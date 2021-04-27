34 Dividend Paying May Value Stocks Per Ben Graham's Formula

Foreword

While much of this collection of 33 Graham Dividend stocks are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, twenty of the top thirty by yield live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1k investment) exceeding their price per single share.

In the current market advance, the twenty stocks listed above meet or exceed their single share prices at this time.

As we look back on the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up these twenty top yield Graham dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of these you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 12.42% To 49.91% Top Ten Graham Net Gains To May 2022

Three of the ten top Graham formula-derived stocks by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based May forecast for Graham dividend stocks (as graded by Brokers) was 30% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, initiated the 2020-21 data points. Note: target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 23, 2022 were:

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (LFC) was projected to net $546.35, based on a median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 10% greater than the market as a whole.

CNOOC Ltd. (CEO) was projected to net $421.22, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) was projected to net $277.86, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. (SBSW) was projected to net $256.71 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 92% greater than the market as a whole.

Sanofi SA (SNY) netted $249.48 based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) was projected to net $195.99, based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) was projected to net $178.19, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% greater than the market as a whole.

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) was projected to net $168.86, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 95% less than the market as a whole.

First Busey Corp. (BUSE) was projected to net $149.72, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

First Horizon Corp. (FHN) was projected to net $149.60, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 52% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 25.94% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 14% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three Graham Formula Selections To Lose 13.05% & 58.16% By May 2022

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts to 2022 were:

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) lost $130.58 net per the median of target estimates from two analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 68% under the market as a whole.

Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) lost $167.66 net per the median of target estimates from two analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% greater than the market as a whole.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) lost $581.64 net per the median of target estimates from two analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 71% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 29.33% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 1% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

35 Graham Formula Picks By Broker Targets

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

35 Graham Formula Picks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The May Dogs of The Graham Formula Dividend Pack

Top ten Graham stocks selected 4/23/21 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

A lone energy representative placed first, CNOOC Ltd. [1], then a single utilities representative placed second, Spark Energy Inc. [2]. One basic materials representative placed third, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. [3].

In fourth place was China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. [4], the first of five financial services representatives listed. The others placed sixth and eighth through tenth, Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) [6], Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) [8], Safety Insurance Group Inc. [9], and Mercury General Corp. (MCY) [10].

Finally, one utilities firm placed fifth, Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) (5), and one real estate firm placed seventh, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)[7], and completed this Graham Formula Dividend top ten, by yield, for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Graham Dividend Stocks Showed 12.38% To 50.68% Upsides To May 2022; (31) On The Downside Were Five -1.33%-62.04% Losers

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 165.25% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top Ten Graham Formula Dividend Stocks To May 2022

Ten top Graham Formula stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Graham Formula Dogs selected 4/23/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Graham Formula Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 17.18% Vs. (33) 6.48% Net Gains by All Ten by April 23, 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Graham Formula dividend pack by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 165.25% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced Graham top yield stock, China Life Insurance Co. Ltd., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 54.63%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Graham Formula dividend stocks for April 23 were: China life Insurance Co. Ltd., Spark Energy Inc., Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., Umpqua Holdings Corp., Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. with prices ranging from $10.22 to $19.64.

The five higher-priced top-yield Graham Dividend stocks for March 23 were: Kenyon Holdings Ltd., Mercury General Corp., Safety Insurance Group Inc., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, CNOOC Ltd., whose prices ranged from $34.25 to $121.76.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Since six of the top Graham Dividend shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1k investment, the following charts compare those six plus the four at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart).

The bottom chart summarizes the dollar amount and percent of change required to make the four non-conformists into ideally priced specimens.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

