This week, I am looking at clean technology engineering, construction, and consulting firms, as the market is seeing numerous long-term tailwinds. Many clean energy and technology ETFs have seen tremendous performance in 2020. Just looking at funds such as the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN), the Invesco Cleantech Portfolio ETF (PZD), and the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES), you can see how a large run throughout 2020 has led to a correction in the sector for 2021. However, upon analysis of the holdings, I found that engineering and construction firms are often left out of these types of ETFs since they do not directly produce clean technology. However, engineering and construction companies such as Stantec (NYSE:STN) are key players in a renewable future, and provide significant growth of the field.

Not just the oil and renewable energy producers-that take much of the flak and/or spotlight-should be included in these types of ETFs. Infrastructure development plays a critical role in the deployment of all forms of green technology, from energy efficient and bio-based construction materials to water conservation techniques. To be more specific, about 17% of total greenhouse gas emissions are based on energy use in residential and commercial buildings, leading to the need for higher energy efficient applications in the home and office. Likewise, the production and use of cement is 3% of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions and numerous firms around the world are working on producing carbon-capture cement and concrete. Thus, I find it confusing when a company like Stantec or even giant Jacobs Engineering (J) are not part of most clean tech specific ETFs. Who is it that works with companies to design and construct green energy assets or technology? These companies are those, yet they are left out of many funds. Thus, it is up to an individual investor to find a well-diversified range of tickers that provide full circle green focus and exposure.

Moving back to Stantec in particular, this Canadian company, ranked 5th in the world and first in North America for sustainability, provides a diversified and well-rounded exposure to medium and large-scale infrastructure projects. Stantec's huge catalogue of projects worldwide include such wide-ranging applications as the construction of the Denver Water Administration Building, the Warragamba Dam project in Australia, and the 100 MW De I'Erable Wind Farm in Quebec. Projects in the works include $3 billion Pure Water San Diego project, the design and construction of three separate hospitals in Canada, and the design of a port in Kiribati. The stock of this company has been quite flat for the better part of a decade, even though revenues and gross profits have doubled in that time. Essentially, most of the performance has been over the past six months as the price has increased 50% to all-time highs. However, profitability remains high and growth remains above the sector as a whole. The industrial sector remained relatively flat between 2018 and 2020 (VIS), allowing for higher probability of an uptick in growth moving forward, in continuation of the highs of 2021 so far. Does this mark a breakout period due to positive expectations? Will the price fall as revenues fail to keep up? These questions will be answered by the end of the article, as I look into growth expectations, relative valuations, and the general financial foundation of the company.

Image 1: Source. There is not a single source of greenhouse gases, and so a diversified approach must be taken to reduce total emissions. Stantec provides exposure to many parts of the pie.

Growth is Above Average and Balance Sheet Supports

Over the past 10 years, Stantec has seen revenue growth of 7.88% overall, albeit coming in waves. High growth points were in 2012 with 15%, 2016 with 35%, and 2019 with 16%, whereas 2015 and 2018 saw negative revenues in the single digits. The CAGR rate over the last five years is higher than the Engineering/Construction sector average of 3.57%, and the same analysis expects 15% growth in revenues over the next two years. As such, I suspect that Stantec should see about 10-15% total revenue growth per year as they typically see above average revenue growth. 2020 was a tough year for the sector, but Stantec was able to maintain 1.3% revenue growth over the year. Total profit was lower, however, as costs of revenues rose faster than the revenues.

While growth seems to have been increased prior to the election of the Biden administration, the potential for a $2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill helps prop up the stock price. Some Centrist Democrat and Republicans are opposed to the bill, and this will allow for much of the typical fluff associated with large bills to be removed, and increased direct infrastructure spending will be present. Thus, a large potential tailwind exists, but is currently unknown when the bill may pass. Although, there is a critical need for renewables, energy efficiency, other forms of green technology, and Stantec is already a premier provider of these services. Therefore, sustained growth is possible in the industry, and the total market is estimated to approach about $50 trillion worth of investments by 2050, cumulatively.

In order to attain growth, Stantec has made numerous acquisitions over the past few years, and plan on continuing this tradition, with the balance sheet supporting these efforts. The net debt to EBITDA ratio has been reduced over the year from 1.3x to 0.7x, well below the target range of 1.0-2.0. Moving forward, the company will use their $250 million in cash and low interest debt in order to acquire more small-to-mid-size companies to gain talent and expand geographies. This will allow for high organic growth to be possible once the market sees a boost from the long-awaited increase in infrastructure spending this decade. Remember, debt may become a null issue in high inflation is seen, acquired assets will be a better form of currency if this happens.

Table 1: Source. Annual YoY change in revenues and gross profits for Stantec over the past 10 years.

Image 2: Source. No issues are present on the balance sheet as debt is being reduced and projects are getting their revenues distributed quickly.

