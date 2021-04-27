Photo by IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

In a mini-series of articles beginning on April 17th, 2020, I highlighted for investors strategies to "buy the dip". I commented that timing the bottom is always a challenge, but that investors do know what strategies have worked the best from previous bottoms when the market has recovered. In a follow-up to that mini-series, I want to highlight where those strategies currently stand, and use history to indicate where those trades could head in the future.

The first strategy that I highlighted was to simply equal-weight the S&P 500 constituents (RSP) versus the traditional capitalization-weighting (SPY), and I recounted the outperformance of that trade in a recent follow-up article. The second trade I discussed in this mini-series was to buy the S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) as an alternative to the traditional large cap index, the S&P 500, and I showed in the follow-up that small caps also outperformed. The third strategy that I highlighted was to purchase value-focused stocks that tend to outperform in an economic recovery.

When you think about the last year's recovery, you might think about the outperforming megacap growth stocks like Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL). That was true in the early parts of the recovery, but value stocks have taken over the market leadership and produced some impressive gains over recent months. In the year since I authored about value stocks as a strategy to "buy the dip" on April 27th, 2020, the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (NYSEARCA:RPV) has outperformed the S&P 500 by a startling 28% as depicted below. Most of those gains have come since early November when initial vaccine efficacy results were released. Since the closing lows on March 23rd, 2020, the one-hundred stocks that make up the S&P 500 Pure Value Index are up about an additional 39% versus the broader S&P 500 from which they are drawn, returning 130% versus the 91% for the S&P 500.

Source: Bloomberg

Value Factor

When I published this mini-series in the wake of the COVID crash last spring, I highlighted how value stocks strongly bested the large capitalization-weighted index in the year following stocks bottoming during 2008 and 2002. The Pure Value indices, which screen on book value, earnings, and sales to price ratios, are screening for stocks at lower valuations than the broader S&P 500 index. In the year following the bottoming for stocks after the Global Financial Crisis, the S&P 500 soared 72% from the bottom in stocks over the next year, but the S&P 500 Pure Value Index rallied an amazing 200%. Value stocks roughly tripled in value in one year.

Prior to the Global Financial Crisis, the previous stress period for stocks was the deflation of the Tech Bubble in the early 2000s. From the peak for stocks on March 24th, 2000 through the trough on October 9th, 2002, the S&P 500 had a total return of -47%. While Value stocks tend to lag late in the business cycle, they actually outperformed over this period (-8%) as the broad market correction was more a function of over-valuation of Growth than an under-valuation of Value. Given that the collapse was dominated in tech-heavy large caps, you might have expected the capitalization-weighted index to outperform in the recovery. Like the Financial Crisis episode, Value still managed to outperform in the recovery despite also outperforming during the drawdown. Over the next year from the 2002 bottom, the S&P 500 rallied 36%, but Value rallied 56%.

For the Value factor to continue to outperform, the bias towards more economically sensitive companies needs to continue to work for investors. Sector tilts towards cyclicals, commodity-sensitive stocks, and financials must also continue to best the broad market. That begs the question: "How did value stocks do in the second year of the stock market recovery from the lows in March 2009 and October 2002?" Let's take a look below.

The lows during the Global Financial Crisis were reached on March 9th, 2009. When the S&P 500 bottomed in March 2009, the index soared 72% over the next year, but value stocks rallied 200%. In the second year from the bottom, value stocks again outperformed, producing a 21.2% total return versus an 18.1% return for the S&P 500 Index. While the absolute and relative returns for the Value Index were lower in the second year of the recovery, they were still quite meaningful.

Source: Bloomberg

Like the Financial Crisis episode, the Value Index sharply outperformed in the recovery from the deflation of the tech bubble in 2002. Over the next year from the 2002 bottom, the S&P 500 rallied 36%, but the Value Index rallied 56%. In the second year from the 2002 bottom, value stocks again outperformed, producing a 28.3% total return versus an 9.9% return for the S&P 500 Index as pictured below. Like the recovery from the Global Financial Crisis, value stocks outperformed, but the recovery in the early to mid-2000s was even more pronounced.

Source: Bloomberg

Summary

This brings us to the end of this mini-series on one-year lookbacks on these strategies. In all three articles, equal-weighting (RSP), small caps (IJR), and value (RPV) outperformed over the next one year from publication. This mini-series has also showed that these three strategies each outperformed in the second year from the market lows in 2009 and 2002. If you are wondering whether to stay in these hot trades, history suggests they still may have some juice.

