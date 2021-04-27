Photo by sd619/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Netflix (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:NFLX) has grown into a content powerhouse with a market capitalization of more than $220 billion. The company saw its market capitalization drop by nearly 10% on the basis of weak 1Q 2021 earnings. Recent results drive the fact that NFLX is not unique, which, combined with its messy content expenditures, make the company a poor investment.

Netflix 1Q 2021 Results

Netflix had poor 1Q 2021 results after a blowout 2020 resulting from work from home.

Netflix Global Paid Net Adds - Netflix Investor Relations

Netflix has been in growth mode for several years and there's no promise that that's necessarily over, especially internationally. The company added an average of ~25 million subscribers annually from 2017 to 2019 and more than 35 million subscribers in 2020. That was on the basis of new lockdowns pressuring people to try new streaming services.

However, with the company's first 6 months 2021 expectations at 5 million net adds the 2020 + 2021 averages, even counting the Black Swan COVID-19 event, will likely be lower than the annual 2017-2019 average. The company's current global distribution of more than 200 million subscribers drove almost $7.2 billion in revenue throughout the quarter (annualized at ~$30 billion).

Netflix Content Expenditures

However, the company has significant costs to offer the services it does.

Netflix Quarterly Breakdown - Netflix Investor Presentation

Netflix's largest cost is its "cost of revenue" which is nearly $4 billion quarterly. The vast majority of this is the company's content spending and how it amortizes that content spending over multiple years. However, Netflix's true content spending is actually much higher at an estimated $19 billion in 2021.

To be fair, 2021 is weighted due to a lack of filming in 2020, the company's true annual spend is ~$14 billion for 2019 and $11 billion for 2020. Weighting across the 3 years to get an average, we get $15 billion in annual spending. That's ~$3.8 billion quarterly versus the $3.2 billion quarterly the company currently sets aside.

That's because the company assumes that content spending will be valuable after it spends it, even if it keeps spending that amount annually. However, it's dangerous for the company's net income. The company earned $1.7 billion in net income for the quarter, a strong quarter by historical standards. Counting true content spending that quarterly number is closer to $1 billion.

That means $4 billion annualized, meaning a P/E of ~58. That's an expensive valuation for a company seeing its growth rate aggressively slowdown.

Netflix Competition

Netflix's issue is increased competition from brand new streaming services from competitors with deep content libraries, other businesses to spread their expenses over, and strong capital strength. This includes HBO Max (backed by AT&T and TimeWarner) (NYSE: T), Peacock (backed by Comcast) (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Apple TV+ (NASDAQ: AAPL), Disney Plus (NASDAQ: DIS) and Amazon Prime (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Netflix Top Shows - People

The above chart from 2019 shows Netflix's top shows. It's worth noting that this has since changed, but the point is to get across a key message. Specifically, Netflix's two top shows at the time have since left the service to go to their respective creators. Numerous other licensed series (like Grey's Anatomy) might go soon.

Even in 2020, Netflix originals only made 3x of the top 10. The point is that Netflix is spending massively on original content and struggling to compete. With lower priced competitors, like Disney Plus, and increased content spending on streaming, Netflix's competition is heating up.

Netflix Downside

In our view, customers moved away from cable because Netflix offered something better. They offered the shows you wanted, without ads, on a variety of devices, that you could watch in any order you wanted at any time that wanted. However, despite that strength, the narrative is changing consistently.

First, many users have now watched substantial numbers of the shows on the streaming services. For new Netflix content, the company releases a season all at once, but at the rate of one per year, meaning the days of binge watching numerous seasons have disappeared. At the same time, the company is no longer an aggregator of all your favorite shows.

As we discussed above, numerous numbers of users' favorite shows have left the service. With numerous streaming services, that means users now need to have multiple subscriptions. The more that happens the lower the value of both any one services and the incentive to switch away from another aggregator like cable.

Thesis Risk

The risk to our thesis is that Netflix's business model has the potential to drive strong cash flow with minimal additional expenses. The company's raw revenue is ~$28 billion annualized and the company's current largest risk is content expenses. If the company can drastically reduce these content expenses without losing subscribers, its FCF will go up dramatically.

We feel increasing competition in the market as making this cost reduction unlikely, but it's still a risk to our thesis.

Conclusion

Netflix had difficult earnings after the company's rate of growth slowed down dramatically after a strong 2020. Despite the company's strong 2020, the company's 2020-2021 average growth will likely be lower over the previous few years. That's the result of a dramatic increase in competition despite the one time black swan benefit through 2020.

Going forward, Netflix's P/E ratio of almost 60 makes the company expensive, especially with its massive content obligations. These massive content obligations, in our view, make Netflix a poor investment, one that we recommend selling at current prices after the past year run-up in share price.