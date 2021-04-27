Photo by sdecoret/iStock via Getty Images

One thing has become abundantly clear in the past several years: the future is all about data. In a world where data usage is expanding and IoT will play a significant role in our day-to-day lives, there will be a significant and growing demand for companies that can facilitate the transfer of that information. One such player in this space is Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX). This business focuses on the construction and maintenance of data centers across the globe. This has proven to be a lucrative business and investors wanting to bet on the future of data would be right to find the prospect appealing. That said, shares of the enterprise do look pricey at current levels, though it is important to put this cost in the proper context that includes an understanding of how fast the enterprise is expanding. In all, Equinix is a compelling prospect that is only likely to continue growing for the foreseeable future. And with that growth will come long term opportunity.

A look at Equinix

Equinix has a rather simple business model. The company builds and operates data centers and provides ancillary services. According to management, the company currently operates 227 data centers. These are spread across 26 countries located on five continents. They also focus on large metropolitan areas, with 63 identified by the company as locations for its assets. The bulk of the data centers, unsurprisingly, can be found in the Americas. Here, the company has 104 in total. This compares to 78 located in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and 45 in the Asia-Pacific region. To get to the point the company is at today, it his made aggregate investments of around $29 billion.

Source: Equinix Presentation

Drilling down, the simplicity of the enterprise starts to disappear, and gives way to a surprising degree of complexity. For instance, one focus of the business is on its xScale data centers. These represent only a small portion of the enterprise’s locations, but in the long run this could prove to be an attractive source of growth. In short, xScale facilities cater to a targeted group of hyperscale cloud service providers. These are dedicated facilities for the big players in the cloud space. And already, the company caters to them rather successfully. In fact, according to the business, 41% of the cloud edge nodes from Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS are in Equinix centers. The figure for Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure comes out to 48%. For Alphabet’s (GOOG) Google Cloud, the figure works out to 42%. And for Oracle (ORCL) it is 52%.

Source: Equinix Presentation

Management also has what it calls IBX data centers. These are vendor-neutral colocation data centers that cater to any and all companies that need Equinix’s services. More than 220 of its locations fall under this IBX category. For its clients, the company also offers a platform called IBX SmartView. This is essentially monitoring software that provides data updates for their clients as if the servers were located in-house for each client. The company also provides an array of other related services, such as interconnection solutions, and edge services. On top of this, the company has a 20% interest in different joint ventures spread throughout the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions.

Source: Equinix Presentation

Geographically, Equinix is an incredibly diverse business. That said, there are pockets of emphasis. Naturally, 45% of its revenue comes from the Americas. 33% is attributable to the EMEA markets. And 22% comes from the Asia-Pacific region. 29% of the company's revenue relates to cloud and its services. 24% relates to network services. And 18% comes from various enterprises. It should not be a surprise to find out that the business is quite diverse when it comes to the composition of its revenue by client. Based on the data provided, its top 10 customers account for just 18.6% of its revenue, and its top 50 account for just 39.2%. In fact, its two largest customers each account for only 2.5% of the company's revenue.

It is worth noting some interesting facets of the business model. As an example, management has said that only 106 of its 227 data centers are owned. That said, 86% of its leases, as measured by square feet, do not expire until the year 2035 or later. In fact, its weighted average lease time remaining is greater than 18 years. This should provide an astounding amount of stability for the firm as it continues growing. Though less than half of its locations are owned, 55% of its recurring revenue comes from these owned data centers. And the other 45% come from leased ones.

Over the past few years, Equinix has demonstrated the ability to grow at an impressive rate. Back in 2016, the company generated just $3.61 billion in revenue. By 2020, this figure totaled nearly $6 billion. This works out to an annualized growth rate of 13.5%. This year, management expects growth to continue, rising 10.2% to $6.61 billion.

Source: Equinix Presentation

While revenue growth is important, what is more important is the bottom line of the business. In 2016, for instance, the company generated operating cash flow of $1.02 billion. This more than doubled to $2.31 billion by 2020. Adjusted FFO, or funds from operations, has grown at a similar rate, rising from $1.08 billion to $2.19 billion. And EBITDA has expanded from $1.66 billion to $2.85 billion. This year, the company expects its EBITDA to climb by 8.6% to almost $3.10 billion. And AFFO should climb by 11.4% to $2.44 billion. No forecast has been provided for operating cash flow, but it should rise at a similar rate.

Source: Equinix Presentation

Equinix is clearly a quality firm. And with that quality comes a high multiple. As an example, the price to operating cash flow multiple of the business stands at 27.8. Its price to AFFO multiple is 29.4, though on a forward basis. And its EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 26.4, while on a forward basis it is 24.3. To put all of this in perspective, let's compare Equinix to the top ranked specialty REITs as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. What I found is that on a price to operating cash flow multiple, these firms ranged from a low of 12 to a high of 23.7. This makes Equinix the most expensive of the peer group. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, these firms ranged from a low of 14.9 to a high of 27.6. Only one company was more costly when looking at it from this perspective, though on a forward basis, two were.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it is clear that Equinix is a true growth engine that is capable of generating significant revenue and cash flow growth. It is tied to a rapidly growing market that is showing no signs of stopping, and that should be exciting for investors. That said, shares of the business are pricey, and the yield on its stock today is a paltry 1.6%. Even if the business continues to grow its bottom line at a rate of 8% a year for the next five years, the yield will only rise to about 2.3%. So that is a negative. Naturally, this means that income-oriented investors probably should not consider taking a bite of this business. But for investors who want long term growth and who don't mind paying a hefty price for it, this is a remarkably attractive prospect to consider.