photo by benedek/E+ via Getty Images

"Oh, think twice, 'cause it's another day for you and me in Paradise."



- Phil Collins

Make no mistake about it, it is a "borrower's paradise." Whether it is a home mortgage or a mortgage-backed bond, an investment grade corporate bond, a high yield bond or a municipal bond, we are either at, or close to, all-time low yields. Yes, Treasuries have backed up some, but everything else has compressed to Treasuries.

Even in Treasuries, the short end of the curve must be appreciated. The 3-month bill now yields 0.03% and is just a shade over a negative yield. In fact, you have to get out to the 7-year Treasury note, for our Treasury benchmarks, before you can find a 1.00+ yield. Then the 3-month LIBOR rate is at 0.18%, and LIBOR-based lending has a very small cost these days.

Having said that, whether you consider "absolute value" or "relative value," there is almost no yield left in anything in fixed income that makes any kind of rational sense. On an absolute basis, the Bloomberg IG Corporate Index now yields 2.16%, a spread of just 72 basis points to their U.S. Gov/Credit Index. What do you get for "credit risk" - just about nothing, and bond buyers have their backs against the wall as the borrowers in the markets pay close to all-time lows for obtaining loans.

Even in the high yield space, the compression is just off all-time lows. The Bloomberg U.S. High Yield Index now stands at 4.04%, which is just 8 basis points off its all-time low yield and just 188 basis points off their corporate bond index. This index not only includes "BB" bonds but also "C" rated bonds, and it is like credit risk has evaporated into thin air as we emerge from our pandemic economy.

The hunt for yield is just rampant, but the bond markets have tossed many seniors, retirees, and pension funds, just to name a few, to the ground. They cannot take today's absolute yields and maintain their positions, and I believe it has forced many of them into the equity markets and other more risky spaces to get the income that they need. Plays for appreciation have become the course of choice as the replacement for bond yields. You may say, "fine and dandy," but it increases my perception of risk now if we have some kind of correction - which we will have at some unknown point in time.

Markets do not go up forever, and the blue skies just over the rainbow can become the "wild blue yonder" in the stroke of President Biden's pen or an increase in taxes or some yet unknown move by Russia or China that shakes people's confidence severely. The "great game" is never a one-way street, and there are stop signs aplenty on the playing field. All-time highs in the equity markets are always a "stop, look and listen" moment, and I advise some caution - not a "run for cover" - at our current levels.

"Think it over and think it under."



- Mr. Pooh

My preferred space for yield is closed-end funds. You don't read much about them because they are not touted. My meaning here is that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds are pushed because the managers of these two types of securities make more money as more money is invested into their funds. This is not the case with closed-end funds, and so, they are rarely mentioned by anybody.

However, in my opinion, closed-end funds present the best value now in the hunt for yield. There are also a few exchange-traded funds that meet my criteria, it should be said. Outsized yields with monthly dividend payments are available in closed-end funds, though it takes a tremendous amount of homework to choose the right ones. In fact, there are some 650 closed-end funds, and currently, I only favor about 15.

These funds are complicated by a number of factors, including leverage, which, at some points in time, was a negative for them. Now, though, the cost of leverage in our "borrower's paradise" has been greatly minimized, in my estimation, so the risk associated with leverage has become a positive for these funds, as they can bulk up their portfolios and, in some cases, provide increasing dividends.

Dividends, of course, can also be reduced, and it is here that a major focus must made upon their Net Asset Value (NAV) and their history of dividends during the last 1, 3, and 5 years. No stone should be left unturned when considering the history of a closed-end fund, and of course, history does not guarantee future performance.

It is my opinion that for people and some financial institutions, every portfolio should include two components. The first are plays for appreciation and the second are plays for yield. Bonds used to be the go-to securities for yields, but they just do not work well any longer, for the most part. Sure, some bonds float past that are worthy of consideration, but they are few and far between these days. The "credit risk" determination, as I stated earlier, just does not support the available yields in many cases.

Also, with closed-end funds, be very mindful of "liquidity." All of the funds that I currently like are listed, no holdbacks of any sort. Yet, some of these funds do not trade enough shares each day to make me comfortable, and so, "liquidity" is high on my list of considerations. You want to be able to get in and out of these funds when you desire to do so, and some closed-end funds fail my own personal test based upon "liquidity" alone.

In a market mostly controlled and dominated by the world's central banks, new avenues must sometimes be taken. You have to learn to pivot, which is always difficult for everyone. Change does not come easily to most players in the "great game," but sometimes change is a necessity.

"It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change."



- Charles Darwin

Original Source: Author

