Papa Larry Could Make You Rich

Despite decrying all aspects of open source, cloud, NoSQL and everything else that wasn't born on the 36th floor of one of the ho-ho-isn't-postmodern-architecture-amusing "buildings that look like database icons" in Redwood Shores, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has been an astute buyer of software companies these last twenty years. Back when the cloud wasn't called the cloud, and open source was something that was going moldy in the office refrigerator, a little company by the name of MySQL bubbled up from the frozen northern reaches of Europe. It looked like a database. Smelled like a database. Did database-y things. But it couldn't have been a database, because unlike the Leviathans of the day, your Oracles and your DB2s and your SQL Servers, you didn't have to give the vendor all your money before you had a working product. "Pah!" said database people everywhere at the time. "It'll never catch on. Mark my words, young 'uns", they said, "it will never do more than $50m in revenue".

And you know what? Those old database lags were right. It didn't. Do more than $50m in revenue. But, in 2008, oops, it got bought by Sun Microsystems for $1bn. (That was when money wasn't free and 20x revenue was a big deal). And then, whoopsadaisy again, the whole shebang was bought by Papa Larry for $9bn a year or so later. So the Death Star won in the end.

Now, with the Rebirth Of The Internet in the early 2010s came a phalanx of new, lightweight, low cost database vendors and chief amongst them has been MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). The heir and successor to MySQL in many ways, MDB has grown from very modest beginnings to TTM revenue of $590m in the year ending 31 January 2021. Not too shabby. And if you hadn't noticed, the world is generating and storing and searching and analyzing more data with every day that passes, so it's fair to assume that volume usage of database software continues to rise. MDB has benefitted from the fragmentation of enterprise IT stacks such that not everything runs on Oracle, SQL Server, DB2 or any other hoary old code base bought by the Suits at Head Office. Lightweight departmental apps can run on MDB whilst the general ledger still runs on Oracle.

So far, so good. But the stock has some challenges ahead in our view - and first among them is that MDB's growth has been slowing for some time.

Here are the numbers.

MDB Financial Summary

Some key points in the above table:

TTM revenue growth, the flywheel, has slowed in each of the last four quarters, falling from +58% year-on-year in the quarter ending 31 January 2020, to +40% year-on-year in the quarter ending 31 January 2021. That's a marked reduction.

Gross profit margins stable in the 70% range, not wonderful but not terrible.

Accounting profitability in the form of TTM EBITDA is improving, from negative 20% two years ago to negative 6% in the quarter ending 31 January 2021. Though it has to be said, the company has not recorded a positive EBITDA quarter in the period above, and with nearly $600m of TTM revenue that's a little disappointing, even at 40% TTM revenue growth.

Unlevered pre-tax FCF follows the pattern of EBITDA. The company is parsimonious with capex - good - and its working capital management has been pretty good in most quarters - as you can see, they by and large generate a cash inflow from working capital (meaning, they collect cash faster than they pay it out). So if EBITDA were to turn positive, cash flow would not be far behind.

The Order Book Offers Scant Comfort

Sometimes with cloud stocks that are slowing, if you dig deep in the 10-Q and 10-K archive and track back the growth of the order book (in the shape of 'remaining performance obligation'), you can see that although the reported growth rates are a little slack, there is something good going on below the waterline. See our recent note on Cloudflare (NET) for instance. Unfortunately, we can find no such joy at MDB.

Here's our take on what's happening in the order book.

The rate of growth in the order book - RPO - has declined and currently sits at around 16% year on year. That's a long way below the current rate of growth in recognized revenue (38% vs. prior year in the most recent quarter, 40% on a TTM basis vs prior year in the most recent quarter). So the order book is likely to drag growth down not up.

The total order book represents a decreasing proportion of TTM revenue. You could read this in one of two ways. Either the revenue model is becoming more contingent (e.g. usage based, like Fastly (FSLY) ) and so the order book growth rate is a poor guide to recognized revenue growth; or order growth is just falling quickly of late and the revenue flywheel has yet to slow as much. It's hard to say from a distance but we think there's an element of the former at work i.e. there is more unforeseeable revenue in the mix than previously. But, that in and of itself argues for a lower revenue multiple, because the future is less predictable.

Deferred (prepaid, yet to be delivered or recognized) revenue is now almost the entirety of the order book and, further, the vast majority of the deferred revenue balance is to be recognized in the next 12 months (you can read this on the balance sheet each quarter - look in the liability section). So the company has limited visibility more than 12 months out. In cloud, that's unusual. Very often you will find that companies have more than two years' worth of TTM revenue in the forward order book - see for instance Okta (OKTA), on which we reported recently - fully 2.2x TTM revenue is contracted but yet to be recognized per the RPO balance.

All of this argues for slowing growth. Yet the market is asking you to pay an above-cohort valuation multiple for the stock. That can be OK in the case of say a vertical market specialist like Veeva Systems (VEEV), where margins are high and visibility higher - but a horizontal player like MDB with negative margins and slowing growth? Tough to justify.

MDB Valuation - Absolute and Relative

What Do The Runes Tell Us?

Perhaps the chart offers some good news.

Well, stock charts can say almost anything you want to say if you look at them from a different angle and with multiple colored crayons. You may very well be able to draw a more bullish chart than us. What our jaded, tired old eyes tell us is that this stock has traded in the lower part of the channel above for much of the last eighteen months or so, save only for the crazy tech melt up of Q4 2020 and early Q1 2021. And although it has bounced back from the subsequent tech hangover, it's now approaching that dotted middle line of resistance once more. We are certainly old enough to know that anything can happen with stocks, and sufficiently freed from modernist thinking to know that earnings, growth and other Enlightenment type concepts very often have no impact on a stock movement ... but we don't see what the catalyst might be to propel the stock up and past that line of resistance. We can't see it in the numbers, the order book, or anywhere else. But then we are old, tired, jaded and cynical so perhaps there is a rabbit-from-hat moment pending. Who are we to say?

Come To Papa

If we take a step back, this looks and feels to us like a company ready to be acquired. Here's the elements that suggest this to us.

Widespread product deployment in business-critical applications.

Large number of developers trained on the product and using it daily.

Growth slowing and no savior in the order book either.

Margins rising, not yet positive, could be very positive under a new owner who would rip all manner of costs out.

Febrile M&A environment (we think there is a wave of consolidation coming in cloud stocks... that's for another day, however).

It's always risky to buy a stock purely on the basis that, oh, it might get bought soon. Because the number of things that can cause a stock to not get acquired are manifold. From accounting irregularities to due diligence not quite supporting the pitchbook to hissy fits in the C-suite about who gets the corner office and the good coffee. Anything can happen. So we ourselves don't own the stock in staff personal accounts and we rate it at Neutral. But if Papa Larry were to come calling, once again to absorb the anti-Oracle? We would be not at all surprised.

