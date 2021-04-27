Photo by sarkophoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When an investor finds a high dividend yield it can often foretell a desirable undervalued income investment, especially when the company in question managed to sustain these dividends throughout the Covid-19 turmoil of 2020. Although sadly this is not the case for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) and their high 7% dividend yield with their intrinsic value most likely sitting below their current share price.

Background

The energy sector and its midstream industry saw many companies and partnerships reducing or completely suspending their dividends and distributions throughout the heavily discussed Covid-19 turmoil of 2020. Even though some of the biggest names in the industry succumbed to this pressure and slashed their dividends, they were somehow able to remain steadfast and continue paying their shareholders despite facing significant financial pressure.

Image Source: Author.

Each investor is naturally entitled to their own approach but at the end of the day, it should be remembered that dividends are paid with cash, not an accrual-based metric and thus I personally prefer to utilize free cash flow versus distributable cash flow. When viewed through this lens it can be seen that they are finding it difficult to generate sufficient operating cash flow to cover their relatively oversized dividend payments, regardless of their capital expenditure.

During 2020 they generated operating cash flow of $1.899b but a staggering $1.605b was required to fund their dividend payments, which represents 84.52% of the former. Even if they were to suddenly eliminate virtually all of their capital expenditure, it still leaves them very little scope to afford higher dividend payments and also complicates their ability to even be sustained.

Image Source: Author.

Their ability to sustain their dividends during 2020 becomes even more surprising when combined with the fact that their leverage has continued climbing with their net debt-to-EBITDA now in the very high territory at above 5.01. It appears that their ability to sustain their dividends throughout the Covid-19 economic turmoil largely came down to managerial resolve, as my previous article discussed in further detail.

The combination of stretched dividend coverage and very high leverage makes it very difficult to see them producing any material dividend growth, at least in the short-term and in the medium to long-term they have to face the reality of the world moving away from fossil fuels. If anything, their dividends continue to appear fundamentally risky but given the continued resolve of management to keep their dividends flowing, it will be assumed that they are not reduced in the future.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since their high dividend yield is arguably their most desirable aspect, their intrinsic values were estimated by utilizing discounted cash flow valuations that simply replaced their free cash flow with their dividend payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Since selecting variables for discounted cash flow valuations can be rather difficult and open to small errors as well as manipulation, Monte Carlo Simulations have been provided to illustrate how the odds are stacked in each scenario. There is never a silver bullet for ascertaining whether the intrinsic value of an investment but generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the better the probability of generating alpha. When conducting the analysis an estimated target price was found through finding the point in which whereby the results were equally split between positive and negative.

Baseline Scenario

The first scenario is a simple baseline scenario that represents a middle-of-the-road situation and personally, I feel that a desirable investment is one that remains appealing even without bullish assumptions to thereby provide a margin of safety. This scenario foresees their annual dividends remaining unchanged perpetually into the future at $3.74 per share, which based on the previous discussion is actually quite generous given their stretched coverage and very high leverage.

Under this baseline scenario, it only sees 22% of the results producing an intrinsic value above their current share price with a target share price of only $39, which is 22.71% lower than their current share price of $50.46. Whilst it remains possible that they are still undervalued, this nevertheless still indicates that the risks are heavily skewed towards the downside with their current share price more likely being above their intrinsic value.

Image Source: Author.

Bullish Scenario

The second bullish scenario represents a more favorable situation whereby their dividends begin growing once again, which were assumed to increase at 2.50% per annum perpetually into the future. I personally feel that this bullish scenario is not realistic given their previously mentioned financial situation but also the fact that the oil and gas industry in which they serve is facing a long-term secular decline in the coming decades and thus provides little scope for growth. It was provided nonetheless for additional context as well as to reaffirm my stance that their shares are looking overpriced.

Even when ignoring these legitimate concerns, this scenario still only sees 45% of the results producing an intrinsic value above their current share price. Whilst this is a material improvement versus their baseline scenario, it nevertheless still indicates that the probability of their shares being undervalued is not skewed favorably even with bullish assumptions. This scenario also produced a target share price of $53 and whilst this sits above their current share price by 5.03%, it still remains undesirable since there is virtually no margin of safety and results from a bullish scenario.

Image Source: Author.

Risk-Neutral Scenario

A third and final risk-neutral scenario has been provided that makes the same assumptions as does their first baseline scenario, but this time the risk component of the discounted cash flow valuations as measured by their 60M Beta has been kept neutralized at 1.00. Their current 60M Beta is considerably higher at 1.41 and in theory this stems from their shares having a higher systematic risk than the broader market.

Whilst I personally prefer to retain the risk component at its stated level, this approach was still provided for additional food for thought plus to further support my assertion that the undesirability of their high dividend yield is not simply due to a mathematical trick. Even after lowering and thus neutralizing their risk this scenario still only sees 45% of their results producing an intrinsic value above their current share price with a target share price approximately equal to their current share price at $50.20. Once again, this indicates that the probability of their shares being undervalued is not skewed favorably even for investors who wish to ignore the relative systematic risk of their investments.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The Monte Carlo Simulations utilized 121 different discounted cash flow valuations, which were based upon a wide range of cost of equity assumptions with expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. Each of the discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.41 (SA).

Conclusion

On one hand, their high dividend yield of 7% looks appealing on the surface but once digging deeper this does not appear to the case. The probability is heavily skewed towards their intrinsic value being equal to or lower than their current share price and thus given this situation, I believe that continuing my neutral rating is appropriate.