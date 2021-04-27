Photo by audioundwerbung/iStock via Getty Images

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) has been a formidable force for over a century in the aftermarket auto parts industry in North America and other regions. With over 81,000 SKUs in its catalogs, it is a pioneering company that focuses on repair and replacement solutions that address the massive $380 billion auto aftermarket industry in the United States. Following the release of the company's Q1-21 earnings on April 26, 2021, this analysis hopes to build a bullish investment thesis for the stock.

What Makes DORM an Attractive Candidate for Your Investment Dollars?

Revenue Growth

Dorman's numbers for the first quarter are certainly impressive even though the company missed the revenue consensus by a sliver. Net sales were up 12% to $288 million, and with costs being well under control, it's no surprise that adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 58% and in line with estimates. Interestingly, though, the stock has declined more than 5% since the earnings release, and that's the key argument for this bullish thesis.

One plausible reason for the dip could be the slight miss at the top and the $0.04 miss on GAAP earnings, but we should also keep in mind that the two quarters preceding Q1-21 showed much stronger growth rates of 18.5% (Q3-20) and 25.75% (Q4-20). The sequential slowdown likely contributed as much to the initial decline as the estimate misses, but also keep in mind that Q4 is typically stronger than Q1, which has been the trend over the past several years.

Source: TIKR

Q1-21 also represents a stronger-than-normal growth rate compared to typical Q1 results - in fact, it's the strongest Q1 in over five years in terms of YoY growth.

When you look at it from that perspective, the 5% dip starts to look even more attractive - for new investors as well as those adding to their DORM positions.

Profitability through Efficiencies

Further validating that view are the efficiencies that the company has managed to execute, leading to stronger margins than in the year-ago period. The adjusted gross margin for Q1-21 was reported at 36.3% against the prior period's figure of 33%, primarily from supply chain efficiencies and lower levels of benefits for customers compared to the prior year. These gains were more than enough to offset the increase in freight costs. We're not likely to see any change in those costs in the short term, which means these efficiencies and other margin-centric initiatives are crucial through the end of FY-21. As long as the company can keep streamlining its widespread supply chains to unearth even more efficiencies, it will continue to help offset freight and material cost increases.

The lower SG&A as a percentage of net sales and the leverage from the increase in net sales allowed the company to post an operating income margin of 14.5% over the prior period's 9.7%, and this is essentially where a lot of the bottom-line growth has come from. Despite the higher tax expense accounting for 3.1% of net sales (vs. 1.9% in the prior period), the reduction in SG&A as a percentage of sales has allowed the net income margin to come in strong at 11.4% against 8.8% in Q1-20.

While belt-tightening, in general, is not a sustainable way to grow profits, it does make for a more efficient organization, and that's even more critically important for a company with over 250 suppliers where no single supplier accounted for more than 10% of total purchases (as of FY-20.) The strategy is absolutely sound: spread your risk base (250+ suppliers), source domestically where possible (23% from the United States), and build a support system of alternative sources around that ecosystem.

The company put these pieces into position a long time ago, and the bulk of its internal systems are either digitized or automated, and this has served the company well during the course of the pandemic. Inventories are at much healthier levels compared to the prior period (~$338 million as at Q1-21 vs. ~$299 million as at Q4-20), which indicates some inventory build-up after the peak fourth quarter but will serve to address the sequential increase in demand through FY-21.

Strong Financials

DORM more than doubled its free cash flow in FY-20 over FY-19, reporting a figure of $136.5 million against the prior year's $65.8 million. The increase in CapEx for Q1-21 over the prior period impacted free cash flow for the quarter, but FCF remains strong due to the increase in net income and cash from operations. There's also no long-term debt on the books, and the current ratio as at the end of the first quarter stood at around 2.9. Cash and cash equivalents were also higher in Q1-21 over Q4-20, and the company has adequate liquidity to execute its capital allocation strategy moving forward.

Returning to Shareholders

The company also continued to return to shareholders through share repurchases, buying 36,000 shares in Q1-21, with $203.4 million remaining under the current authorization. Dorman's capital allocation strategy has involved regular buybacks for the past several years with an average annual investment of around $43 million, and that's a trend I expect will continue in FY-21.

Source: Dorman Products 2020 Annual Report

What investors would really like to see at this point is a dividend announcement to maximize returns, but as of FY-20, the company continued to state that "We do not anticipate paying cash dividends on our common stock in the foreseeable future." I don't expect the company to instate a dividend any time soon, especially when the price return for the past year is already at +70% as of this writing.

Price Return and Valuation in Perspective

Speaking of which, in the last 10 years, DORM has appreciated +430%. That's impressive when you put that figure alongside other stocks in the auto parts and accessories space:

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, I believe it is the stability that the business has shown that holds more appeal at this point. The stock is definitely expensive right now, trading at a price to non-GAAP forward earnings multiple of over 22, but I still think it's a good entry point relative to recent valuation levels.

.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The current multiple of 30 (price to trailing GAAP earnings) is as attractive as it's going to get in the short term, and I believe the recent 5% correction is a solid opportunity for long-term investors.

Source: TIKR

Keep in mind that the company has almost consistently shown growth at the top and bottom for a very long time. The earnings and revenue growth declines of the past two years have largely been nullified, and the outlook of $4.40 to $4.60 in adjusted diluted earnings per share and 9% to 12% in net sales increase for FY-21 over FY-20 could round off that turnaround very nicely indeed.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Another important forward consideration is that the company's focus is now shifting to advanced technologies that will serve the connected and smart vehicle market for decades to come:

Finally, bringing new and innovative solutions to the automotive aftermarket remains a strategic priority for Dorman. Examples of some of the innovative solutions we recently launched during the first quarter include pre-pressed axles, blind spot detection modules, and cruise control distance sensors. We intend to continue to build on the strength of our new product development, including by capitalizing on the increased adoption of complex electronics in today's vehicles, a key area of our innovation efforts this year.

Meanwhile, its legacy products offer one of the largest spreads of auto parts for the aftermarket, covering both the passenger cars and light trucks market as well as the medium and heavy-duty trucks market. Even without expanding its footprint outside its current markets in North America, Mexico, and to a lesser degree, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, there's an ample growth runway to sustain long-term top-line growth. And with the new-found efficiencies in its supply chain and internal operations, we should see healthier margins moving forward as well.

Conclusion

I see this as a long-term value play, but investors will have to look for solid entry points. I believe the current as-of-writing price of $99 represents just such an opportunity to buy into a company with a long history and hopefully a much longer future in the auto parts market.