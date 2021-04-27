Photo by PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is a mobile-first ambitious company determined to be the leader for online groceries. It's attempting to digitalize the agricultural sector. Indeed, it's arguably one of the fastest-growing global platforms.

The most bearish consideration boils down to the fact that Pinduoduo is only operating at close to breakeven, and it is struggling to turn substantially profitable.

Here, I address this concern and declare that this aspect is already priced into the stock many times over.

Fast Growing Revenue Growth Rates

Investors are notoriously fickle when it comes to investing in companies. Sometimes investors avoid companies that struggle to grow their revenues at 20% y/y. But other times, albeit rarely, investors avoid companies that have Pinduoduo's problem: that are growing so fast, that investors have difficulty coming to terms with it.

To illustrate, in 2020 its top line was up 97%, and for Q4 2020 it accelerated its growth to 146% y/y.

How has the market reacted post-earnings?

As you can see, investors have not taken its results particularly well. Why?

Ultimately, investors had an issue with Pinduoduo pivot into building out infrastructure to simplify the whole grocery supply chain.

Complicating The Investment Thesis: Duo Duo Grocery

Pinduoduo has decided to pivot away from an asset-light online business model towards heavily investing in their grocery infrastructure. Duo Duo grocery is an agri-focused logistics infrastructure platform aimed at speeding up delivery and reducing waste. Getting from the farmer's or manufacturer's hands to consumers' hands in about 24 hours -- that's the aim.

So, I now ask of the reader: what's the thing the investors hate most after bad news? That's right, uncertainty. This is something that's very different from what Pinduoduo was previously engaged in, and furthermore, it's highly capital intensive.

This generates substantial questions, least of all, how will Pinduoduo be successful in this endeavor?

Moreover, given that there's a CEO change happening in the background at the same time, this is just too many moving parts hitting the stock at the same time.

Also, lest we forget, this is a Chinese stock. If you are reading this article, you'll be very familiar with investors' love, apathy, and disdain with every sentiment in between towards Chinese companies, oftentimes, several times in the same week.

Pinduoduo's Duo Duo grocery opportunity is aimed at fulfilling next-day grocery pickup service. This does away with group ordering of grocery products. While at the same time, the goal is to get local farmers and distributors to sell directly to consumers, thereby cutting out the middle man and reducing costs for consumers.

This opportunity is still very much early stages. Also, it's unlikely that we will get a resolution as to its success in a single quarter. In fact, Pinduoduo declares that this is a strategy that will require many years of investment as it seeks to maximize efficiency and achieve full scale.

Further Bearish Arguments: Where are the Profits?

If you are a growth investor, the past couple of months you'll have come to terms that revenue growth without a clear path to profit is just vanity.

On this end, many prospective Pinduoduo investors note that although Pinduoduo is growing on the top line, it remains unprofitable. In answer to that line of thinking, I request that they cast their eyes in the graphic above. Yes, Pinduoduo is still unprofitable. Yes, Pinduoduo was very close to breakeven in Q3 2020, but then, despite the solid growth in Q4 2020, it appears to have regressed back to negative 4% of non-GAAP operating profits (red arrow).

In response to this objection, I request that investors note that back in the same period a year ago, Pinduoduo's non-GAAP profit margin was negative 12%, thereby demonstrating that as Pinduoduo grows its top line, it is certainly improving its bottom-line prospects.

Even if its path to profits is somewhat bumpy, there is evidently a general trend moving in a positive direction.

If we take a step back and consider what Pinduoduo is attempting to achieve, Pinduoduo is selling fresh produce online. This has huge complications, it's not something that can be stored in a warehouse for several months. At times, we are talking about getting a delivery of fresh eggs, without them being broken or spoilt.

Other arguments for why Pinduoduo is out of favor with investors include that GMV is decelerating. In the last twelve months ended Q2 2020 GMV was up 79% y/y, then, while in the last twelve months ended Q3 2020 it was up 73% y/y, then it's most recently finished twelve months it was up 66%.

For some investors, this pace of consistent deceleration is simply alarming. There's no doubt that the trend is far from positive.

But if we take a step back and consider that there's still an impressive GMV growth rate underlying this opportunity, and it will be a while until its GMV growth rate is anywhere near 30% y/y, investors will come to terms that this consideration has already been amply priced in.

Valuation -- Why This Stock Has Huge Upside Potential

When a US company remarks that it's piling up losses, as it seeks to invest in its infrastructure, investors acquiesce and give the company the chance for it to grow their market share.

When the same thing happens to a Chinese company, investors become fearful.

Here are some back-of-the-envelope calculations. Let's assume that Pinduoduo dramatically slows down so that in 2021 its top line only grows at 55% to 60% (to roughly $12.5 billion for 2021), this would make the stock valued at less than 13x forward sales.

Think about how many companies you know that are growing at substantially north of 40% y/y and still being priced at less than 20x forward sales? You'll struggle to find many.

The Bottom Line

Pinduoduo is growing at a breakneck pace. Investors misunderstand the investment opportunity available. Yes, there are reasons to be troubled here, but when we go through and dissect each consideration one at a time, we can see that this company is rapidly gaining market share in a huge total addressable market.

Even though Pinduoduo is trying to bring technology and disrupt the agriculture sector, this is not an easy feat. But gaining meaningful market share in one of the most populous countries in the world will pay substantial dividends down the road.

Ultimately, investors are requested to be slightly more patient -- the rarest investor commodity.