Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) reports quarterly earnings April 27th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.27 billion and EPS of -$0.22. The revenue estimate implies a high-single-digit decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Revenue Decline

The pandemic caused demand destruction for oil and a free fall in GDP in the first half of 2020. Prior to the pandemic, NOV Inc., Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) were facing headwinds in North America. The pandemic made matters worse. However, OPEC supply cuts have spiked Brent oil above $60, more than robust enough to spur E&P in the oil patch. As the economy reopens, it could create enough demand for oil to keep prices elevated.

NOV Inc. reported Q4 revenue of $1.3 billion, down 4% sequentially.

The company experienced a revenue decline for two of its three major product categories. Revenue for Wellbore Technologies was $373 million, up 3% Q/Q. Increased drilling in North America drove the segment, slightly offset by headwinds in international and offshore markets.

Revenue from Completion/Production was $546 million, down 9% due to disruptions related to COVID-19. I assumed completion work would have increased due to the spike in oil prices. This situation could potentially turn around as the economy reopens, however. This could be a key narrative to watch for in Q2.

Revenue for Rig Technologies declined 3% Q/Q; lower offshore drilling activity caused a decline in equipment sales and the backlog. Offshore E&P may not show traction until oil prices rise into the $70 range for a protracted period. Brent oil is now in the $65 range, nearly close enough to spur offshore E&P and sales of equipment that Rig Systems provides. In my opinion, Rig Technologies could be the last segment to rebound and it represents over 30% of NOV Inc.'s total revenue.

Management believes the operating environment will remain challenged for the first half of 2021:

Our more land-oriented production and midstream operation saw small improvements in demand of very low levels in North America, Argentina and the Middle East. Well demand for our production midstream offerings appears to have bottomed in Q3, some customers continue to work through excess stocks of inventory which should run it's course in the first half of 2021, and lead to a more constructive operating environment in the second half of the year.

Land-based activity was a catalyst for Schlumberger and Halliburton in Q1. North America land-based revenue for Halliburton grew in the double-digit percentage range. Sans divestitures, Schlumberger's North America revenue would also have grown in the double-digit percentage range. If land-based revenue is not a catalyst for NOV Inc. in Q1, then it could be cause for concern.

Margins Faltered

NOV Inc. and other oilfield services companies have been wringing out costs to potentially offset declining revenue. Cost take-outs for Halliburton and Schlumberger may have run their course now their revenue decline appears to be dissipating. NOV Inc. may be forced to continue cost cuts if revenue continues to fall. In Q4 gross profit was -$66 million, a decline of over $200 million versus Q3 2020. SG&A costs rose 10% Q/Q to $235 million. The fallout was that NOV Inc. suffered an EBITDA loss of $219 million, a decline of $228 million versus Q3.

I am less concerned with results for a particular quarter. The knock-on effects of the pandemic still linger. Management has proven the ability to navigate volatile oil markets and recessionary pressures. Secondly, as the economy reopens, E&P could catch up with rising oil prices. That said, it could take a while before EBITDA margins return to their historical average of 10% to 12%.

Strong Liquidity

Oil services firms must maintain liquidity to help survive potential headwinds for the economy. NOV Inc. ended the year with $1.7 billion in cash, up from $1.2 billion at year-end 2019. Working capital was $3.3 billion, down from about $4.0 billion at year-end 2019. Working capital appears robust enough to provide a buffer for several quarters.

Free cash flow ("FCF") for full-year 2020 was $700 million, up from $481 million. NOV Inc. should be able to collect on receivables and pay down payables as the business shrinks. Capital expenditures were $226 million, slightly down from $233 million in the year earlier period. Management could potentially make deeper cuts to working capital until business picks up. That said, management proved the ability to monetize working capital, which is important amid declining economic activity. NOV Inc. is now poised to benefit once the economy fully reopens. It also has the necessary capital on hand to fund future growth.

Conclusion

NOV is up about 15% Y/Y versus a 45% return for the S&P 500 (SPY). NOV and oil-related names could be big beneficiaries once the economy reopens and industrial activity picks up again. For now, I rate the stock a hold.