Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) owns a large piece of America’s critical infrastructure and has a lot of growth ahead of it. With long term strategic assets in place and a 7.8% yield with good coverage, Enterprise Products Partners is a buy.

Here is why Enterprise Products Partners is a long-term buy

Enterprise Products Partners is a US energy infrastructure company that owns a large and diversified pipeline network through which it pumps crude oil, natural gas and NGL.

Instead of producing NGL, natural gas and crude oil, midstream companies use their pipeline assets to transport commodities to processing, distillation and storage facilities, terminals and export hubs along the Gulf Coast. This makes midstream companies absolutely critical in meeting America’s long term energy needs.

Enterprise Products Partners pipeline network encompasses 50,000 miles of NGL, crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals and refined products pipelines.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners)

Long term supply and demand forecasts show that fossil fuels such as natural gas and crude are not going away anytime soon. Natural gas and oil are going to remain the most important energy sources for at least the next two decades although green alternatives like wind, solar and bioenergy will see an increase in their representation in the energy mix.

By 2040, at least half of the energy demand will still be satisfied by fossil fuels … and natural gas production is likely going to increase in importance because it is a lower-carbon, more efficient energy source than coal and crude oil.

(Source: Exxon Mobil Corporation, IEA)

Energy consumption is a function of population and economic growth … and this growth will mostly come from developing countries, mainly India and China, in the next two to three decades.

Export terminals located along the Gulf Coast, to which Enterprise Products Partners’ pipelines connect, are set to benefit from increased energy demand from abroad.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners)

The US has improved its competitive footprint compared to other energy producing countries and has become a leading exporter of liquefied petroleum gas. As the importance of non OECD countries grows in driving energy demand in the future, developing export facilities so that they can meet demand will be a main challenge for Enterprise Products Partners and the US energy system long term.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners)

Natural gas liquids are the largest contributing source of Enterprise Products Partners’ gross margin and created 51% of its gross margin in FY 2020. This percentage has not changed much in the past and is not likely to change materially in the future … unless Enterprise Products Partners chooses to acquire additional NGL capacity.

Midstream companies have protected cash flows because they operate fee-based business models. They charge their customers fees for putting volume through their pipelines which means they are not directly affected by changes in the market prices for the commodities.

87% of Enterprise Products Partners’ gross operating margin in FY 2020 comes from fee-based contracts and the weighting has only slightly increased compared to FY 2019.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners)

Since midstream companies operate mainly on fees, credit risk is a very important consideration because they need to make sure they are getting paid by their customers.

In NGL, 83% of its customers are Investment Grade and transactions have payment guarantees through letters of credit. All of this serves to reduce payment and credit risk, and creates cash flow certainty. Across all energy products, 81% of customers are either Investment Grade or have a letter of credit.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners)

Enterprise Products Partners had a $8.1b gross margin in FY 2020, dipping only $163m compared to FY 2019. NGL makes about a 50% contribution to its total gross operating margin, followed by crude.

Gross Operating Margins by segment in millions FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 NGL Pipelines & Services $3,258.3 $3,830.7 $4,069.8 $4,182.4 Crude Oil Pipelines & Services $987.2 $1,511.3 $2,087.8 $1,997.3 Natural Gas Pipelines & Services $714.5 $891.2 $1,062.6 $926.6 Petrochemical & Refined Products Services $714.6 $1,057.8 $1,069.6 $1,081.8 Total gross operating margin (net) $5,680.4 $7,325.7 $8,265.7 $8,102.4

(Source: Author)

Turning to cash flow ... a more important figure for shareholders than gross operating margin.

Corrected for payments to and from noncontrolling interests … Enterprise Products Partners has been consistently profitable at least since FY 2017.

In FY 2020 the midstream firm had a positive free cash flow of $2.7b, representing an increase of 8% Y/Y because of higher NGL and natural gas attribution.

FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $5,615.3 $7,222.9 $8,117.3 $8,055.7 Interest expense -$984.6 -$1,096.7 -$1,243.0 -$1,287.4 Net effect of changes in operating accounts, other (net) $35.6 $0.1 -$353.8 -$876.8 Net cash flows provided by operating activities (GAAP) $4,666.3 $6,126.3 $6,520.5 $5,891.5 Cash used in investing activities -$3,286.1 -$4,281.6 -$4,575.5 -$3,120.7 Correction for noncontrolling interests -$48.8 $156.5 $526.6 -$100.4 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $1,331.4 $2,001.2 $2,471.6 $2,670.4

(Source: Author)

Midstream companies also report a non-GAAP figure called ‘distributable cash flow’ which corrects for sustaining capital expenditures, proceeds from asset sales and the net effect of changes in operating accounts.

Distributable cash flow is used to calculate the distribution coverage ratio DCR which for FY 2020 was 1.6x. A midstream firm just about covers its distribution when it has a DCR of 1.0x … A DCR above 1.5x is very good.

FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Distributable Cash Flow $4,502.3 $5,989.4 $6,623.9 $6,406.7 Distribution Coverage Ratio (DCR) 1.2x 1.6x 1.7x 1.6x

(Source: Author)

Leverage and business risks

The use of leverage comes with risks … independent of how stable cash flows appear to be.

Enterprise Products Partners carries a sizable debt load … mostly in the form of senior notes. The midstream company is on the hook for $28.5b in long term debt.

(Source: EPD Annual Report)

Operating a midstream business is capital intensive and requires a lot of debt ... and while Enterprise Products Partners' total debt is large in absolute terms, it is still below average ...

Data by YCharts

Enterprise Products Partners and rivals

Enterprise Products Partners is the 2nd biggest midstream business based on market capitalization and enterprise value when compared to Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Enbridge (ENB).

Enterprise Products Partners has the lowest P-E ratio of 11.2 in the industry group and it has the highest dividend yield ...

EPD KMI ENB Market Capitalization $50.2 billion $37.1 billion $75.0 billion Enterprise Value $81.2 billion $71.0 billion $153.9 billion Share Price $23.28 $16.78 $37.09 Yield 7.73% 6.44% 7.09% P-E Ratio 11.2 17.8 15.3 P-B Ratio 2.1 1.2 1.8

(Source: Author)

Enterprise Products Partners has made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises in the past and has been a dependable dividend grower with 22 years of distribution growth.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners)

Enterprise Products Partners offers one of the best yields in the sector right now.

Data by YCharts

Closing thoughts

Enterprise Products Partners operates a long term business model that is supported by critical, strategic energy assets. The firm’s cash flow has proven to be resilient during COVID-19 and a distribution coverage ratio above 1.5x makes EPD a great retirement stock to own for many years to come.