My Favorite European Apartment Stocks

Photo by Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Most investors on Seeking Alpha are heavily focused on US stocks and do not look abroad to get some global diversification. For investors that are interested to diversify into Europe, I will start this new series which looks at European REITs. The main focus will be on the Western part of Europe. The border in the North will be Sweden down until Italy. The reason for this is that stocks from these exchanges are more easily available for the majority of investors.

In today's article, we will look at European Apartment stocks. The European housing market has been red hot and this means that cap rates have been compressing. To give you an idea in my country of residence it is normal for apartments and houses to go for €10k-€20k above the asking price.

Source: NVM/Brainbay & RTL Nieuws

Compared to the USA there are a lot less options in the EU with regards to REITs. Nevertheless, I think that adding some global diversification will help investors to have the best of both worlds. So with no further ado, we move to my favorite stocks.

Vonovia

Currently my only apartment REIT position in Europe and one of the largest real estate companies is Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY)(OTCPK:VNNVF). The company has been listed under its current name since 2015 and was formed by the merger of three companies: GAGFAH, Eisenbahnerwohngesellschaften, and Vereinigte Stahlwerke AG. The company focuses on apartments in Germany, Sweden, and Austria and manages around 416k units. The majority (approximately 86%) in Germany. In addition to this, the company also has interest in apartment units in France and the Netherlands.

Source: Annual report, author's illustration.

What I also like about Vonovia is the fact that in comparison to its US peers such as Avalonbay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR), it has a different focus. The company doesn't focus on the more luxurious apartment units but focuses on apartment units that are very cheap. These type of apartments tend to do well when a recession hits as they are already very cheap. Nevertheless, in certain cities in Germany, they tried to put a cap on rental prices. One major example is Berlin. However, this has been successfully battled in court and has now been null and void. The funny thing is, due to the fact that Vonovia's rent is already very cheap (average is around €6.78 per sq/m), the company decided to waives it right to get the foregone rents. This cost them approximately €10 million.

Source: Company website

Moving over to the finances of the company. Since the listing Vonovia has rapidly increased its FFO per share from €608 million in 2015 to 1,348.20 in 2020.

During this time the company has also increased dividends from €0.94 in 2015 to €1.69 in 2020. An increase of €0.75 or 79.8%, easily beating inflation. The payout ratio has stayed very conservative for a real estate company at 70%.

Source: investor presentation

If we would then look at debt levels it gets a little bit more interesting. A lot of people like to look at the net debt/EBITDA, including me. However, when in investing in real estate you can also look at the loan-to-value (or LTV). The LTV is the value of the loan as % of the value of the property. If you would look at Vonovia's net debt/EBITDA you might start to worry as it is quite high at 12.31x, however when you look at the loan-to-value it is 39.4%. Which is a lot lower than most private investors would use when buying apartments (usually ranges from 60% to 80%).

Source: TIKR.com

Source: Investor presentation

Based on the NTM P/FFO, the company is valued at the higher end of its range with a P/FFO of 22.92x versus a mean of 20.57x over the past 5 years. However, if we would look at its EPRA Nav/share the company is trading at roughly 90% of NAV. Which is in line with the past 5 years.

Source: TIKR.com

Irish Residential Properties

The next one on the list is Irish Residential Properties (OTC:RSHPF). RSHPF was founded in 2014 and was largely funded by Canadian CAPREIT (OTC:CDPYF). The company continues to be externally managed (which I am usually not a fan of) by CAPREIT. However, this hasn't stopped the company from becoming the largest landlord of Ireland. The second-largest institutional owner in Ireland is Kennedy-Wilson (KW), a company on which I recently wrote an article. The article you can find here.

Source: Investor presentation

The company mainly focuses on apartments in Dublin and Cork. The Dublin market has been red hot lately and house prices have increased by €20k. Unfortunately, at the same time, the units available for rent have increased by 64%, leading to a 3.3% decrease in rents. Nevertheless, other cities saw rental prices increase and in Cork, the rent increased by 4.8% YoY.

