Revisiting The Simple Retirement Portfolios - Q1 2021 Update

Photo by Kristina Pershina/iStock via Getty Images

I introduced the Simple Retirement Portfolios late last year. Portfolios are meant to provide retirees with a simple, yet effective way to invest their retirement savings. Portfolios hold a diversified set of equity and fixed income funds. I thought a (belated) update on their performance for 1Q2021 might be of interest to readers and investors.

All retirement portfolios have outperformed their benchmark, with returns of between 1.7% and 8.0%.

All equity picks outperformed their benchmark, some also outperformed the S&P 500, due to narrowing discounts to NAV, savvy selection of funds, and management alpha.

All fixed income picks also outperformed their benchmark, for the same reasons.

Strong quarterly results; expect more of the same. That is the goal at least.

What follows is an overview of the portfolios, their performance, and some thoughts on current market conditions.

Simple Retirement Portfolio - Overview and Analysis

The Simple Retirement Portfolios are based on the Vanguard Target Retirement 2020 Fund (VTWNX). VTWNX invests in a diversified portfolio of low-cost fixed income and equity index funds and is aimed towards recent retirees. Asset allocations change every quarter to reduce risk as retirees age.

Balanced funds, including VTWNX, generally provide retirees with superior returns than equity index funds. This includes those indexed to the S&P 500, as the said index is simply too volatile to fund the monthly income needs of the average retiree. I've done the math on this here.

VTWNX seemed like a perfect low-risk fund for retirees, so I used it as the basis for my model portfolios. The portfolios used VTWNX's holdings in May 2020 as a starting point. Current holdings are only marginally different. These were as follows:

(Source: VTWNX Corporate Website - Chart by author)

To construct the portfolios, I simply swapped some of VTWNX's holdings for stronger, higher-yielding alternatives.

I created three portfolios, some more closely tracking their benchmark than others.

A low-conviction portfolio with few changes meant to closely track VTWNX but with the possibility of some excess returns and income.

A medium-conviction portfolio with some more changes, somewhat tracking VTWNX, and with the possibility of excess returns and income.

A high-conviction portfolio with significant changes, less concerned with tracking VTWNX, and with the possibility of substantial excess returns and income.

The three portfolios were as follows:

As can be seen above, the three portfolios created have comparable asset allocations to VTWNX, but different holdings. As mentioned previously, I believe that these different holdings should outperform their index, leading to strong portfolio returns. That has been the case this past quarter, and since inception, with all portfolios outperforming.

As can be seen above, all portfolios outperformed their benchmark. Higher-conviction portfolios outperformed by more, as is expected during bull markets.

Generally speaking, the funds and portfolios have also outperformed their respective benchmarks in prior years, as per my previous pieces on the subject, and prior fund-level coverage.

Let's have a close look at the performance of each portfolio and fund.

Low-Conviction Portfolio - Performance Analysis

For the low-conviction portfolio, outperformance was exclusively driven by the fixed income funds. These funds all performed quite badly due to rising interest rates / lower bond prices, but still managed to outperform their index by minimizing losses.

Data by YCharts

The VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) outperformed as it focuses on high-yield bonds, which outperformed the broader bond market during the quarter:

Data by YCharts

The BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) outperformed its index due to a narrowing discount, and some small amount of management alpha. NAV performance was effectively identical to its index:

Data by YCharts

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) slightly outperformed its index due to management alpha. BOND tracks the index very closely. Significant alpha is unlikely, significant losses or underperformance even rarer.

Data by YCharts

The portfolio's equity holdings mostly underperformed the S&P 500 during the quarter, but have outperformed said index since the portfolio's inception.

Data by YCharts

The portfolio's equity index funds were not selected, or are intended, to outperform the S&P 500, but to increase diversification through investments in small-cap U.S. equities and international stocks. Sometimes they underperform, sometimes outperform, but I believe that their inclusion should ultimately boost shareholder returns and reduce portfolio risk, volatility, and losses during possible downturns. That has been the case since inception, although not during the quarter.

