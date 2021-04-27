Photo by harmatoslabu/E+ via Getty Images

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is a blue-chip midstream C-Corp that offers income investors a highly attractive, safe, and K1-free dividend. In this article, we will outline the bull case.

#1. Competitively-Advantaged Business Model

OKE is a natural gas midstream infrastructure business that operates in the middle United States. Its assets are well-located and command significant market share in large part thanks to the 40,000 mile network owned by the company, making them resilient in the midst of industry downturns and also giving them pricing power. This market share gives it significant scale competitive advantages.

source

It operates three different business segments:

Natural Gas Liquids - 60% of total 2021 Adj. EBITDA, 95% fee-based earnings, and 200 plant connections that form over 90% of mid-continent connections.

Natural Gas Gathering & Processing - 25% of total 2021 Adj. EBITDA, 85% fee-based earnings, and extensive exposure to a few major basins.

Natural Gas Pipelines - 15% of total 2021 Adj. EBITDA, 95% fee-based earnings, and numerous direct connections to end-use utility and industrial markets.

OKE's business model is battle-tested as their adjusted EBITDA has increased or held stable every year since 2014 (10% CAGR over that span), despite numerous headwinds facing the industry and significant volatility in energy prices. In fact, in 2020, OKE's adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% despite global energy demand declining by 5%.

#2. Strong Balance Sheet

OKE's balance sheet is also solid as indicated by its BBB credit rating. They have strong liquidity thanks to a $2.5 billion undrawn credit facility and no debt maturities in 2021. As of year-end 2020, they also had $525 million in cash-on-hand and 74% of their debt not coming due until after 2025.

Their interest payments are well covered by EBITDA (3.82x), combining with their strong credit rating and plentiful liquidity to make financial distress a very unlikely event for the foreseeable future.

#3. Decent Growth Prospects

While the midstream sector as a whole is facing headwinds at the moment that keep growth to a minimum, OKE still has some growth prospects and in fact expects to achieve strong 12% adjusted EBITDA growth once again in 2021.

It is currently pursuing growth opportunities in the Rockies and Williston Basin as it has significant unutilized natural gas liquids capacity there that it plans to activate through increased rig activity, a recovery in ethane, and reducing flared gas.

This growth is also expected to help them grow distributable cash flow by nearly 13% year-over-year, to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels, as capital expenditures wind down to a midpoint guide of just $600 million.

#4. Attractive & Safe Yield

Last, but not least, OKE has a very attractive and well-covered dividend. Backed by 18 years of consecutive dividend hikes, its strong business model and balance sheet, and a solid 1.17x 2020 DCF coverage ratio that is expected to increase in 2021, OKE's 7.4% yield is quite attractive on a risk-adjusted basis.

It looks especially attractive when you compare the yield to its historical levels and even more so when compared to interest rates:

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, OKE issues a 1099-DIV tax form instead of the much-maligned K1 tax form that many of its midstream peers issue.

Why We Don't Own It

Despite its many positives, we do not own OKE for the following reason:

Valuation

While the company's valuation is appealing relative to its own history, interest rates, and the broader market in general, it is elevated relative to high-quality peers:

Data by YCharts

As the chart below depicts, three peer businesses with similar or even better balance sheets and asset portfolios trade at clear discounts on a forward EV/EBITDA basis.

While we view shares as a buy and certainly don't fault others for owning it, we are able to adequately diversify our midstream portfolio by owning cheaper names that have similar or even superior quality. On top of that, OKE has exposure (albeit limited) to the Dakota Access Pipeline. If it gets shut down, it will hit OKE's EBITDA a little bit, further hurting its valuation comparison to the aforementioned peers.

Investor Takeaway

OKE is without a doubt a high-quality operator and is a pure-play on natural gas. Many investors will find this attractive given the well-known natural gas bull thesis based on the premise that large developing economies like China and India will dramatically increase their demand for natural gas based energy products as they search for affordable clean energy solutions for their economies.

Furthermore, the U.S. has recently built out significant infrastructure to facilitate producing and exporting significant amounts of natural gas to meet this expected demand. In an age when cutting carbon emissions and general environment conscientiousness is at an all-time high but renewable energy production still has a ways to go to innovate its technology and ramp up its production to meet this demand, natural gas is poised to thrive over the next decade or two (or three) as a outstanding "gap-filler" energy source for the global economy.

While many oil-heavy midstream businesses are facing increasingly challenging outlooks and took a heavy beating during COVID-19, OKE - as a natural gas pure-play - actually grew its adjusted EBITDA and is expecting to grow it once again in 2021 by double digits.

Meanwhile, its dividend is K1-free and well-covered by distributable cash flow, capital expenditures are on the decline leading to greater free cash flow generation, the balance sheet is strong, the business model is competitively advantaged within its geographic area, and the yield is attractive against historical levels and interest rates.

The only major drawback to buying OKE shares is that its EV/EBITDA multiple is a bit higher than peers'. The flip side is that many of its cheaper peers issue K1s, so investors who are looking to avoid this quirky tax form may find OKE as an appealing alternative.

We do not mind dealing with K1s, so we are investing elsewhere, but still view OKE as a buy and would not mind buying it in the future if the valuation became more compelling compared to peers.