EPS Growth Driven By Reduced Costs and Profitability

The company already is an innovative company and sees sector high profitability. However, Stantec is still undergoing a transformative project of reducing their real estate footprint by $30 by 2023, and they expect this to provide about $0.25 to $0.30 to the EPS alone. The reduction in office space serves dual purposes as well. First, overall costs regarding leases and operating costs are removed, and the company also reduces their carbon footprint while doing so. The management also believes that this improves staff flexibility and productivity, and perhaps even leading to a total of $0.40 increase in EPS by 2023. This would nearly double the previous quarter's earnings of $0.48 and corresponds to 22% EPS growth over this time. When combined with the supposed 15-20% increase in revenues, I expect earnings to grow at about 30% on average over the next 5 years.

High earnings are possible due to a sector high gross profit margin and average net income margin. As total costs are reduced, the net income margin will swiftly increase, leading to even higher than average profitability. Margins are high compared to the sector as the company primarily provides consultation services rather than direct construction, and this allows them to choose competitive low-cost building partners. When looking at the SA averages, an investor can see that Stantec outperforms across nearly all profitability metrics, and will continue to do so moving forward. Looking at the growth chart page shows that profitability has grown and remains solid during the pandemic.

Table 2: Source. Profitability metrics ranked by SA.

Table 3: Source. Over the past year, growth has been higher than average to allow for the increased profitability. CAPEX growth is low, but keep in mind that most capital expenditure is coming from acquisitions instead.

Dividend Growth Potential

Along with revenue and earnings growth, one form of shareholder gain moving forward will be the growth of the quarterly dividend. Currently, Stantec has a $0.13 per share dividend, for a typical yield of between 1 and 2%. Currently, the yield is on the low end at 1.03% as the stock price continues to climb. Although, the company has been increasing the dividend per share at an 8.14% growth rate over the past five years, and has the safety to continue the dividend into the future. The current payout ratio is only 25% so continual raises are to be expected. Stantec typically increases the payout yearly, but does consider the impact to the company's earnings and reduces/increases it accordingly. As such, do not consider the yield or consistency as major points for your investment thesis. However, this slight increase in overall return will be beneficial to long-term investors as both a capital gain benefit and indicator of financial performance moving forward.

Table 4: Source. Dividend report showing the relatively strong scores in terms of safety and growth.

Conclusion and Expectations

Stantec is well positioned to continue beating the Engineering and Construction sector over the next few years. Recent acquisitions have added 600 new workers to the company and increased market share by 10% in Australia. Numerous new large projects were approved in 2020, with total backlog growth of over 3.1% organically. Further, numerous acquisitions are in the pipeline for 2021, allowing for strong growth of both market share and talent, while management remains optimistic about not overpaying for these acquisitions. While the building construction and transportation segments are down still due to the pandemic, growing momentum is being seen and should return to normal within the next year or so. The most recent earnings call highlights the numerous new contracts that Stantec has received over the past quarter and allows the management to remain very optimistic moving into 2021 and beyond.

For now, I do remain generally bullish for the company, yet am considerate of those unwilling to add shares at the moment. However, the next earnings report is due soon and I expect the valuation will decrease accordingly. Lower YoY revenues are expected but any change from the expected values will likely swing the stock one way or another. When looking at the valuation and price movements in the chart below, you can see that a large uptrend is occurring, so it may be unlikely to fall significantly short term. With the new phase of growth, it may be possible to never see this share price again, and long-term investors should consider that. However, most value investors may find it safer to wait a while longer for a correction. I suppose that anywhere below 1.5x p/s would be a good time to start buying. Also, note how EV/EBITDA is still low in comparison to historical levels, further signaling the possibility of a higher run. Thus, I will remain neutral to mildly bullish on Stantec, and that I believe it will be a strong, low volatility growth play for a well-balanced, future focused portfolio. I wish more renewable and green technology ETFs and funds would consider this company as well.

Chart 1: Share price and two valuation metrics for Stantec.

To end, I would like to quote the words of CEO Gord Johnston in the most recent earnings call, that really sheds light to how the share price is likely in a breakout phase with positive expectations leading the way:

After spending a couple of hard years looking at the back office and getting the sort of the back of house [taken] care of from organizational structure perspective and leading the organization and so on, [2021] is really the year where we're focusing on growth. And so we're really focusing on our organic growth programs. And we've had great success over those the last couple of years. We're going to continue to focus on that. We're going to continue to focus on M&A because as we talked earlier, our balance sheet is in great shape. We've got the maturity and the appetite to continue with that. And then also, we want to continue to focus on our innovation programs that we had just rolled out in really in a formalized way at the start of last year. We see that as a differentiator as we move forward, both in terms of new service offerings, new technology offerings that we can bring to market.