Medium-Conviction Portfolio - Performance Analysis

For the medium-conviction portfolio, outperformance was mostly due to the outstanding performance of the equity funds, although fixed income also performed well.

The portfolio's fixed income funds, BHK and ANGL, slightly outperformed for the reasons above.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) slightly outperformed its benchmark, the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), on both a price and NAV basis. Outperformance was due to management alpha and the fund's use of leverage. The fund underperformed the S&P 500 on both a price and NAV basis, as ETO invests quite heavily in international stocks, and these lagged U.S. equities during the quarter. Although the S&P 500 is a less appropriate benchmark for ETO, I do think this information is relevant to investors.

Data by YCharts

The Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) significantly outperformed its benchmark, VT, on a price basis, due to a narrowing discount. LGI slightly underperformed its benchmark on a NAV basis, due to negative alpha. The fund outperformed the S&P 500 on a price basis, but not on a NAV basis.

Data by YCharts

The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) moderately outperformed its benchmark, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), due to a narrowing discount, management alpha, and the fund's use of leverage.

Data by YCharts

Narrowing discounts might present some issues for these funds moving forward. I'll discuss this in more detail later on.

High-Conviction Portfolio

For the high-conviction portfolio, outperformance was due to the outstanding performance of both fixed income and equity funds.

The portfolio's equity funds, ETO, LGI, and RQI, outperformed for the same reasons as above.

The PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) focuses on high-yield bonds, and has significantly outperformed said asset class. On the other hand, the fund's holdings are generally of lower quality and even higher yield than average, so outperformance is expected.

Data by YCharts

The PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) focuses on non-agency mortgage loans/securities. I couldn't find an appropriate index for these securities, although the fund outperformed other fixed income index funds.

Data by YCharts

Both PKO and PCI have performed quite well, but narrowing discounts to NAV were a significant factor in their performance.

As the high-conviction portfolio is very different to VTWNX, I think a quick look at the performance of another more comparable fund might be of interest. The Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (PCEF), an index ETF investing in a diversified portfolio of CEFs, seems like an appropriate comparison. The high-conviction portfolio's quarterly returns of 8.0% were quite a bit higher than PCEF's 5.6% returns.

Data by YCharts

All CEFs in the high conviction portfolio outperformed PCEF as well:

Data by YCharts

Strong results for all of the portfolios and funds selected. Although I do expect outperformance to continue, narrowing discounts present something of a headwind moving forward. I continue to expect strong returns, although these should weaken somewhat.

Looking Forward

The portfolios constructed and funds selected are meant to be long-term investments. Changes will be infrequent, but I will keep an eye on economic, market, and industry conditions, and make changes as these evolve. The idea is for interested readers and investors to have an idea of which funds I find particularly compelling at the moment, and to have a track record of my performance.

Conditions have changed by quite a bit these past few months, so I've decided to make a few changes.

The first change will be to switch from ANGL to the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN). These two ETFs invest in the same securities, fallen angels or recently downgraded corporate bonds. Both have basically identical performances and holdings, and both have significantly outperformed their index since inception:

Data by YCharts

FALN has a slightly lower expense ratio, 0.25% versus 0.35% for ANGL, a slightly higher dividend yield, 4.9% versus 4.6%, and has a greater number of holdings, 384 versus 317. FALN is a slightly better choice, although the funds are functionally identical.

This is, all things considered, an extremely minor change.

The second change, and this is something I've been mentioning for months, has to do with the possibility of higher interest rates. Long-term rates are at historical lows, even after their most recent spike:

Data by YCharts

Improved economic conditions could lead to even higher interest rates in the coming months and years, although I don't believe that a significant increase is likely. Federal Reserve officials have indicated that they expect near zero rates until 2022, and the Fed is loath to rapidly increase rates under most economic conditions. As such, I think a more gradual, moderate increase in interest rates is likely. Having said so, I was blindsided by the sudden spike in rates these past few months, so further surprises are obviously possible.

