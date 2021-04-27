Market Chartbook: Crypto King Gets Crushed

Photo by scyther5/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, small-cap stocks offered some of the market's best opportunities and the Russell 2000 Index has finally managed to overcome the stubborn 2,280 level that we have been watching as a potential catalyst for positive short-term trading signals within the broader market.

More than likely, this recent bullish activity in small-caps surprised many investors that were expecting to see further gains in prior areas of strength (such as in cryptocurrency assets). However, these expectations failed to materialize within this context and many investors are shifting the focus to look at stock sectors that could move higher in the coming months.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

U.S. economic data reports continue to show signs of encouragement and this has helped generate notable rallies in many aspects of the equities space. In response, these trends have helped the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) push through its own monthly resistance levels near 417 and further analysis on this price activity will be discussed below.

First, we will take a look at two of the latest reports influencing the bullish sentiment we are currently seeing in the market as we continue to move through what is a particularly important week for this current earnings season.

Source: IHS Markit, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

For the month of March, the flash U.S. Composite Output Index rose from 59.7 to 62.2 (which is a new record high for the series) while the flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index rose from 60.4 to 63.1 (also a record high for the series).

In many cases, investors might overlook the IHS Markit report but when the level of optimism is this high, it is important for investors to assess the signals as a potential catalyst for the major equities benchmarks. With the flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI rising to 60.6 and the flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index rising to 57.2, its relatively clear that these figures indicate broad strength that has the potential to continue.

Source: HUD, U.S. Census Bureau

Rising consumer demand is also apparent in the number of new home sales in the United States and this is another that can be cited when referencing the market's current optimism. A widely reported housing shortage has put upward pressure on market prices but the number of single family homes sold in the U.S. is still rebounding in a move that might ultimately lead to drastic revisions in the market's inflation expectations for the remainder of 2021.

The most recent figures show that new home sales (seasonally adjusted) came in at 1,021,000 and this marks a massive monthly increase of more than 20% when compared to the revised figures from February (846,000). Perhaps the most important aspect of this report can be found in the sales prices themselves (due to the impact these trends can have in broader inflation levels) and the median sales price for the period came in at $330,800 for the period.

Source: Bloomberg

The average sales price of new homes in the U.S. was slightly higher (at $397,800) and current inventory supply levels suggest that current sales levels can satisfy market demand for just 3.6 months. Overall, this is a bullish scenario that indicates strong potential for continued upside in U.S. housing markets.

In addition to this, we can see that the broader climate remains favorable for equities because U.S. stocks are seen as less expensive than high yield debt offered by corporate sources. So, when we compare the next likely moves for stocks in relation to other asset classes, it will be important to watch for breaks at several key price levels in the analysis of several specific trading instruments.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

Positive economic stories that we have witnessed recently have helped stock valuations and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust has now broken prior resistance at the 417.91 level (which marks the prior highs from April 16th).

All of this bullish price action has created a double-bottom formation on the daily charts and this price zone is marked in the chart above. Specifically, the price lows near 410 developed earlier in April and this is now the next important support zone that will need to hold in order for the bullish case to remain valid for investors with SPY long positions.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

However, the optimism hasn't been shared by investors in all asset classes and it now appears as though "good news" might not be favorable for some cryptocurrency assets. Specifically, BTC-USD has been met with heavy selling pressure in recent sessions and this has forced the pair below the key psychological level of 50,000.

Remember, these declines have occurred even though the U.S. Dollar Index has been experiencing bearish trends for several weeks and this indicates significant weakness for the king asset in the cryptocurrency space. Fortunately, price dips below this region have been relatively limited and the outlook will remain bullish as long as markets can hold above the $42,500 level.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

Interestingly, the same set of market circumstances has not had as much of an effect on the ETH-USD cryptocurrency pair (which has managed to hold more of its prior gains when compared to recent weakness in BTC-USD).

After falling to initial lows near the 2,000 level, ETH-USD managed to find support near the 2,050 level on several occasions and we think this makes it unlikely we will be seeing a sustained drop below the next downside psychological figure. However, it does not appear that the same can be said for BTC-USD after its recent moves below 50,000 and this is why it now looks as though the king of cryptocurrency is now the biggest loser amongst the major asset classes.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

For a final comparison, we will look at the precious metals space because similar conclusions can be drawn when we look at instruments like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV).

Specifically, the SPDR Gold Trust has stabilized after hitting its recent lows near 157.40 and this is an area that can now be characterized as a double-bottom. A downside break of support in this region would likely open the door to additional declines (possibly even below the 150-mark). Moreover, it does look as though new sellers might still be attracted to the ETF because the SPDR Gold Trust has seen net outflow activity of -1.65 billion over the last one-month period.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

Less activity can be identified in the iShares Silver Trust, which has essentially proceeded on its course to trade sideways for investors. In many ways, this is surprising because there are other elements of the metals complex that have actually performed quite well.

Specifically, copper prices have moved to their highest levels in roughly 10 years but this bullish sentiment does not seem to be supporting the outlook for assets in silver markets. On the other side of the argument, it could be said that silver markets are simply holding within a consolidation pattern that could result in much higher valuations if certain areas of price resistance can be overcome.

Until this occurs, it looks as though investments in the iShares Silver Trust will continue to amount to a waste of time and energy. But while the general outlook for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust remains positive, we think that a break of the 410 level could result in a much deeper decline and send investors away in the search for better opportunities in alternative asset classes.

If this turns out to be the case, BTC-USD could experience significant gains. For these reasons, our long position in BTC-USD remains in play as long as support levels near 42,000 remain valid.