Source: Daft.ie/the Journal

Furthermore, Ireland has been very resilient and was the only economy in the EU that grew its GDP YoY. One of the reasons for this is that a lot of tech and pharmaceutical companies are based in Ireland.

Source: CSO, European Commission, HM Treasury, company illustration

Now let's have a look at the financial performance of the company. Over the past year, the company saw its NRI, EPRA earnings, and NAV grow compared to 2019. Which in my opinion shows the resiliency of the company. Furthermore, since 2016, the company has increased its EBITDA from €24.7 million to €49.4 million.

Source: Investor presentation

This was mainly driven by the rapid growth in number of apartment units, which grew over 50% since the end of 2017. The company is planning to keep up this growth as, if the company is able to execute on its pipeline, the company will own 673 additional apartment units (18% increase over current).

Source: investor presentation

The net debt to EBITDA is on the higher end though at 10.72x, mainly due to an acquisition in 2019 but has been declining during the past 6 quarters. In addition to this the company's gearing ratio, which in the case of RSHPF is its LTV, is at 39.2%. Therefore, I don't think that this should be a problem for the company.

Source: TIKR.com

If we would look at the NTM P/FFO of the company, the company is trading above its 5-year average (22.3x vs 20.9x). However, if we would exclude the pandemic from the data the company is actually trading in line with its fair value.

Source: TIKR.com

Home Invest Belgium

The last European apartment REIT I want to highlight in today's article is Home Invest Belgium. Home Invest Belgium trading under the ticker HOMI on the Brussels Stock Exchange is a small-cap and does not trade OTC in the USA. HOMI focuses on apartments and houses in the Netherlands and Belgium, with the majority of their properties located in or near Brussels.

Source: Annual report

Unfortunately, both the Brussels and Walloon housing market has been hit hard by the WFH trend. However, apartment prices have increased throughout Belgium (including in Brussels). Given that HOMI mainly invests in apartment units, this should be no problem. Furthermore, the average rental rate in Belgium increased by €42 to €719. Which is another positive for the company. There are some politicians that want to cap the rental rate in Brussels, but renters would have to sue the landlords themselves. However, given the failure in Germany, I am not worried about this.

Source: Notaris.be, illustration: Tijd.be Note: Vlaanderen = Flanders and Wallonië = Wallonia

Financially the company has had a decent year and saw its net rental results increase by 4.4% (to 26.23m) and its EPRA earnings by 15.3% (to 14.6M). In the last 5 years, EBITDA rose from €11.5M to €19.7M, an increase of over 70%.

Source: TIKR.com

What I also like about the company is the dividend streak. The company has increased or maintained its dividend for at least 20 years. Which is a lot more uncommon in the EU than in the USA. Which shows the strength of the business.

Source: Annual report

The debt levels of the company are a bit above what I prefer to see. The company has a net debt/EBITDA of 18.91x and a debt ratio of 52.4% (I prefer below 45%). However, given that the Belgian and Dutch housing market is so overheated and there aren't many alternatives, I currently view this as a risk/reward situation.

Source: TIKR.com

The valuation of the company is on the lower end if you would look at the P/FFO. The 5-year average is 33.11x and the current is 28.4x. Given the slightly higher risk with the debt, the discount gives investors a margin of safety.

Source: TIKR.com

Wrapping up

Investors that would want to invest in European apartment REITs have a limited amount of choice. The REIT market in Europe isn't as big as in the USA. In today's article, I wrote about my favorites, which would give you exposure to some of the most stable countries in Europe. Obviously, there are more options which I didn't talk about today. The majority of them are located in Germany and the UK. If you don't like my picks I would recommend you to start there. Let me know what you think about my picks and if you would be interested in more property types in Europe (such as offices, nursing homes, etc.).