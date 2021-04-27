Photo by SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

Card Factory plc (OTCPK:CRFCF) has more than doubled this year on the expectation of recovery. Despite that my investment thesis is that there is further upside in the stock, but with considerable risk.

The Stock Has Recovered Strongly in 2021

Since the start of the year, the company has put on 104%. My assessment is that that is on the basis of anticipation of the benefits of lockdown ending for so-called non-essential retail in the U.K. and also an unwinding of the sharp falls in the share last year. Nonetheless, despite its strong performance in recent months, the name still lies some distance below where it had been over the past few years.

The chart puts the recovery in a helpful perspective. While shares have performed strongly lately, they likely have substantial further upside if they are able to recover most or all of their historical strength.

Outlook for the Business is Decent Despite Challenges

The company specialises in selling greetings cards but it also sells ancillary items such as wrapping paper. While that insulates it somewhat from overreliance on greeting cards, nonetheless, greeting cards remain the lion’s share of its business.

Over time, the total demand for greeting cards has fallen. The decline has been slow and steady. In volume terms, I expect this to continue. Lower usage amongst younger consumers and above inflation postage rises are combining to chip away at greetings cards. There is some positive news in the macro demand picture, though, which is in value terms the market decline is showing signs of stabilising. While younger consumers send fewer cards, they tend to send more expensive ones.

While that overall picture suggests a gloomy outlook, I think a couple of factors mitigate it for card factory. First is that the decline is gradual. There may be several decades left in the greetings card industry yet in my view. Secondly, Card Factory has an established formula which has served it well so far. Take my small town as an example. Clinton Cards closed a sizeable store several years ago. W. H. Smith is closing its store permanently next month. The only sizeable, dedicated card outlet left will be Card Factory, which on the rare occasions I am in it seems to be doing a roaring trade.

The evidence for the company’s survival prowess is not purely anecdotal. The company consistently turned in a profit of £50m or more over the past five reported years. In the year to January 2020, for example, it managed a turnover of £452m and a post-tax profit of £52m. The margin at the operating profit level was 16%. For a low end retailer selling cheap cards I think that was a solid performance.

While the lockdowns forced by the government during the pandemic have hit the business hard, there is little reason in my view to believe that the fundamental operating performance of the business cannot recover to roughly where it was, over time.

In its trading statement for the eleven months to the end of December the company reported year-on-year decline of 38.1%, in a period when mandatory store closures prohibited openings for 37.0% of available trading days. In other words, the company’s trading (for the whole business including online) was more or less normal taken as a whole, in the times when it was able to trade (offline). Recovery following the first national lockdown “exceeded (THE) board's expectations”.

The company guided at that time that for its full financial year, it expected revenue of approximately £284m (vs. £452m) , and a loss before tax of approximately £10m (versus a profit of £65m). The current financial year is also likely to be hard hit, as the first two and a half months saw national lockdowns. However, if there are no further lockdowns (which in my view remains a big if), I expect strong recovery from the company in the rest of the year and see no reason why 2022 couldn’t see a return to pre-pandemic trading levels.

With its current share price of 81p, a return to its pre-pandemic results would equate to a prospective p/e ratio of just 5x. That looks like a tremendous bargain. However, as such a juicy sounding prospective reward suggests, there are risks involved here.

Balance Sheet Weakness

To survive the pandemic the company has had to rely on the willingness of creditors to extend covenant waivers. That is not unusual and indeed has been the case with swathes of listed British companies during the past year.

However, having previously lost my entire investment in Clinton Cards when its debt was purchased by a card supplier who forced it into administration, the situation here make me nervous. The company updated on liquidity at the end of last month and it is worth quoting part of the announcement.

“Further to our previous announcements, we are pleased to confirm that constructive discussions with our banking syndicate continue. The banks, who continue to be supportive, have provided further waivers in respect of anticipated covenant breaches through until 30 April 2021, taking account of the Company's cash flow projections, subject to certain conditions.”

While the overall message is upbeat, it contains stark reminders that the company currently is getting by month to month through the grace of its lenders. That is never a desirable situation in which to find oneself.

The half year results released in September provide the most recent detailed picture of the company’s balance sheet. Leverage is high and cash on hand, while improved, remained fairly weak in my view.

What concerns me here in terms of share valuation are two scenarios.

The first scenario is lenders refusing to extend waivers. That could lead to an endgame in which shareholders get wiped out. For now, there is no reason to believe that this will happen. However it is clearly a possibility and while the company has done a good job so far of working with its lenders to extend waivers, such extension remains in the gift of the lenders. As the company said in its half year report, its banks “have been consistently supportive of the business but the Board cannot predict with certainty how the banks would respond.”

A second scenario is dilution. That could be one way for the company to try to improve its compliance with covenants, at the cost of diluting existing shareholders. For now there is no indication that this is on the cards (if you’ll excuse the pun). But realistically it must be seen as a potential option while the company’s balance sheet difficulties persist.

Conclusion: Attractive but Risky

Having doubled, I think Card Factory could double again from here. That would put it on a p/e of around 10 if it restores pre-pandemic earnings. So today’s share price could turn out to be a real bargain.

However, existential financial risks and lesser ones remain. I see this as a situation only for those with a high risk appetite. Having been burnt in a similar situation before with Clinton Cards, I will not be buying into Card Factory.