Due to the above, I've thought that investing in variable rate bonds, which see higher interest rate payments as rates increase, to be a fantastic idea. I've looked through most relevant variable rate ETFs and some CEFs, and although there are a few good ones, including SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN), there are no great ones. Due to this, I've instead decided to marginally increase the allocation of high-yield bonds through an investment in the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY). SPHY is quite cheap, yields 5.5%, and performed reasonably well these past few months of rising rates:

Data by YCharts

I've settled on a 7.5% allocation to SPHY, reducing the allocation of FALN to 5.0%, and that of BHK to 27.5%. These reductions are meant to keep the overall risk-return profile of the portfolios roughly constant. Risks do increase by a tiny bit, SPHY is somewhat riskier than BHK, but management alpha should be able to minimize losses during any possible downturn.

The third change has to do with narrowing discounts to NAV. All portfolios and funds have performed quite well on a NAV basis, but price performance was buoyed by narrowing discounts or rising premiums. In previous quarters, prices remained attractive, less so this quarter.

Equity CEFs are trading at small discounts. These are significantly lower than average for LGI and RQI, although ETO does tend to trade with a premium.

Data by YCharts

I considered changing some of the equity CEFs or tinkering with the allocations, but ultimately decided against it. Fact of the matter is these funds usually either match or surpass the performance of the index on a NAV basis. Buying at a discount, even a small discount, is therefore a good idea. Still, investors should consider waiting for a more opportune time to enter into a position in some of these funds, especially RQI and LGI. It's not a bad time to buy per se, but not a great one either, so perhaps waiting is in order.

BHK is currently trading at NAV, while the fund usually trades with a large discount.

Data by YCharts

BHK consistently outperforms its index, significantly so in fact. As such, I don't think a lack of discount to be concerning, although, as with LGI and RQI, perhaps waiting for a more opportune time to invest is in order.

Finally, both PKO and PCI are trading with double-digit premiums:

Data by YCharts

PIMCO fixed income CEFs generally trade with large premiums, although these are both quite a bit higher than average for both PKO and PCI. In my opinion, these premiums are worth it, due to PIMCO's decades-long track record of success in the fixed income space. Still, they do seem excessive.

Due to the above, I decided to make some changes in these funds. PIMCO has a new fixed income CEF, the Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO), which trades with a small 2% premium to NAV. PDO is quite similar to PKO, investing in all relevant high-yield bonds, but focusing on corporate bonds. PDO uses significantly less leverage than most other PIMCO CEFs, with total effective leverage of 9.47% versus 45.0% for PKO. PDO has performed reasonably well since inception in January 2021, although this is obviously not a long-enough time period for us to accurately gauge the performance of the fund.

Data by YCharts

PDO is most similar to PKO, so switching these two seemed the most appropriate course of action. The reduction in leverage and risk seemed particularly appropriate with valuations and markets as frothy as they appear.

The resultant portfolios, combining the changes above, are as follows:

I think these changes create portfolios which are better suited to current market conditions, and that should outperform in the coming months and years. Still, these are minor changes, all things considered.

Asset Allocation Analysis

Finally, a quick note on the overall asset allocations of the portfolios.

Portfolios are 50% equity 50% fixed income, and take into consideration the fact that both ETO and LGI are mixed funds, but focus on equities.

These allocations make the most sense for people close to retirement, or very recently retired.

Investors with decades until retirement should consider upping the equity allocations, as equities tend to outperform fixed income securities, and they have the time to weather any short-term volatility or losses.

Older retirees should consider reducing the equity allocations, to minimize the possibility of any late, and irreversible, losses.

Vanguard's suite of retirement funds handles these issues automatically, reducing their equity allocations as investors age. My model portfolios will maintain fixed allocations, but I thought it was important to mention these issues.

Conclusion

The Simple Retirement Portfolios provide retirees with a simple way to invest and save during their retirement and have all outperformed their benchmark for the quarter. I believe that the funds selected and portfolios created will continue to outperform in the coming years. Hopefully the information here was of use and interest to readers and investors.

I plan on further quarterly updates on the performance of these portfolios and should also post updates on their underlying holdings semi-regularly.